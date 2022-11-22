ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

'It is the priority': Schools work to improve chronic absenteeism numbers

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — From mass quarantine to school closures, the pandemic created an attendance nightmare for schools across West Virginia. It has still been an ongoing struggle to get attendance numbers back on track, even after school quarantine policies changed. In Wayne County, after last year's attendance...
Michigan soldiers get warm welcome landing back home for holidays

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WWMT) — Amidst the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a patriotic welcome home awaited West Michigan soldiers and veterans flying into Gerald R. Ford International Airport Wednesday. Dozens of people came out offering handshakes and salutes to lift up those who are willing to lay down...
Man charged with killing his mother, state troopers' father in New York

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Authorities said a man has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to a double homicide investigation in Princetown, New York. State police said 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka has been charged with killing his mother, 60-year-old Alesia Wadsworth, as well as 61-year-old William Horwedal, who is the father of two state troopers.
