One UI 5: Samsung wants to finish Android 13 update rollout next month, two months ahead of schedule
In recent years, Samsung has taken its time with updating its mobile product stack to new versions of Android, albeit not to the same extent as the likes of LG. Last month’s One UI 5 release schedule implied that this would be the case for Android 13 too, with Samsung giving itself until February 2023 to finish up with the Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s and the Galaxy A04s.
Diesel Griffed Gen 6: Fossil Group releases another Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus smartwatch with Wear OS 3
The Fossil Group has expanded its smartwatch offering with the Diesel Gen 6 Griffed, the first by the subsidiary in two years. Unsurprisingly, the new smartwatch features Fossil Gen 6 design cues, with a round AMOLED display surrounded by thick bezels, two physical buttons and a digital crown protected by a guard.
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro return excellent Geekbench 5 scores thanks to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have turned up on Geekbench, not long after the company confirmed the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for its next flagship smartphones. Shown below as the Xiaomi 2211133C and Xiaomi 2210132C, the pair evidently rely on the same chipset, which contains three clusters and eight CPU cores. For reference, Qualcomm has built the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 around a single Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, followed by four Cortex-A715 performance cores running at 2.8 GHz and three Cortex-A510 efficiency cores restricted to 2.02 GHz.
Leaked MediaTek Dimensity 8200 specs reveal a tri-cluster arrangement with a 3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 core at the helm
With the flagship Dimensity 9200 set and ready to go, the focus has shifted to its younger sibling, the Dimensity 8200. Previous reports suggested it would power mid-range smartphones such as the Redmi K60 and iQOO Neo7 SE. The chip isn't been officially launched yet, but Digital Chat Station on Weibo has revealed its key specifications.
Deal | The popular Samsung 980 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD now discounted by up to 43% on Amazon
The 250 GB, 500 GB, and 1 TB Samsung 980 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs receive the Black Friday treatment on Amazon. The best discount is a generous 43% for the 1 TB variant, while the 500 GB model is available for 24% off. The lowest capacity flavor of the Samsung 980 SSD is just 15% down (US$46.99 from a list price of US$54.99).
Banana Pi BPI-M6 previewed with M.2 Key E expansion and powerful NPU
In September, Banana Pi introduced the BPI-PicoW-S3, a Raspberry Pi Pico W clone that it priced at under US$10. Now, the company has announced the BPI-M6, a single-board computer (SBC) powered by a SenaryTech SN3680 SoC and 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. As is often the case with Banana Pi, it has revealed a product without confirming availability or pricing. Based on CNX Software’s estimates, Banana Pi may start selling the BPI-M6 by the summer of 2023, with the company taking months to release older models like the BPI-R2 Pro.
Corsair MP600 GS 2TB SSD in review: Fast SSD for laptops, desktop and mini PCs
Corsair has been represented in the memory segment with the MP600 series for a few years now. There are many different models from Corsair under the MP600 product line. As of the first of November, Corsair has now launched the MP600-GS model series, combining excellent performance in both writing and reading data in the familiar M.2-2280 format.
Honor 80 series debuts with an SE variant, up to 160MP main cameras and 66W SuperCharge
The Honor 80 series may be technically overshadowed by their new Magic Vs foldable flagship counterpart; however, they may still be capable of distracting some potential fans with their rear camera humps alone. The OEM has gone for the double-barrel look once again, although they have been modified considerably, particularly in the case of the infinity-symbol-like housing of the 80 Pro.
OPPO next-gen tablet backed to launch with a 2.8K display and other "flagship" specs
Digital Chat Station has just elaborated on recent assertions that OPPO will launch a second-gen tablet, possibly very soon. This device, possibly set to launch as a "Pad2" rather than a Pad 2, is believed to join the equally hypothetical "Lenovo Tab Extreme" as an ultra-rare Dimensity 9000-powered slate on its launch.
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Specifications detailed for Moto X40 global model
Yogesh Brar has provided specifications for the Edge 40 Pro, a smartphone that is thought to be the global version of the upcoming Motorola X40. Having been spotted on AnTuTu and TENAA ahead of its Chinese release, it may be early 2023 before Motorola introduces the Edge 40 Pro globally. If the Edge 30 Pro is anything to go by, then its successor could launch in late January.
Minisforum starts pre-selling the NAD9 mini PC with Intel i9-12900H processor for US$569 and up
Besides the powerful i9-12900H laptop CPU, the NAD9 supports up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD plus two 2.5-inch SATA3 drives. The barebones version with no RAM and storage is priced at US$569, but Minisforum offers three additional configurations with up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB storage.
Philips 27B1U7903: High-end professional monitor launches with Mini LED local dimming zones and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
Philips has introduced the 27B1U7903, a 4K and 27-inch monitor equipped with Mini LED backlights and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. According to the company, the Philips 27B1U7903 has 2,304 dimming zones, which Philips claims is ‘the greatest number of local dimming zones in a 27-inch monitor’. For context, most IPS monitors offer 576 zones.
Radxa E25: Upgradeable networking device arrives for US$59 with 2.5 Gbit Ethernet and optional WiFi 6 connectivity
Radxa has introduced the E25, a new mini-PC that the company has designed to be used as a networking device. To that end, the Radxa E25 has twin 2.5 Gbit Ethernet ports and supports Linux server images. Specifically, Radxa offers Debian and Ubuntu images, as well as OpenWRT. The Radxa E25 features the following other ports too:
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets Android 13-based One UI 5 update
With half a decade of security updates guaranteed, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 should receive four major Android upgrades. Released back in August 2021 with Android 11 and One UI 3.1.1, this handset received Android 12 with One UI 4 already. Now, the time has come for Android 13 and One UI 5.0 to hit it as well.
Giant Sony Xperia 1 V or new Xperia Ultra model hit rumor mill for 2023 but translated source wildly hints at foldable Xperia phone
There have already been some wild rumors flying around about the 2023 Xperia lineup and we now have a simple alleged leak, which apparently comes from the Chinese site Weibo, that has sparked considerable speculation about what Sony might have in mind. The text does hint that either the Sony Xperia 1 V will have a huge display or that the Japanese manufacturer might reintroduce its Xperia Ultra smartphones. However, machine translation of the Chinese text does throw up an intriguing word in some cases: “flip”.
OnePlus Ace 2 specifications leak online with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 100 W fast charging
The OnePlus Ace is less than a year old, but Yogesh Brar has already obtained several specifications for its successor. Thought to be arriving in other markets as the Realme GT Neo 4, the OnePlus Ace 2 may well be a Chinese exclusive. Still, its specifications should apply to other markets.
Samsung Galaxy A34 renders and dimensions leak online
@OnLeaks has collaborated with Giznext to leak renders of the Galaxy A34, the presumed successor of the Galaxy A33 5G. In recent years, Samsung has stuck with a similar formula for Galaxy A3x smartphones, with the Galaxy A32, Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A33 5G all looking alike. Based on the renders embedded below, the Galaxy A34 continues with this theme, albeit with a few changes.
Power-saving Sony Xperia 1 V may adopt new display technology claims leaker
It seems the next-generation high-end Xperia phone, which will likely be known as the Sony Xperia 1 V, will utilize some new display technology (at least new to the Xperia range). This will supposedly come in the form of an LTPO panel, with the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide allowing for an additional power-saving feature. LTPO displays can make use of variable refresh rates, which can in turn help save a smartphone's battery life.
DJI Mavic 3M unveiled with multispectral sensors and five cameras
DJI has announced the Mavic 3M, the third commercial drone within the Mavic 3 series after the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T. The Mavic 3M follows the Mavic 3 Classic, which only launched a few weeks ago. Incidentally, DJI is preparing to release the Mini 3 too, covered separately. While the Mavic 3 Classic and Mini 3 are stripped-back versions of existing drones, the Mavic 3M contains more cameras and advanced features than the Mavic 3 or Mavic 3 Cine.
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE pricing and release date confirmed for new curved OLED gaming monitor
LG has now confirmed UltraGear 45GR95QE pricing, roughly three months after debuting the curved gaming monitor. The UltraGear 45GR95QE has a 45-inch display, as its name suggests, which makes it one of the largest UltraGear monitors that LG has released so far. Incidentally, the company announced the UltraGear 27GR95QE-B earlier this week, a 2.5K and 240 Hz monitor that sells for US$999.
