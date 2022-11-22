Read full article on original website
Deal | Multiple AMD Ryzen 4000G, Ryzen 5000X and Ryzen 7000X processors receive significant reductions during Amazon Black Friday sales
Yesterday, we reported that the Ryzen 9 7950X had dropped below US$550, approximately two months after AMD launched the 16-core processor for US$699. However, Amazon has also reduced other members of the Ryzen 7000 series, as well as the core members of the Ryzen 5000 desktop series and even the Ryzen 5 4600G.
WEWATCH V51P projector announced with white noise feature and 350-in image
The WEWATCH V51P projector has been announced. The company claims that it is the first projector to offer a white noise feature, which could improve your sleep health or help you focus when meditating. You can turn off the white noise with a timer after falling asleep to avoid consuming energy through the night. Several sounds are available for the white noise tool, including bird calls, waves and a train; WEWATCH has said it chose these noises based on consumer research.
Zotac announces new ZBOX mini-PCs with Intel Alder Lake-P processors
Zotac has updated its ZBOX C mini-PC series to Intel Alder Lake-P series processors. Typically, adopting Alder Lake processors also results in a switch to DDR5 RAM and WiFi 6 connectivity, but Zotac has avoid these upgrades with the ZBOX CI627 nano, ZBOX CI647 nano and ZBOX CI667 nano. Instead, all three machines retain DDR4 RAM and WiFi 5 connectivity, as well as Zotac’s established designs.
OPPO Find X6 Pro backed to beat Xiaomi 13 Pro in terms of periscope zoom lens performance
Both Xiaomi and OPPO may have underwhelmed some mobile photography fans by leaving advanced periscope zoom lenses out of their respective 12 and Find X5 flagship Android smartphone lines in 2022. However, both OEMs are apparently now ready to take up arms in this particular arena for their next-gen premium devices.
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro return excellent Geekbench 5 scores thanks to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have turned up on Geekbench, not long after the company confirmed the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for its next flagship smartphones. Shown below as the Xiaomi 2211133C and Xiaomi 2210132C, the pair evidently rely on the same chipset, which contains three clusters and eight CPU cores. For reference, Qualcomm has built the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 around a single Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, followed by four Cortex-A715 performance cores running at 2.8 GHz and three Cortex-A510 efficiency cores restricted to 2.02 GHz.
Banana Pi BPI-M6 previewed with M.2 Key E expansion and powerful NPU
In September, Banana Pi introduced the BPI-PicoW-S3, a Raspberry Pi Pico W clone that it priced at under US$10. Now, the company has announced the BPI-M6, a single-board computer (SBC) powered by a SenaryTech SN3680 SoC and 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. As is often the case with Banana Pi, it has revealed a product without confirming availability or pricing. Based on CNX Software’s estimates, Banana Pi may start selling the BPI-M6 by the summer of 2023, with the company taking months to release older models like the BPI-R2 Pro.
GMKtec presents NucBox 9 mini-PC with AMD Ryzen 5 5600U and 16 GB RAM
GMKtec has introduced the NucBox 9, a mini-PC that builds on last month’s NucBox 8. While the latter relies on the low-powered Intel Celeron N4100, GMKtec has equipped the NucBox 9 with the Ryzen 5 5600U, a Cezanne generation APU built around AMD’s Zen 3 microarchitecture. For context, the Ryzen 5 5600U should provide over 4x the performance of the Celeron N4100.
Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition introduced with unique and limited design
Xiaomi may be on the verge of releasing the Xiaomi 13 series, but the company is still getting Xiaomi 12 series models out the door. Having announced the Xiaomi 12T series last month, Xiaomi has now teamed up with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham to create a limited edition version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Sold simply as the Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition, the handset has an unusual livery, which spans the device’s outer retail packaging and accessories.
Minisforum starts pre-selling the NAD9 mini PC with Intel i9-12900H processor for US$569 and up
Besides the powerful i9-12900H laptop CPU, the NAD9 supports up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD plus two 2.5-inch SATA3 drives. The barebones version with no RAM and storage is priced at US$569, but Minisforum offers three additional configurations with up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB storage.
RingConn: Oura Ring 3 competitor lands on Indiegogo for US$149
RingConn is now selling its first Smart Ring on Indiegogo, having introduced the device earlier this month. As we discussed at the time, the RingConn is lightweight and can track numerous health metrics, including Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and sleep quality. In short, RingConn promises its Smart Ring to deliver more features than the Oura Ring 3 while also being significantly cheaper to boot.
Philips 27B1U7903: High-end professional monitor launches with Mini LED local dimming zones and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
Philips has introduced the 27B1U7903, a 4K and 27-inch monitor equipped with Mini LED backlights and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. According to the company, the Philips 27B1U7903 has 2,304 dimming zones, which Philips claims is ‘the greatest number of local dimming zones in a 27-inch monitor’. For context, most IPS monitors offer 576 zones.
Corsair MP600 GS 2TB SSD in review: Fast SSD for laptops, desktop and mini PCs
Corsair has been represented in the memory segment with the MP600 series for a few years now. There are many different models from Corsair under the MP600 product line. As of the first of November, Corsair has now launched the MP600-GS model series, combining excellent performance in both writing and reading data in the familiar M.2-2280 format.
OPPO Reno9 Pro Plus debuts as the world's first 16GB RAM-only Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-powered smartphone
The OPPO Reno series has a new flagship today (November 24, 2022). The 9 Pro+ is the OEM's inaugural Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphone, and is also its latest MariSiicon X-augmented device. The "Dual Core" system is turned to the purposes of portrait photography in the Pro+, the only Reno9...
DJI Mini 3: FCC sighting and hands-on photo surface for DJI Mini 2 successor
It seems that DJI has yet another drone planned, having just announced the Mavic 3M with five cameras. According to multiple sources, the company is on the verge of releasing the Mini 3, a cheaper alternative to the Mini 3 Pro that also debuted earlier this year. While DJI has not teased the Mini 3 yet, the FCC has already certified the device in the US, generally a nailed-on sign of an imminent product release.
Power-saving Sony Xperia 1 V may adopt new display technology claims leaker
It seems the next-generation high-end Xperia phone, which will likely be known as the Sony Xperia 1 V, will utilize some new display technology (at least new to the Xperia range). This will supposedly come in the form of an LTPO panel, with the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide allowing for an additional power-saving feature. LTPO displays can make use of variable refresh rates, which can in turn help save a smartphone's battery life.
Honor 80 series debuts with an SE variant, up to 160MP main cameras and 66W SuperCharge
The Honor 80 series may be technically overshadowed by their new Magic Vs foldable flagship counterpart; however, they may still be capable of distracting some potential fans with their rear camera humps alone. The OEM has gone for the double-barrel look once again, although they have been modified considerably, particularly in the case of the infinity-symbol-like housing of the 80 Pro.
Honor Earbuds 3i: New TWS earbuds arrive with ANC and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
Honor has opened pre-orders for the Earbuds 3i in China, following the device’s announcement yesterday alongside the Honor 80 series and the Magic Vs. Available for CNY 499 (~US$70) in Honor’s home market, the Earbuds 3i mimic the design of the AirPods Pro 2. However, Honor has included a larger charging case, which the company’s CEO stressed had been designed to resemble a pebble for some reason.
OPPO next-gen tablet backed to launch with a 2.8K display and other "flagship" specs
Digital Chat Station has just elaborated on recent assertions that OPPO will launch a second-gen tablet, possibly very soon. This device, possibly set to launch as a "Pad2" rather than a Pad 2, is believed to join the equally hypothetical "Lenovo Tab Extreme" as an ultra-rare Dimensity 9000-powered slate on its launch.
MSI Project 491C: World’s first ‘Super Ultra-Wide’ QD OLED and 240 Hz gaming monitor teased ahead of CES 2023 introduction
CES 2023 may be approximately 6 weeks away, but MSI has sought to tease a new gaming monitor format ahead of time. Revealed as ‘Project 491C’, MSI describes the monitor as the first ‘super ultra-wide’ with a QD-OLED curved panel. Although MSI has not confirmed this yet, Project 491C looks like two 16:9 monitors stitched together. In other words, we suspect that the monitor has a 32:9 aspect ratio.
iQOO 11, 11 Pro and Neo7 SE officially set to launch together in December 2022
IQOO has just confirmed the existence of a rumored SE version of the Neo7 with a new mid-range Dimensity 8200 processor in place of the top-end 9000+. However, one could hope for the new Android smartphone's sake that it can hold its own against its brand's new flagships, as they will be sharing a launch platform soon.
