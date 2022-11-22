The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have turned up on Geekbench, not long after the company confirmed the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for its next flagship smartphones. Shown below as the Xiaomi 2211133C and Xiaomi 2210132C, the pair evidently rely on the same chipset, which contains three clusters and eight CPU cores. For reference, Qualcomm has built the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 around a single Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, followed by four Cortex-A715 performance cores running at 2.8 GHz and three Cortex-A510 efficiency cores restricted to 2.02 GHz.

22 HOURS AGO