Wimberley, TX

fox7austin.com

Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene

AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 25

Regional round games took place all around the state Friday with the winners going to the quarterfinals. Westlake notched its 53rd consecutive victory in convincing fashion over San Benito 44-7 in 6A-Division I play and Dripping Springs clobbered Harlingen 45-0 in the 6A-Division II bracket.
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

The 5 Most Instagrammable Restaurants in Austin

Okay, I’ll admit it: I do a lot of things purely for the aesthetic. It’s fun! At any given time, I like to know that a snapshot taken of my life could be used in a coming-of-age movie (at least in the background, I’d hope). So when I see an Instagram post of an aesthetic restaurant on my feed, it immediately sparks my curiosity.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now

Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
AUSTIN, TX
The Highlander

Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100

Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100 Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image Elvin Wall, born Nov. 25, 1922, is pictured here at home holding an image of his younger self prior to becoming a resident of Gateway Villas & Gateway Gardens in Marble Falls. Contributed photo The old Spicewood School was built in 1907....
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Texas

Pizza served on a platePhoto byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you live in Texas, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Second-alarm fire burns warehouse home to ICON 3D printing in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a warehouse, home to a 3D printing construction company, in south Austin early Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department said the warehouse is on St. Elmo Road near Industrial Boulevard. That’s by East Ben White Boulevard and I-35. Austin Fire Division Chief Stephen Truesdell […]
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
TEXAS STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Texas’ 38-27 Win Over Baylor

It’s the final week of the college football regular season and the Texas Longhorns were hosting the Baylor Bears in Austin, Texas on Black Friday. Texas still had hopes of reaching the Big 12 Championship Game, as they needed to win this game and then hope for a Kansas upset of Kansas State on Saturday night. Meantime, Baylor was out of the Big 12 Title race, but was looking to improve its positioning for a bowl game and finish the regular season above .500.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million

12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

UT band bids farewell to 100-year-old bass drum ‘Big Bertha’

AUSTIN – It is one of the most iconic sounds in all of college football: Big Bertha. If you have ever seen a Longhorns football game or listened to it on the radio, you’ll know that every time the team scores a touchdown or field goal or puts any points on the board, the Bertha crew strikes the drum, however many times equals the points on the board.
AUSTIN, TX

