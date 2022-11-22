ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Shoppers see what’s in store during Black Friday in NEPA

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanksgiving has come and gone, and now one of the most popular shopping days of the year is underway. The Friday after Thanksgiving can be sluggish for some who celebrated the holiday, indulging in turkey and all the fixings. However, on a rainy ‘Black Friday’ morning, some in Wilkes-Barre […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Free Thanksgiving dinner in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteers in Wilkes-Barre took some time away from their own families Thursday to make sure those less fortunate were able to celebrate Thanksgiving. The Kitchen along East Jackson Street in the city welcomed anyone in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. The need was so great that...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Scranton, Wilkes-Barre parking prices reduce for holidays

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday season is just around the corner and Scranton and Wilkes-Barre are announcing some changes to the parking meter and garage prices to encourage holiday shopping in the area. In Wilkes-Barre, Mayor George C. Brown announced that the city of Wilkes-Barre will be suspending parking meter fees in the downtown […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre ice skating rink to offer free rental skates in December

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown announced that the city will provide free rental ice skates for use on the Public Square ice skating rink on weekends throughout December beginning on Friday, December 2nd. The free rental skates will be available from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Fridays, and from […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Traffic Advisory for Mohegan Sun Arena Trans-Siberian Orchestra show

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department has issued a traffic warning for Sunday to account for the upcoming Trans-Siberian Orchestra performance at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum progressive rock group, will be performing twice on Sunday, November 27, at the arena. The shows are […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

People gather for 23rd Annual ‘Turkey Bowl’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local friends and family got together at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre for their 23rd Annual Turkey Bowl. The men played a friendly game of tag football with new and old faces. Carlo Mercadante and his brothers began the tradition when he was just 15 and continue to introduce it to […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
The Center Square

Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says

Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WHIO Dayton

Public utility to pipe water to residents of 'Gasland' town

SPRINGVILLE, Pa. — (AP) — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
Times Leader

‘We were so thankful to be with them’

PLAINS TWP. — While there are still some pandemic restrictions on visitors to the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Administration Medical Center, those who seek to bring joy to the veterans there have been able to begin organizing events for them on a limited scale. Thursday brought just such a festive occasion.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday travelers hit the road in Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A steady stream of cars rolled in and out of the rest stop along Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. It's a stop along the way for many who are hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA expects nearly 55 million people will travel...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

