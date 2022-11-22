Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
WEWATCH V51P projector announced with white noise feature and 350-in image
The WEWATCH V51P projector has been announced. The company claims that it is the first projector to offer a white noise feature, which could improve your sleep health or help you focus when meditating. You can turn off the white noise with a timer after falling asleep to avoid consuming energy through the night. Several sounds are available for the white noise tool, including bird calls, waves and a train; WEWATCH has said it chose these noises based on consumer research.
notebookcheck.net
Diesel Griffed Gen 6: Fossil Group releases another Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus smartwatch with Wear OS 3
The Fossil Group has expanded its smartwatch offering with the Diesel Gen 6 Griffed, the first by the subsidiary in two years. Unsurprisingly, the new smartwatch features Fossil Gen 6 design cues, with a round AMOLED display surrounded by thick bezels, two physical buttons and a digital crown protected by a guard.
notebookcheck.net
Minisforum starts pre-selling the NAD9 mini PC with Intel i9-12900H processor for US$569 and up
Besides the powerful i9-12900H laptop CPU, the NAD9 supports up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD plus two 2.5-inch SATA3 drives. The barebones version with no RAM and storage is priced at US$569, but Minisforum offers three additional configurations with up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB storage.
notebookcheck.net
Zotac announces new ZBOX mini-PCs with Intel Alder Lake-P processors
Zotac has updated its ZBOX C mini-PC series to Intel Alder Lake-P series processors. Typically, adopting Alder Lake processors also results in a switch to DDR5 RAM and WiFi 6 connectivity, but Zotac has avoid these upgrades with the ZBOX CI627 nano, ZBOX CI647 nano and ZBOX CI667 nano. Instead, all three machines retain DDR4 RAM and WiFi 5 connectivity, as well as Zotac’s established designs.
notebookcheck.net
Honor Earbuds 3i: New TWS earbuds arrive with ANC and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
Honor has opened pre-orders for the Earbuds 3i in China, following the device’s announcement yesterday alongside the Honor 80 series and the Magic Vs. Available for CNY 499 (~US$70) in Honor’s home market, the Earbuds 3i mimic the design of the AirPods Pro 2. However, Honor has included a larger charging case, which the company’s CEO stressed had been designed to resemble a pebble for some reason.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mini 3: FCC sighting and hands-on photo surface for DJI Mini 2 successor
It seems that DJI has yet another drone planned, having just announced the Mavic 3M with five cameras. According to multiple sources, the company is on the verge of releasing the Mini 3, a cheaper alternative to the Mini 3 Pro that also debuted earlier this year. While DJI has not teased the Mini 3 yet, the FCC has already certified the device in the US, generally a nailed-on sign of an imminent product release.
notebookcheck.net
Corsair MP600 GS 2TB SSD in review: Fast SSD for laptops, desktop and mini PCs
Corsair has been represented in the memory segment with the MP600 series for a few years now. There are many different models from Corsair under the MP600 product line. As of the first of November, Corsair has now launched the MP600-GS model series, combining excellent performance in both writing and reading data in the familiar M.2-2280 format.
notebookcheck.net
GKD Mini Plus Classic: Launch price confirmed for compact gaming handheld
Game Kiddy (GKD) finally appears ready to offer the Mini Plus Classic, two months on from teasing the device alongside the regular Mini Plus. To recap, the Mini Plus and Mini Plus Classic are similar gaming handhelds. However, the latter does not have a detachable element like the Mini Plus. Instead, its two joysticks are fixed, giving the Mini Plus Classic a larger footprint than the Mini Plus when removed from its case.
notebookcheck.net
Scalped RTX 4080 GPUs are apparently selling 3x worse than RTX 4090 cards on eBay
We previously reported that the RTX 4080 supply on release day may have been considerably less than the RTX 4090. But, even with limited stock, there have been rumors that Nvidia’s newest Lovelace card isn’t moving as fast as the RTX 4090, a marked departure from past GPU launches. It now appears that, in addition to retailers, even scalpers are finding it hard to sell their RTX 4080 stock.
notebookcheck.net
Banana Pi BPI-M6 previewed with M.2 Key E expansion and powerful NPU
In September, Banana Pi introduced the BPI-PicoW-S3, a Raspberry Pi Pico W clone that it priced at under US$10. Now, the company has announced the BPI-M6, a single-board computer (SBC) powered by a SenaryTech SN3680 SoC and 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. As is often the case with Banana Pi, it has revealed a product without confirming availability or pricing. Based on CNX Software’s estimates, Banana Pi may start selling the BPI-M6 by the summer of 2023, with the company taking months to release older models like the BPI-R2 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Power-saving Sony Xperia 1 V may adopt new display technology claims leaker
It seems the next-generation high-end Xperia phone, which will likely be known as the Sony Xperia 1 V, will utilize some new display technology (at least new to the Xperia range). This will supposedly come in the form of an LTPO panel, with the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide allowing for an additional power-saving feature. LTPO displays can make use of variable refresh rates, which can in turn help save a smartphone's battery life.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO next-gen tablet backed to launch with a 2.8K display and other "flagship" specs
Digital Chat Station has just elaborated on recent assertions that OPPO will launch a second-gen tablet, possibly very soon. This device, possibly set to launch as a "Pad2" rather than a Pad 2, is believed to join the equally hypothetical "Lenovo Tab Extreme" as an ultra-rare Dimensity 9000-powered slate on its launch.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Reno9 Pro Plus debuts as the world's first 16GB RAM-only Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-powered smartphone
The OPPO Reno series has a new flagship today (November 24, 2022). The 9 Pro+ is the OEM's inaugural Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphone, and is also its latest MariSiicon X-augmented device. The "Dual Core" system is turned to the purposes of portrait photography in the Pro+, the only Reno9...
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung wants to finish Android 13 update rollout next month, two months ahead of schedule
In recent years, Samsung has taken its time with updating its mobile product stack to new versions of Android, albeit not to the same extent as the likes of LG. Last month’s One UI 5 release schedule implied that this would be the case for Android 13 too, with Samsung giving itself until February 2023 to finish up with the Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s and the Galaxy A04s.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Reno9 and Reno9 Pro go live as Android 13 smartphones with 2021 SoCs in updated packages
The OPPO Reno9 and 9 Pro have been unveiled with the same display and up-to-date ColorOS 13 software as their third Pro+ sibling. Then again, that new series flagship has flown ahead with its processing solution, leaving the next variant down with the Dimensity 8100-MAX of its predecessor. The 9...
notebookcheck.net
Radxa E25: Upgradeable networking device arrives for US$59 with 2.5 Gbit Ethernet and optional WiFi 6 connectivity
Radxa has introduced the E25, a new mini-PC that the company has designed to be used as a networking device. To that end, the Radxa E25 has twin 2.5 Gbit Ethernet ports and supports Linux server images. Specifically, Radxa offers Debian and Ubuntu images, as well as OpenWRT. The Radxa E25 features the following other ports too:
notebookcheck.net
Philips 27B1U7903: High-end professional monitor launches with Mini LED local dimming zones and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
Philips has introduced the 27B1U7903, a 4K and 27-inch monitor equipped with Mini LED backlights and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. According to the company, the Philips 27B1U7903 has 2,304 dimming zones, which Philips claims is ‘the greatest number of local dimming zones in a 27-inch monitor’. For context, most IPS monitors offer 576 zones.
Best Black Friday deals you might have missed that are still on sale
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals that are still on sale? Black Friday has come and gone. But that doesn’t mean the deals are done. This year’s holiday sales are so important to retailers that they are offering deep discounts even though the main event has […]
notebookcheck.net
RingConn: Oura Ring 3 competitor lands on Indiegogo for US$149
RingConn is now selling its first Smart Ring on Indiegogo, having introduced the device earlier this month. As we discussed at the time, the RingConn is lightweight and can track numerous health metrics, including Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and sleep quality. In short, RingConn promises its Smart Ring to deliver more features than the Oura Ring 3 while also being significantly cheaper to boot.
Comments / 0