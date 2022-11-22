Read full article on original website
Police: Scranton man charged after 'inappropriately touching' 7-year-old girl
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — A Scranton man is behind bars after police say he inappropriately touched a 7-year-old girl earlier this week. A Scranton Police Detective investigated the incident after the young girl told officials she was inappropriately touched in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 23rd.
Man from Dominican Republic arrested in Hazleton, faces second deportation
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY - (WOLF) — A man from the Dominican Republic is facing deportation for a second time upon completion of his federal prison sentence for illegal reentry. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA says Tomi Moscat-Lara, 44, received an 18-month prison sentence from...
Hanover Twp. Police Chief: Tannerite focus of Thanksgiving Day explosion
HANOVER TWP, LUZENE COUNTY (WOLF) — A blast on Thanksgiving morning startled residents across the Wyoming Valley. Hanover Township Police Chief David Lewis heard it too, according to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader. Social media posts and reports in other media say the explosion happened around 11:30...
Multiple stolen license plates recovered from Luzerne County home
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Twelve license plates, some reported stolen out of South Carolina, were recovered from a home in Duryea earlier this month. According to Duryea Police, on November 1st around 4 PM, multiple state and local agencies served an arrest and search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Mcalpine Street.
Authorities ask public to drive safe on Blackout Wednesday
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — State Police along with local police, the state’s DUI association, local police and the Northeast Highway Safety Program came together to get the word out about Blackout Wednesday. They talked about the trend of many people drinking heavily the day before Thanksgiving which prompted...
Police arrest man found driving vehicle stolen out of California
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Pocono Township Police Department arrested a man early Wednesday morning after they say they found him driving a box truck stolen out of California. Around 1:15 AM Wednesday, police stopped an International box truck with a Minnesota registration after being alerted that...
Overturned cement truck shuts down Main Street in Duryea
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — An overturned cement truck shut down a section of Main Street in Duryea on Wednesday. According to Duryea Police, Main Street is closed from Phoenix Street to Walnut Street as heavy-duty equipment is brought in to turn over and tow the vehicle. Officials say...
Deaf Scranton mother with cochlear implants ski patroller at Elk Mountain
UNION DALE. SUSQUEHANNA CO.(WOLF) — If you'd see Elk Mountain ski patroller Carissa Butler zipping down the slopes, responding to a call, you’d never know the challenges she has overcome. The 39-year-old mother from Scranton has dealt with progressive hearing loss for much of her life. Now, with...
DMVA offers 'Walk-In Wednesdays' hiring events at PA veterans' homes
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is offering walk-in job interviews every Wednesday at all six of its veterans' homes throughout the commonwealth - with one location in Scranton, PA. The walk-in interview opportunities will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 30th. One of...
Dickson City gives free Thanksgiving dinners with help from the community
Dickson City, Lackawanna Co. — We Give Thanks in Dickson City hosted a free thanksgiving dinner in the fire station. The food was donated by local businesses and prepared by volunteers. Judeie Senkow-Richards and her husband Brian took over after the founder stepped down. They went through fourteen turkeys...
Thanksgiving food basket program
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Friends of the Poor are continuing their program with their Thanksgiving drive-thru that was held on Wednesday. It took place at the Scranton Cultural Center. The event is called the Family to Family Food Basket Program and provides grocery items for those needing...
Heating problems solved! Lackawanna Co. Trolley Museum to reopen Friday
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The heat is back on! The Lackawanna County Trolley Museum is set to reopen on Friday, November 25th!. Scranton officials announced last Thursday that the Steamtown National Historic Site and the Electric City Trolley Museum would both be closed until further notice due to mechanical issues with their heating systems.
Blue Chip Farm's "Home for the Holidays"
DALLAS, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Happy Thanksgiving! Many animals are still looking for their forever homes, especially dogs in Luzerne County. Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge believes that every life matters. The pride themselves on providing the best care for all animals that are at their shelter. Just because...
Run for the Diamonds celebrates 50th anniversary of women running
Berwick, Columbia Co. — For some people, Thanksgiving started not with eating, but a nine-mile road race. Berwick held their 113th annual Run for the Diamonds. The race has been held annually since 1908 but this year marks the 50th anniversary since the first female runners took the starting line.
Bloomsburg's Winterfest brings in holiday shoppers
Bloomsburg, Columbia Co. — Over 150 craft vendors from around the state and further gathered for Bloomsburg's Winterfest. Vendors carried everything from Christmas decorations to craft beer. Todays festivities included a chili cook off and live music. The 7 Mountains Parade of Lights went around Bloomsburg and ended at...
The Holiday Season Kicks off in Downtown Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The holiday season is officially in full swing in downtown Scranton!. If you take a walk-through downtown Scranton, you’ll see the city is getting into the holiday spirit, with many storefronts starting to fill up with decorations. As you continue to walk the...
Pacers honor former player
Marywood’s new mens basketball coach was hired weeks before the first official practice in October. So far the players have responded to the style of Jon Showers. Jon Showers, New Marywood Coach says, “I think they have done a great job buying into my culture. Compete and Sacrifice are the two things I harped on since I got the job. I got the job October 3rd and I had 12 days before our first practice. We are extremely competitive and it oozes out of use when we play. Can you see our bench and our guys on the floor. Every single coach we have played so far has said how hard our guys play. “
