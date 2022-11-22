Read full article on original website
Hockey world mourns passing of Hall of Famer
Toronto Maple Leafs’ legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Börje Salming has passed away at 71. The Leafs announced that news Thursday: Statement from Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan on the passing of Börje Salming: pic.twitter.com/zguKOyVLmM — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 24, 2022 Salming, a 6’1”, 209-pound defenseman from Salmi, Sweden, Read more... The post Hockey world mourns passing of Hall of Famer appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
A deep dive into the Detroit Red Wings' salary-cap situation
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
MAPLE LEAFS LEGEND BORJE SALMING PASSES AWAY AT 71
Some sad news to report on in the hockey world on Thursday. The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that legendary defenceman Borje Salming as passed away at the age of 71. Salming was diagnosed with ALS during the summer and his condition deteriorated over the last few months. Thankfully, he was able to travel to Toronto one final time during the Hockey Hall of Fame weekend earlier in November and last week he was named to Sweden's all-time lineup to honour their 100th anniversary.
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
Maple Leafs Missed Big on Ryan Reaves Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs need a strong, physical and intimidating player. The problem is that type of athlete is a rarity in today’s NHL. However, one of those tough-to-find gems was on the trade market, and for some reason, Toronto didn’t make it happen. Instead, the New York...
Draymond Green Reacts to Patrick Beverley Getting Suspended
Draymond Green thought Beverley's punishment was a bit excessive.
NFL world blasts massive referee blown call
Every year, the NFL’s Thanksgiving games are some of the most highly-anticipated and most-watched games of the entire year. As a result, you’d expect the officials to be at their best to avoid scrutiny as much as possible. But on Thursday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions, the NFL referees made a huge and costly blunder.
Luka Doncic On Jayson Tatum: "He's Not The Future Face Of The League, He Already Is."
Luka Doncic has said that Jayson Tatum is already among the faces of the league after another excellent performance.
Odell Beckham sparks speculation by attending NBA game
Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent destination has been a hot topic for speculation for some time now. That inevitably means that his every move is scrutinized for possible hints as to where he might land. That made Beckham’s attendance at an NBA game on Wednesday all the more noticeable....
RED WINGS CLAIM FAMILIAR GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM SEATTLE
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. This is the third time Magnus Hellberg has been claimed off waivers since October 3rd. On October 3rd, he was claimed by Ottawa from Seattle, on November 10th he was claimed by Seattle from Ottawa and then today, claimed by the Red Wings from Seattle.
RED WINGS DEFENCEMAN SUFFERS SIGNIFICANT INJURY SETBACK
2022 has been a year of ups and downs for Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mark Pysyk. He underwent surgery to repair his Achilles in July and also signed a one-year contract with Detroit worth $850,000 during the same month. Due to the recovery from his injury, Pysyk has get to...
FRIDAY'S GAME BETWEEN PREDS-AVS POSTPONED DUE TO DAMAGE AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA
A planned Friday afternoon game between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The decision is due to a water main break near Bridgestone Arena that caused water damage to the facility. A make up date will be announced later on. The damage may also impact a planned game for Saturday between the Preds and Columbus Blue Jackets. The NHL plans to make an announcement on that one once more information is gathered.
This Cavs-Pistons Trade Features Saddiq Bey
In life, you’ll often find conflicting philosophies. The NBA is no exception. In particular, there are conflicting philosophies about how to rebuild a team. Some will suggest that a rebuilding team should stockpile talent at all costs. Others will suggest that putting a roster that fits together is essential.
NHL POSTPONES ANOTHER PREDATORS GAME DUE TO FLOODING (VIDEO)
After postponing Friday's game in Nashville between the Predators and the Avalanche, the NHL announced that tomorrow's game between the Preds and the Columbus Blue Jackets has also been postponed. The issue is a water main left various areas of Nashville's Bridgestone Arena flooded and subsequently damaged. The league has...
Here’s what Stefon Diggs said to Josh Allen after Bills’ game-winning drive
DETROIT — An exhausted Josh Allen palmed the back of Stefon Diggs’ head as the two shared a hug after the wide receiver came up big for the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter to help deliver an important win. Diggs was held in check for most...
NFL world roasts disastrous Thanksgiving halftime show
The Buffalo Bills led the Detroit Lions, 17-10, at halftime of their Thanksgiving contest at Ford Field in Michigan. Unfortunately for fans, the game-day experience quickly went off the rails with the planned halftime performance by American pop star Bebe Rexha. Viewers at home were treated to nauseating swirls of...
BRUINS, PENGUINS UNVEIL UNIFORMS FOR THE 2023 WINTER CLASSIC
The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins are set to head outdoors at Fenway Park in just over a month and on Friday, both teams unveiled the uniforms they'll be wearing for the event. Earlier this week, Boston's jersey for the Winter Classic leaked. Boston will be sticking with their classic...
JASON DICKINSON LEVELS HABS' JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY, WHO IS SLOW TO HIS FEET
When a player is drafted first overall, one tends to have a target on his back. Juraj Slafkovsky is no exception, and Jason Dickinson lined him up and dropped the hammer on the young Slovak in Friday's tilt. Slafkovsky was slow to get back to his feet, but he would...
Phillies give out $296,255 as part of 2022 postseason pool
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A full share for National League champion Philadelphia Phillies came to $296,255. The Phillies divided $25.8 million into 72 full shares, 15.03 partial shares and $20,000 in cash awards. The Phillies' eight postseason home games generated $78 million in economic impact for Philadelphia, which included $49 million spent in Philadelphia.Meanwhile, a full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams.The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14...
MINNESOTA'S DEAN EVASON CALLS OUT MATT MURRAY AFTER NET DISLODGED THREE TIMES (VIDEO)
Dean Evason, head coach of the Minnesota Wild, is not too happy following his team's game Friday afternoon against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Not only did his team lose 4-3, but the actions of Toronto's goaltender also got under Evason's skin. Three times during play, Toronto's net became dislodged after Murray hit it. While not necessarily uncommon, Murray has gained a reputation over the years as a goaltender who does this intentionally. Whether that's fair or not, is likely a matter of opinion. In Evason's opinion, it's definitely true.
