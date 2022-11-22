ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concealed carry restrictions clear New Jersey Assembly

By Mike Dougherty
 3 days ago

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — A gun bill passed in the New Jersey General Assembly along party lines but only after a fierce debate between Democrats and Republicans, who argued whether or not it’s constitutional to prohibit permitted gun owners from carrying in a broad range of public places.

The bill would also require concealed carry permit-holders to undergo firearms training and get insurance for their guns.

Democrats, who wrote the bill, support the gun restrictions, but Republicans say this legislation is unconstitutional and complicated to follow.

“This bill is about public safety more than it is about guns,” said bill author Democrat Joe Danielson. As an avid hunter, a veteran and a gun owner, Danielson assured he doesn’t want to take away people’s Second Amendment rights.

“We cannot wait until after the loss of lives to take action to protect residents of New Jersey. As a legislator, I cannot stand for that,” he said.

During the debate, Republican Hal Wirths said he would rather see harsher penalties — even the death penalty — for killers than more restrictions on legal gun owners.

“We know what the real problem is,” he asserted. “The real problem are the criminals. The real problem are the bad guys and bad gals with the guns. But no, we don’t want to target them.”

Republican Brian Bergen tried to poke holes in a section of Danielson’s bill regarding leniency for incidental entry into restricted locations, like schools, malls, public parks, beaches, bars — pretty much anywhere.

“What incidental entry means, he won’t even answer it,” said Bergen. “How is a person supposed to carry their weapon in public and understand what they can and can’t do? That’s the fundamental problem with this, and it just bothers me.”

In response, Danielson told Bergen to look up “incidental” in the dictionary. He believes his bill will withstand any potential court challenges.

“I feel very confident that this bill is navigating within the boundaries of constitutional guidelines and decisions,” said Danielson. “I am 100,000% confident this bill is constitutionally defendable.”

The bill must pass in the state Senate before it can be signed into law by the governor.

