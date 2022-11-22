Mia Yim comments on 'Michin' name change, return to WWE

Yim is now going by the name "Michin" on WWE television.

Update --

WWE.com is back to listing Mia Yim as "Mia Yim" instead of "Michin."

In an interview with the Ten Count, Mia Yim commented on her new WWE in-ring name.

Yim is now going by the name "Michin" in WWE. It was introduced as a nickname for Yim, with the word Michin meaning "crazy" in Korean.

Yim told the Ten Count that Michin is something her mother has been calling her since she was a kid.

"Yes," Yim replied when asked if her name has been changed. "Michin. It's a nickname within The OC. All the boys have their nicknames, and they're like, 'You need a nickname too.' Okay. We'll do a nickname that I've had since I was a kid. Something that my mom has been calling me since I was a kid. We'll go with that."

On Monday night, Yim posted a tweet agreeing with what a fan had tweeted about the name change. The fan wrote: "Y’all. Mia literally owns the rights to her name and has always wanted to keep the rights no matter where she’s worked. I bet you money Michin was her idea especially with it being Korean."

After being released in November 2021, Yim returned to WWE on Raw earlier this month, aligning with The OC in their feud against The Judgment Day. Yim said during her interview with the Ten Count that Paul "Triple H" Levesque being in charge of creative is why she returned to the company.

"Triple H. I have a lot of respect for him, and when I found out that he took over, he was bringing all my friends back, it was the right time, right place," Yim said. "Working under him with NXT has been so fun. It's so easy to talk to him that it was an easy decision for me to come back with him in charge, for sure."

Yim will be part of the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series this Saturday night. It will be Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Michin, and a mystery partner) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley).

Yim's full interview with the Ten Count is available to watch below: