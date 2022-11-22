Read full article on original website
WEWATCH V51P projector announced with white noise feature and 350-in image
The WEWATCH V51P projector has been announced. The company claims that it is the first projector to offer a white noise feature, which could improve your sleep health or help you focus when meditating. You can turn off the white noise with a timer after falling asleep to avoid consuming energy through the night. Several sounds are available for the white noise tool, including bird calls, waves and a train; WEWATCH has said it chose these noises based on consumer research.
RingConn: Oura Ring 3 competitor lands on Indiegogo for US$149
RingConn is now selling its first Smart Ring on Indiegogo, having introduced the device earlier this month. As we discussed at the time, the RingConn is lightweight and can track numerous health metrics, including Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and sleep quality. In short, RingConn promises its Smart Ring to deliver more features than the Oura Ring 3 while also being significantly cheaper to boot.
Unihertz starts selling compact Jelly 2E smartphone for US$159.99 in multiple markets
The Unihertz Jelly 2E may not be the most powerful Android smartphone around, but it is one of the smallest. Teased earlier this month, the Unihertz Jelly 2E measures 85 x 49.4 x 16.5 mm, which is substantially narrower and shorter than either the iPhone 13 mini or the original iPhone SE. The Jelly 2E is lighter than both iPhones too, with Unihertz claiming that the smartphone weighs 110 g with its 2,000 mAh battery included.
Honor Earbuds 3i: New TWS earbuds arrive with ANC and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
Honor has opened pre-orders for the Earbuds 3i in China, following the device’s announcement yesterday alongside the Honor 80 series and the Magic Vs. Available for CNY 499 (~US$70) in Honor’s home market, the Earbuds 3i mimic the design of the AirPods Pro 2. However, Honor has included a larger charging case, which the company’s CEO stressed had been designed to resemble a pebble for some reason.
DJI Mini 3: FCC sighting and hands-on photo surface for DJI Mini 2 successor
It seems that DJI has yet another drone planned, having just announced the Mavic 3M with five cameras. According to multiple sources, the company is on the verge of releasing the Mini 3, a cheaper alternative to the Mini 3 Pro that also debuted earlier this year. While DJI has not teased the Mini 3 yet, the FCC has already certified the device in the US, generally a nailed-on sign of an imminent product release.
Stark Xiaomi 13 price hike over Xiaomi 12 causes leaker to justify rationale
It has been reported that the Xiaomi 13 series could be slapped with price tags that are 15% to 20% higher than those for the smartphones in the Xiaomi 12 range. While the regular Xiaomi 12 was released in China with a price tag of 3,699 yuan (currently about US$517), the base model of the Xiaomi 13 range could end up costing from around 4,500 yuan (US$629) according to one Chinese-language outlet.
Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition introduced with unique and limited design
Xiaomi may be on the verge of releasing the Xiaomi 13 series, but the company is still getting Xiaomi 12 series models out the door. Having announced the Xiaomi 12T series last month, Xiaomi has now teamed up with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham to create a limited edition version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Sold simply as the Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition, the handset has an unusual livery, which spans the device’s outer retail packaging and accessories.
Scalped RTX 4080 GPUs are apparently selling 3x worse than RTX 4090 cards on eBay
We previously reported that the RTX 4080 supply on release day may have been considerably less than the RTX 4090. But, even with limited stock, there have been rumors that Nvidia’s newest Lovelace card isn’t moving as fast as the RTX 4090, a marked departure from past GPU launches. It now appears that, in addition to retailers, even scalpers are finding it hard to sell their RTX 4080 stock.
Nothing Phone (1) updated with improved experimental AirPods support
Nothing has started distributing Nothing OS 1.1.7, less than a month after the company released the last update for the Phone (1). As always, Nothing has upgraded the Nothing Phone (1) to a new Android security update. Unusually, Nothing claims to have upgraded the Phone (1) to ‘October / November Security Patch’, rather than one or the other.
Power-saving Sony Xperia 1 V may adopt new display technology claims leaker
It seems the next-generation high-end Xperia phone, which will likely be known as the Sony Xperia 1 V, will utilize some new display technology (at least new to the Xperia range). This will supposedly come in the form of an LTPO panel, with the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide allowing for an additional power-saving feature. LTPO displays can make use of variable refresh rates, which can in turn help save a smartphone's battery life.
iQOO 11, 11 Pro and Neo7 SE officially set to launch together in December 2022
IQOO has just confirmed the existence of a rumored SE version of the Neo7 with a new mid-range Dimensity 8200 processor in place of the top-end 9000+. However, one could hope for the new Android smartphone's sake that it can hold its own against its brand's new flagships, as they will be sharing a launch platform soon.
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE pricing and release date confirmed for new curved OLED gaming monitor
LG has now confirmed UltraGear 45GR95QE pricing, roughly three months after debuting the curved gaming monitor. The UltraGear 45GR95QE has a 45-inch display, as its name suggests, which makes it one of the largest UltraGear monitors that LG has released so far. Incidentally, the company announced the UltraGear 27GR95QE-B earlier this week, a 2.5K and 240 Hz monitor that sells for US$999.
OPPO next-gen tablet backed to launch with a 2.8K display and other "flagship" specs
Digital Chat Station has just elaborated on recent assertions that OPPO will launch a second-gen tablet, possibly very soon. This device, possibly set to launch as a "Pad2" rather than a Pad 2, is believed to join the equally hypothetical "Lenovo Tab Extreme" as an ultra-rare Dimensity 9000-powered slate on its launch.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets Android 13-based One UI 5 update
With half a decade of security updates guaranteed, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 should receive four major Android upgrades. Released back in August 2021 with Android 11 and One UI 3.1.1, this handset received Android 12 with One UI 4 already. Now, the time has come for Android 13 and One UI 5.0 to hit it as well.
Oxa breathing wearable with real-time biofeedback is crowdfunding on Kickstarter
The Oxa breathing wearable is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. Nanoleq, the company behind the gadget, claims that it is the first wearable dedicated to breathing, allowing you to understand the effects of your respiration on your body and mind. Oxa can provide real-time biometric insights across a wide range of statistics, such as the speed and depth of your breathing, as well as your heart rate and HRV. Plus, you can wear the gadget at night to understand your sleep quality.
Honor 80 series debuts with an SE variant, up to 160MP main cameras and 66W SuperCharge
The Honor 80 series may be technically overshadowed by their new Magic Vs foldable flagship counterpart; however, they may still be capable of distracting some potential fans with their rear camera humps alone. The OEM has gone for the double-barrel look once again, although they have been modified considerably, particularly in the case of the infinity-symbol-like housing of the 80 Pro.
Hidden gems of Cyber Monday: the best discounts we could find for today only
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Cyber Monday-only discounts? Cyber Monday is full of deals on everything from cozy slippers to state-of-the-art smart TVs. Wading through all those sales can be a challenge, though. If you don’t want to miss out on top-notch deals that might get lost in the excitement around […]
OPPO Reno9 Pro Plus debuts as the world's first 16GB RAM-only Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-powered smartphone
The OPPO Reno series has a new flagship today (November 24, 2022). The 9 Pro+ is the OEM's inaugural Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphone, and is also its latest MariSiicon X-augmented device. The "Dual Core" system is turned to the purposes of portrait photography in the Pro+, the only Reno9...
Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Garmin Fenix 7 tested for claims of sapphire-augmented display protection
The Apple Watch Ultra has already established its extreme durability in online tests thus far. This resilience may or may not have been down to assertions that its newly flattened display is made with top-end sapphire rather than simple tempered glass as in many other wearables. Then again, one of...
Luminous Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra display could have a peak brightness of 2,200 nits
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's design has been subject to many rumours that talked at length about its asymmetrical bezels, camera module and flat design. However, its display specs have been largely shrouded by mystery. Twitter leaker RGCloudS now shines some light on the Galaxy S23 Ultra's display specifications. The...
