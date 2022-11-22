The Phillip’s Coney truck proudly proclaims that it’s been in business since 1912. That’s the truth, although not always on wheels. According to the internet, the first Phillip’s Coney Island was opened by Phillip Manus (that’s THE Philip) in Columbus back in 1912 on High Street, when hot dogs were a bit of a novelty. In the years since 1912, the business operation has been handed down through family generations. It’s also moved around, expanded and contracted to meet market demands. Phillip’s last physical location was at 450 W. Broad St., that’s a spot it held until its building was demolished for redevelopment.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO