Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
614now.com
Ohio-based fried chicken chain officially opens one Columbus-area restaurant, relocated another
The budding fried chicken spot OX-B’s has officially opened its Short North home, and it has also swapped locations in Newark. On Nov. 18, the fried chicken spot held a grand opening celebration for its first location in Columbus proper. The eatery is located at 1175 N. High St., in the Short North. It is located within BrewDog’s Short North taproom.
614now.com
How one family-owned bakery has quietly served as the Columbus cornerstone of breads, buns and more for half a century
It’s been over 50 years since the Auddino family first began baking bread out of a small 500-square-foot space on Cleveland Avenue. Two locations later, new generations of the family are managing a product that remains largely the same. “We follow a good recipe, and we don’t really try...
614now.com
The co-founder of one of the most iconic events in Columbus has died
Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the beloved Arnold Sports Festival, has died at 96 years old. His death was announced in a Tweet from Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I am devastated that I won’t sit with him again and hear his wisdom, or critique bodybuilders together, or just laugh and laugh. My thoughts are with Bob, Kathy, Jeff, and the whole Lorimer family, but I also know that Jim isn’t gone,” Schwarzenegger said through Twitter.
614now.com
Barstool Sportsbook is opening its first Columbus location; Find out where
When sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on January 1, Barstool will be ready with a brand-new retail sportsbook location. The sports media giant has partnered with Hollywood Casino Columbus to create the city’s first-ever Barstool Sportsbook, a sleek new spot where visitors can bet on a number of games or just take in a contest.
614now.com
Here’s how you can tour the city’s best holiday lights displays by helicopter
If you think your neighborhood’s light display looks good from the ground, wait until you see it from the sky. And now with Columbus Helicopters‘ Christmas Lights Tour, you can do exactly that. Starting at $199, patrons can take a private (each tour can accommodate three passengers) flight...
614now.com
Massive new golf simulator lounge and restaurant opening in Grandview Yard next month
The very first Columbus X-Golf location will officially open its doors next month. According to X-Golf Columbus owner Michael Wezner, the concept will hold its grand opening on Dec. 16. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m., and public reservations will open at 2 p.m. X-Golf Columbus is...
614now.com
After nearly 20 years, this Dublin business is closing for good
A long-standing Dublin business is preparing to close its doors for good. Extravagifts, the versatile gift store that has served its community for more than 16 years, could be shuttered before the new year. The store is located at 24 N. High St. in Dublin. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. According...
614now.com
Barbecue, buffets and much more: Here’s which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving
Editor’s Note: Availability can change fast for these eateries, so make sure to call ahead before making plans. 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant: Open by reservation only, but spots are very limited. The Berwick: The long-standing east side eatery is offering a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m....
Comments / 0