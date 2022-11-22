ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Exasperated Oregon DA Says Charges Dropped Against Nearly 300 People With No Public Defenders

By Aimee Green / oregonlive.com (TNS)
 3 days ago
kristie carter
3d ago

As far as I can tell, this isn’t much of a change. So they don’t have a paper saying they did a crime now 🤷🏼‍♀️ It’s not like they were going to actually be held responsible anyway. In these types of cases, it’s generally catch and release with a fine they aren’t going to pay and restrictions they aren’t going to follow. Don’t fool yourself, the justice system hasn’t been in the best interest of the victim for a long time.

Tamra Stermer
3d ago

attorneys are fleeing Portland because of Schmidt's administration police have given up arresting so bigger force won't matter What a poor excuse for Portland for keeping him onRecalling Mike Schmidt is Portland's only hope of turning crime around

Ray Avery
3d ago

so why do we pay taxes....? So public services can be cancelled... Parks can be closed... criminals can not be convicted... public access can be denied... infrastructure can continue to crumble... Fees can all be doubled so that state employees and offices get wonderful retirement benefits for not doing their jobs.

