There have already been some wild rumors flying around about the 2023 Xperia lineup and we now have a simple alleged leak, which apparently comes from the Chinese site Weibo, that has sparked considerable speculation about what Sony might have in mind. The text does hint that either the Sony Xperia 1 V will have a huge display or that the Japanese manufacturer might reintroduce its Xperia Ultra smartphones. However, machine translation of the Chinese text does throw up an intriguing word in some cases: “flip”.

12 HOURS AGO