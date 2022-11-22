ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio-based fried chicken chain officially opens one Columbus-area restaurant, relocated another

The budding fried chicken spot OX-B’s has officially opened its Short North home, and it has also swapped locations in Newark. On Nov. 18, the fried chicken spot held a grand opening celebration for its first location in Columbus proper. The eatery is located at 1175 N. High St., in the Short North. It is located within BrewDog’s Short North taproom.
COLUMBUS, OH
The co-founder of one of the most iconic events in Columbus has died

Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the beloved Arnold Sports Festival, has died at 96 years old. His death was announced in a Tweet from Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I am devastated that I won’t sit with him again and hear his wisdom, or critique bodybuilders together, or just laugh and laugh. My thoughts are with Bob, Kathy, Jeff, and the whole Lorimer family, but I also know that Jim isn’t gone,” Schwarzenegger said through Twitter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Barstool Sportsbook is opening its first Columbus location; Find out where

When sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on January 1, Barstool will be ready with a brand-new retail sportsbook location. The sports media giant has partnered with Hollywood Casino Columbus to create the city’s first-ever Barstool Sportsbook, a sleek new spot where visitors can bet on a number of games or just take in a contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
After nearly 20 years, this Dublin business is closing for good

A long-standing Dublin business is preparing to close its doors for good. Extravagifts, the versatile gift store that has served its community for more than 16 years, could be shuttered before the new year. The store is located at 24 N. High St. in Dublin. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. According...
DUBLIN, OH

