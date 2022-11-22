ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

therecord-online.com

Analysis: Pennsylvania’s low unemployment rate masks bigger problems

HARRISBURG, PA – A low unemployment rate in Pennsylvania reflects a tight labor market, but too much emphasis on one statistic can obscure the struggles of the state economy. Pennsylvania’s “extraordinarily tight” labor market has meant an unemployment rate of 4%, the lowest since 1976. While that’s good news...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania to soon ban sales of burning bush

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species. Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.” The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Offers Tips on how to Maintain Driveways During Winter Weather

With the arrival of the winter season in the northwest region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding residents of the steps they can take to properly maintain driveway entry points. Additionally, PennDOT is offering some tips for securing mailboxes during the winter:. Ensure the mailbox has a strong...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pennsylvania’s Firearms Deer Season to Kick Off Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. – It’s one thing to dream of winning the lottery. It’s another to base your entire financial future on the long odds of it actually happening. The wiser course is to seek out an investment offering reliable, consistent returns. (Photo courtesy of Pa. Game Commission)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness

It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Be grateful Pennsylvania avoided disasters from climate change this year | PennLive letters

In the year 2022 (so far), the nation has suffered 15 weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each. The disasters include overwhelming Western wildfires, unprecedented drought sapping the Mississippi River of its commerce, fearsome flooding in Kentucky and Missouri, horrific hurricanes shredding central Florida and Puerto Rico, record heat baking the West, tornado swarms sweeping the Southeast, extraordinarily severe weather pummeling the Great Plains, even a rare earthquake jolting western Texas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Pennsylvania hunters find more than 2,400 bears in the woods — so far

Hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that ended Nov. 22. The Pennsylvania Game Commission's preliminary report reveals that hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in the variety of early seasons. The extended season overlapping with deer season begins Saturday in limited parts of the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

