Lancaster County, NE

klkntv.com

New CHI Health clinic to open in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health is opening a new clinic near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and will begin seeing new patients on Dec. 1. The clinic is designed to create a convenient hub for patients and will include:. CHI Health Clinic Southwest, Family Health Physicians and...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Endocrinologist becomes patient, diagnosed with thyroid cancer

OMAHA, Neb. — People are thankful in all sorts of ways, but Dr. Anupam Kotwal is incredibly grateful. His prognosis is good because the cancer was caught early by the doctor himself. Kotwal was testing a new ultrasound machine, just like he had done in the past. "We were...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning

Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School. Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Foodie Friday: Using...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women

OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Different industries in the metro struggle with lack of workers

OMAHA, Neb. — Weekly jobless claims hit a three-month high in the U.S., rising to 240,000 last week. That's up 17,000 from the week before. But even though they're the highest numbers since summer, they're still low by historic standards. Right now, there are almost two openings for every...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Arielle: available now at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arielle is a four or five-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who came into the shelter two months ago with a respiratory infection. She is feeling all better and is ready to find her forever home. She is currently available at the Capital Humane Society. Matt said...
LINCOLN, NE
kscj.com

KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE

A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4...
OMAHA, NE

