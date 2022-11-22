Read full article on original website
Analysis: Pennsylvania’s low unemployment rate masks bigger problems
HARRISBURG, PA – A low unemployment rate in Pennsylvania reflects a tight labor market, but too much emphasis on one statistic can obscure the struggles of the state economy. Pennsylvania’s “extraordinarily tight” labor market has meant an unemployment rate of 4%, the lowest since 1976. While that’s good news...
Sheetz drops price of gas to $1.99 over Thanksgiving, but there’s a catch
(WTAJ) — Sheetz is once again lowering gas prices for drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday, but it’s not a typical grade of gasoline all vehicles use. The restaurant and convenience store chain will offer Unleaded 88 gasoline, otherwise known as E15, at $1.99 a gallon at available locations from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. […]
Low-cost carriers to expand service at Pennsylvania airport | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
Pa. counties are using decades-old assessments for property taxes. It’s inequitable. | Opinion
One of the most significant sources of revenue for public schools and local governments in Pennsylvania is property taxes. As homeowners across the Commonwealth know, property tax bills greatly affect the budgets of many households, from middle-class families to single parents to older adults on fixed incomes. Despite the huge...
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative: the right step for Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
Carbon pollution is the leading greenhouse gas that causes climate change. Pennsylvania is the fifth largest generator of carbon pollution in the country, so it is great news that our state is part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a successful bipartisan effort that cuts carbon pollution coming from power plants.
Weis Markets recalling ice cream sold in Pa. due to undeclared allergens
SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that it has issued a recall on Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream. According to the company, some of the containers of this ice cream may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People who have a severe sensitivity to soy or coconut […]
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
Pennsylvania to soon ban sales of burning bush
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species. Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.” The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in […]
Biggest day on Pa. hunting calendar set for Saturday: Here’s what to know
The biggest day on the Pennsylvania hunting calendar – opening day of the firearms season on deer – begins at a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. More than 850,000 people have purchased some form of general hunting license, from resident adult to mentored youth, this year and about of them will take to the Penns Woods on Saturday morning.
PennDOT Offers Tips on how to Maintain Driveways During Winter Weather
With the arrival of the winter season in the northwest region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding residents of the steps they can take to properly maintain driveway entry points. Additionally, PennDOT is offering some tips for securing mailboxes during the winter:. Ensure the mailbox has a strong...
Thanksgiving store hours; lawmakers’ pay raises; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. High: 56; Low: 30. Sunny. Pay raises: State lawmakers will receive a 7.8% pay increase on Dec. 1, the largest bump in legislative salaries in over a quarter of a century. Rank-and-file members will make $102,844 yearly. Lawmakers who hold caucus leadership posts make more.
Pennsylvania’s Firearms Deer Season to Kick Off Saturday
HARRISBURG, Pa. – It’s one thing to dream of winning the lottery. It’s another to base your entire financial future on the long odds of it actually happening. The wiser course is to seek out an investment offering reliable, consistent returns. (Photo courtesy of Pa. Game Commission)
Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness
It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
Attorney general calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers
The Pennsylvania attorney general's office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for Pink Energy customers with non-working solar systems.
Be grateful Pennsylvania avoided disasters from climate change this year | PennLive letters
In the year 2022 (so far), the nation has suffered 15 weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each. The disasters include overwhelming Western wildfires, unprecedented drought sapping the Mississippi River of its commerce, fearsome flooding in Kentucky and Missouri, horrific hurricanes shredding central Florida and Puerto Rico, record heat baking the West, tornado swarms sweeping the Southeast, extraordinarily severe weather pummeling the Great Plains, even a rare earthquake jolting western Texas.
Pennsylvania hunters find more than 2,400 bears in the woods — so far
Hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that ended Nov. 22. The Pennsylvania Game Commission's preliminary report reveals that hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in the variety of early seasons. The extended season overlapping with deer season begins Saturday in limited parts of the state.
11 of the Most Festive Walk-Through Christmas Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the best things about Pennsylvania during the holiday season is how many great places there are to see Christmas lights. And while a large number of them are drive-through lights, there are also some really fantastic walk-through Christmas displays in PA. Over my many years of traveling the...
AG Josh Shapiro, others call on companies to halt payments for Pink Energy customers
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several attorney generals including Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro sent a letter to companies asking for the suspension of loan payments for customers of Pink Energy. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, with a coalition of other attorney generals, sent a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight...
Pennsylvania warns motorists to be on the lookout for snow squalls
While the record-breaking snowstorm that struck western New York this weekend has gotten so much attention, there were places in Pennsylvania where snow squalls made driving hazardous. A snow squall is a brief but intense period of heavy snow that can result in up to two inches of snow in...
