Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene
AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
KSAT 12
Alamo Heights vs Liberty Hill at 1:30 pm with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage
Alamo Heights is facing off against Liberty Hill in a playoff game at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon. The game is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in the video player above. You can also view the match on KSAT’s YouTube page here. This...
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 25
Regional round games took place all around the state Friday with the winners going to the quarterfinals. Westlake notched its 53rd consecutive victory in convincing fashion over San Benito 44-7 in 6A-Division I play and Dripping Springs clobbered Harlingen 45-0 in the 6A-Division II bracket.
thetexastasty.com
The 5 Most Instagrammable Restaurants in Austin
Okay, I’ll admit it: I do a lot of things purely for the aesthetic. It’s fun! At any given time, I like to know that a snapshot taken of my life could be used in a coming-of-age movie (at least in the background, I’d hope). So when I see an Instagram post of an aesthetic restaurant on my feed, it immediately sparks my curiosity.
26 local shops to check out for this season's holiday shopping in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Hays County Outfitters has three locations throughout the area. (Courtesy Hays County Outfitters) No matter who is left on the holiday shopping list, San Marcos, Buda and Kyle have a number of local shops and businesses with gift ideas for people of all interests. This list is not comprehensive. For...
Christmas begins as Peppermint Parkway opens at Austin's Circuit of the Americas
Bright lights, Christmas trees, go-karts, and more.
Eater
Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now
Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100
Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100 Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image Elvin Wall, born Nov. 25, 1922, is pictured here at home holding an image of his younger self prior to becoming a resident of Gateway Villas & Gateway Gardens in Marble Falls. Contributed photo The old Spicewood School was built in 1907....
9 holiday markets bringing Christmas cheer to San Antonio
Make sure to bring your list and check it twice.
18-wheeler crashes off highway, lands on lower level 13 feet below
SAN ANTONIO — A semi crashed off of I-10 at Culebra and fell onto the lower level 13 feet below, officials said. The crash happened Thursday morning when the truck hit a guardrail, then went over the railing before it landed. Two people were taken to the hospital in...
5 Great Pizza Places in Texas
Pizza served on a platePhoto byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you live in Texas, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Second-alarm fire burns warehouse home to ICON 3D printing in south Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a warehouse, home to a 3D printing construction company, in south Austin early Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department said the warehouse is on St. Elmo Road near Industrial Boulevard. That’s by East Ben White Boulevard and I-35. Austin Fire Division Chief Stephen Truesdell […]
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
Round Rock restaurant Waffle Love serves Belgian breakfast item for every meal of the day
The Chicken Avocado Tartine ($13.50) features a croissant waffle topped with seasoned grilled chicken, provolone, tomato, avocado, fried egg and Sammy sauce. (Courtesy Waffle Love) Originally from Utah, Katie Burton started working at Waffle Love in 2016 after finishing college. The original Waffle Love opened in 2013 in Utah as...
New Braunfels radio crew kept out of press box during football playoffs
The station didn't have an issue when the two teams played in 2021.
8 People Injured In A Rollover Crash In East Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a rollover crash that injured eight people. The crash happened in the 6400 block of 183 Toll on Wednesday evening around 5:19 p.m. According to ATCEMS, two children and three adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on Texas’ 38-27 Win Over Baylor
It’s the final week of the college football regular season and the Texas Longhorns were hosting the Baylor Bears in Austin, Texas on Black Friday. Texas still had hopes of reaching the Big 12 Championship Game, as they needed to win this game and then hope for a Kansas upset of Kansas State on Saturday night. Meantime, Baylor was out of the Big 12 Title race, but was looking to improve its positioning for a bowl game and finish the regular season above .500.
luxury-houses.net
Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million
12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
KSAT 12
UT band bids farewell to 100-year-old bass drum ‘Big Bertha’
AUSTIN – It is one of the most iconic sounds in all of college football: Big Bertha. If you have ever seen a Longhorns football game or listened to it on the radio, you’ll know that every time the team scores a touchdown or field goal or puts any points on the board, the Bertha crew strikes the drum, however many times equals the points on the board.
