The Oxa breathing wearable is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. Nanoleq, the company behind the gadget, claims that it is the first wearable dedicated to breathing, allowing you to understand the effects of your respiration on your body and mind. Oxa can provide real-time biometric insights across a wide range of statistics, such as the speed and depth of your breathing, as well as your heart rate and HRV. Plus, you can wear the gadget at night to understand your sleep quality.

2 DAYS AGO