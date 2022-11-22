ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickerington, OH

614now.com

Former House Wine owner opens new speciality wine shop

A new speciality wine shop has replaced a former takeaway beverage spot in Linworth. Aardvark Beer & Wine, a new wine shop owned by former House Wine owner Donnie Austin and partner Megan Cavanaigh, officially opened its doors for business earlier this month. The store is located at 2355 W....
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based fried chicken chain officially opens one Columbus-area restaurant, relocated another

The budding fried chicken spot OX-B’s has officially opened its Short North home, and it has also swapped locations in Newark. On Nov. 18, the fried chicken spot held a grand opening celebration for its first location in Columbus proper. The eatery is located at 1175 N. High St., in the Short North. It is located within BrewDog’s Short North taproom.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

After nearly 20 years, this Dublin business is closing for good

A long-standing Dublin business is preparing to close its doors for good. Extravagifts, the versatile gift store that has served its community for more than 16 years, could be shuttered before the new year. The store is located at 24 N. High St. in Dublin. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. According...
DUBLIN, OH
columbusunderground.com

Short Order: Track Down a Classic with Phillip’s On Wheels

The Phillip’s Coney truck proudly proclaims that it’s been in business since 1912. That’s the truth, although not always on wheels. According to the internet, the first Phillip’s Coney Island was opened by Phillip Manus (that’s THE Philip) in Columbus back in 1912 on High Street, when hot dogs were a bit of a novelty. In the years since 1912, the business operation has been handed down through family generations. It’s also moved around, expanded and contracted to meet market demands. Phillip’s last physical location was at 450 W. Broad St., that’s a spot it held until its building was demolished for redevelopment.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Wild Turkeys spotted in Hilliard around Thanksgiving

HILLIARD, Ohio — Wild turkeys are wandering around central Ohio, and they don't seem to worry at all that Thanskgiving was this week. Wild turkeys, a.k.a the "Hilliard Turkey Gang" as locals have been calling it, have been spotted out and about around Thanksgiving time. The birds first wandered...
HILLIARD, OH
614now.com

Barstool Sportsbook is opening its first Columbus location; Find out where

When sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on January 1, Barstool will be ready with a brand-new retail sportsbook location. The sports media giant has partnered with Hollywood Casino Columbus to create the city’s first-ever Barstool Sportsbook, a sleek new spot where visitors can bet on a number of games or just take in a contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters

Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

The co-founder of one of the most iconic events in Columbus has died

Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the beloved Arnold Sports Festival, has died at 96 years old. His death was announced in a Tweet from Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I am devastated that I won’t sit with him again and hear his wisdom, or critique bodybuilders together, or just laugh and laugh. My thoughts are with Bob, Kathy, Jeff, and the whole Lorimer family, but I also know that Jim isn’t gone,” Schwarzenegger said through Twitter.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Jim Lorimer, co-founder of The Arnold Sports Festival, dies at 96

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the Arnold Sports Festival, has died, according to Arnold Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger posted to Twitter on Thursday announcing Lorimer's death. He was 96. The two founded what is known as "The Arnold" in 1989, which is held every year in Columbus. Schwarzenegger...
COLUMBUS, OH
1470 WFNT

Here’s Proof That You Can (But Shouldn’t) Stack Two Modular Homes

In honor of this weekend's Michigan v. Ohio State game, we thought we'd take a look at something that has been 'created' in Ohio that is sure to make you do a double-take. This home in Cardington, Ohio is proof that just because you can do something, doesn't necessarily mean you should do it. (The same rule applies to all-you-can-eat buffets.) Cardington is about 100 miles from the Michigan/Ohio state line.
CARDINGTON, OH
WHIZ

Primrose Resident, Richard Troup, Writes A Story

ZANESVILLE, oh- A very talented resident is moving through the halls of the Primrose Retirement Community in Zanesville. Richard Troup is a former teacher who has called Primrose home for about a year. In that time he became inspired to write the book, “Max the Bunny with the Backwards Ear” in dedication to his grandchildren.
ZANESVILLE, OH

