Some sad news to report on in the hockey world on Thursday. The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that legendary defenceman Borje Salming as passed away at the age of 71. Salming was diagnosed with ALS during the summer and his condition deteriorated over the last few months. Thankfully, he was able to travel to Toronto one final time during the Hockey Hall of Fame weekend earlier in November and last week he was named to Sweden's all-time lineup to honour their 100th anniversary.

1 DAY AGO