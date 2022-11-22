Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
WEWATCH V51P projector announced with white noise feature and 350-in image
The WEWATCH V51P projector has been announced. The company claims that it is the first projector to offer a white noise feature, which could improve your sleep health or help you focus when meditating. You can turn off the white noise with a timer after falling asleep to avoid consuming energy through the night. Several sounds are available for the white noise tool, including bird calls, waves and a train; WEWATCH has said it chose these noises based on consumer research.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Multiple AMD Ryzen 4000G, Ryzen 5000X and Ryzen 7000X processors receive significant reductions during Amazon Black Friday sales
Yesterday, we reported that the Ryzen 9 7950X had dropped below US$550, approximately two months after AMD launched the 16-core processor for US$699. However, Amazon has also reduced other members of the Ryzen 7000 series, as well as the core members of the Ryzen 5000 desktop series and even the Ryzen 5 4600G.
notebookcheck.net
RingConn: Oura Ring 3 competitor lands on Indiegogo for US$149
RingConn is now selling its first Smart Ring on Indiegogo, having introduced the device earlier this month. As we discussed at the time, the RingConn is lightweight and can track numerous health metrics, including Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and sleep quality. In short, RingConn promises its Smart Ring to deliver more features than the Oura Ring 3 while also being significantly cheaper to boot.
notebookcheck.net
Honor Earbuds 3i: New TWS earbuds arrive with ANC and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
Honor has opened pre-orders for the Earbuds 3i in China, following the device’s announcement yesterday alongside the Honor 80 series and the Magic Vs. Available for CNY 499 (~US$70) in Honor’s home market, the Earbuds 3i mimic the design of the AirPods Pro 2. However, Honor has included a larger charging case, which the company’s CEO stressed had been designed to resemble a pebble for some reason.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch Buds: Retail packaging leaks for smartwatch with removable earbuds
Huawei has released numerous smartwatches and fitness trackers this year, with the Watch GT Cyber being the strangest so far on account of its modular design. However, the Watch Buds may well take that crown, with its name offering clues as to its combined feature set. First emerging in April via a European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) listing, the Watch Buds had not been seen in the intervening months.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mini 3: FCC sighting and hands-on photo surface for DJI Mini 2 successor
It seems that DJI has yet another drone planned, having just announced the Mavic 3M with five cameras. According to multiple sources, the company is on the verge of releasing the Mini 3, a cheaper alternative to the Mini 3 Pro that also debuted earlier this year. While DJI has not teased the Mini 3 yet, the FCC has already certified the device in the US, generally a nailed-on sign of an imminent product release.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Phone (1) updated with improved experimental AirPods support
Nothing has started distributing Nothing OS 1.1.7, less than a month after the company released the last update for the Phone (1). As always, Nothing has upgraded the Nothing Phone (1) to a new Android security update. Unusually, Nothing claims to have upgraded the Phone (1) to ‘October / November Security Patch’, rather than one or the other.
notebookcheck.net
Philips 27B1U7903: High-end professional monitor launches with Mini LED local dimming zones and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
Philips has introduced the 27B1U7903, a 4K and 27-inch monitor equipped with Mini LED backlights and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. According to the company, the Philips 27B1U7903 has 2,304 dimming zones, which Philips claims is ‘the greatest number of local dimming zones in a 27-inch monitor’. For context, most IPS monitors offer 576 zones.
notebookcheck.net
Radxa E25: Upgradeable networking device arrives for US$59 with 2.5 Gbit Ethernet and optional WiFi 6 connectivity
Radxa has introduced the E25, a new mini-PC that the company has designed to be used as a networking device. To that end, the Radxa E25 has twin 2.5 Gbit Ethernet ports and supports Linux server images. Specifically, Radxa offers Debian and Ubuntu images, as well as OpenWRT. The Radxa E25 features the following other ports too:
notebookcheck.net
Unihertz starts selling compact Jelly 2E smartphone for US$159.99 in multiple markets
The Unihertz Jelly 2E may not be the most powerful Android smartphone around, but it is one of the smallest. Teased earlier this month, the Unihertz Jelly 2E measures 85 x 49.4 x 16.5 mm, which is substantially narrower and shorter than either the iPhone 13 mini or the original iPhone SE. The Jelly 2E is lighter than both iPhones too, with Unihertz claiming that the smartphone weighs 110 g with its 2,000 mAh battery included.
notebookcheck.net
Power-saving Sony Xperia 1 V may adopt new display technology claims leaker
It seems the next-generation high-end Xperia phone, which will likely be known as the Sony Xperia 1 V, will utilize some new display technology (at least new to the Xperia range). This will supposedly come in the form of an LTPO panel, with the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide allowing for an additional power-saving feature. LTPO displays can make use of variable refresh rates, which can in turn help save a smartphone's battery life.
notebookcheck.net
GKD Mini Plus Classic: Launch price confirmed for compact gaming handheld
Game Kiddy (GKD) finally appears ready to offer the Mini Plus Classic, two months on from teasing the device alongside the regular Mini Plus. To recap, the Mini Plus and Mini Plus Classic are similar gaming handhelds. However, the latter does not have a detachable element like the Mini Plus. Instead, its two joysticks are fixed, giving the Mini Plus Classic a larger footprint than the Mini Plus when removed from its case.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Reno9 Pro Plus debuts as the world's first 16GB RAM-only Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-powered smartphone
The OPPO Reno series has a new flagship today (November 24, 2022). The 9 Pro+ is the OEM's inaugural Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphone, and is also its latest MariSiicon X-augmented device. The "Dual Core" system is turned to the purposes of portrait photography in the Pro+, the only Reno9...
notebookcheck.net
Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Garmin Fenix 7 tested for claims of sapphire-augmented display protection
The Apple Watch Ultra has already established its extreme durability in online tests thus far. This resilience may or may not have been down to assertions that its newly flattened display is made with top-end sapphire rather than simple tempered glass as in many other wearables. Then again, one of...
notebookcheck.net
GMKtec presents NucBox 9 mini-PC with AMD Ryzen 5 5600U and 16 GB RAM
GMKtec has introduced the NucBox 9, a mini-PC that builds on last month’s NucBox 8. While the latter relies on the low-powered Intel Celeron N4100, GMKtec has equipped the NucBox 9 with the Ryzen 5 5600U, a Cezanne generation APU built around AMD’s Zen 3 microarchitecture. For context, the Ryzen 5 5600U should provide over 4x the performance of the Celeron N4100.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find X6 Pro backed to beat Xiaomi 13 Pro in terms of periscope zoom lens performance
Both Xiaomi and OPPO may have underwhelmed some mobile photography fans by leaving advanced periscope zoom lenses out of their respective 12 and Find X5 flagship Android smartphone lines in 2022. However, both OEMs are apparently now ready to take up arms in this particular arena for their next-gen premium devices.
notebookcheck.net
Luminous Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra display could have a peak brightness of 2,200 nits
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's design has been subject to many rumours that talked at length about its asymmetrical bezels, camera module and flat design. However, its display specs have been largely shrouded by mystery. Twitter leaker RGCloudS now shines some light on the Galaxy S23 Ultra's display specifications. The...
notebookcheck.net
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE pricing and release date confirmed for new curved OLED gaming monitor
LG has now confirmed UltraGear 45GR95QE pricing, roughly three months after debuting the curved gaming monitor. The UltraGear 45GR95QE has a 45-inch display, as its name suggests, which makes it one of the largest UltraGear monitors that LG has released so far. Incidentally, the company announced the UltraGear 27GR95QE-B earlier this week, a 2.5K and 240 Hz monitor that sells for US$999.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO next-gen tablet backed to launch with a 2.8K display and other "flagship" specs
Digital Chat Station has just elaborated on recent assertions that OPPO will launch a second-gen tablet, possibly very soon. This device, possibly set to launch as a "Pad2" rather than a Pad 2, is believed to join the equally hypothetical "Lenovo Tab Extreme" as an ultra-rare Dimensity 9000-powered slate on its launch.
notebookcheck.net
Honor 80 series debuts with an SE variant, up to 160MP main cameras and 66W SuperCharge
The Honor 80 series may be technically overshadowed by their new Magic Vs foldable flagship counterpart; however, they may still be capable of distracting some potential fans with their rear camera humps alone. The OEM has gone for the double-barrel look once again, although they have been modified considerably, particularly in the case of the infinity-symbol-like housing of the 80 Pro.
