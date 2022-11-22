Read full article on original website
The Bank of London hires new group CTO and group CISO, Phil Knight
UK clearing bank The Bank of London has appointed Phil Knight as its new group chief technology officer (CTO) and group chief information security officer (CISO). Knight, who joins from 10x Banking, will oversee the firm’s technology, IT operations and information security globally. The Bank of London’s group chief...
US SME banking platform Novo bags $35m in Series B extension
Novo, a Florida-based banking start-up offering services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has secured $35 million from GGV Capital in an extension to its Series B funding round. The new cash takes its total Series B funding to $125 million following an initial $90 million raise earlier this year...
US fintech GloriFi to shut down amid “a series of financial challenges”
Texas-based fintech GloriFi, which describes itself as “an unapologetically pro-America, pro-freedom, pro-capitalism technology company”, is shutting down just months after launching its digital banking app. Announcing the closure on its website, the company says it has “experienced a series of financial challenges related to start-up mistakes, reputation attacks,...
Danish fintech Pleo hires Meri Williams as new CTO
Danish fintech Pleo has appointed Meri Williams as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Williams, who joins from healthtech Healx, was formerly CTO at UK challenger Monzo, where they helped scale the engineering and data team by 500% and led “significant” investment in platform resilience and business continuity as Monzo’s customer base grew to more than 4 million.
Spanish employee benefits platform Cobee raises €40m Series B
Spanish employee benefits platform Cobee has raised €40 million in a Series B funding round as it looks to boost its domestic and international expansion. Cobee was founded in 2019 by Borja Aranguren, Daniel Olea and Nacho Travesí and aims to improve the wellbeing of employees through work-related and leisure benefits, such as travel or restaurant vouchers.
Kenya’s DeltaPay taps Provenir for data and risk decisioning platform
Kenya-based fintech DeltaPay has tapped Provenir for its AI-powered data and risk decisioning platform as it looks to scale its buy now, pay later (BNPL) offerings for the financially underserved. DeltaPay leverages alternative data, such as behavioural data, to expand financial access to affordable and flexible consumer credit. The fintech...
SaaS start-up Taktile lands $20m to boost US expansion
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) start-up Taktile has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Index Ventures and Tiger Global. Founded in 2020 by Maik Taro Wehmeyer and Dr Maximilian Eber, Taktile’s no-code platform allows financial services companies to build, run and evaluate automated decision flows to improve their lending decision accuracy and risk selection “without requiring engineering resources”.
Featurespace bags funding from US, UK govs to build new financial crime detection solution
Financial crime and fraud prevention tech firm Featurespace has received funding from the UK and US governments to develop an AI-powered system to help banks and payments service providers (PSPs) detect financial crime. The privacy enhancing technologies (PETs) Challenge Prize funding will be used to build a system that can...
Quantifeed to acquire fellow wealthtech Alpima
Quantifeed, a digital wealth management solutions provider for financial institutions, is to acquire fellow wealthtech Alpima. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Zelig, an independent investment banking firm focused purely on fintech and related technologies, acted as exclusive financial advisor on the transaction. Founded in 2015 in...
Nationwide Building Society appoints new COO, Suresh Viswanathan
UK-based Nationwide Building Society – the world’s largest building society with 16 million members and 18,000 employees – has appointed a new chief operating officer (COO), Suresh Viswanathan. Nationwide says Viswanathan “has extensive experience in delivering data-led technology and digital transformation with a focus on improving customer...
FIS reportedly looking to cut thousands of jobs under new CEO
US banking and payments technology giant FIS is reportedly planning to cut thousands of jobs under incoming CEO Stephanie Ferris’ strategy to right the firm following a slump in its share price over 2022. Bloomberg reports that while the cuts to the workforce are expected to be staggered, several...
Pipe seeks veteran CEO amid leadership shake-up
Pipe Technologies, a platform that allows firms to turn their recurring revenue into up-front capital, is looking for a veteran CEO to take over at the firm amid a restructuring of its leadership team. Co-founders and co-CEOs Harry Hurst and Josh Mangel, along with co-founder and CTO Zain Allarakhia, are...
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Atoa, Djamo, Flourish, Hardbacon & Nine25
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. UK paytech Atoa has announced...
