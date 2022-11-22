Read full article on original website
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
614now.com
Former House Wine owner opens new speciality wine shop
A new speciality wine shop has replaced a former takeaway beverage spot in Linworth. Aardvark Beer & Wine, a new wine shop owned by former House Wine owner Donnie Austin and partner Megan Cavanaigh, officially opened its doors for business earlier this month. The store is located at 2355 W....
614now.com
Ohio-based fried chicken chain officially opens one Columbus-area restaurant, relocated another
The budding fried chicken spot OX-B’s has officially opened its Short North home, and it has also swapped locations in Newark. On Nov. 18, the fried chicken spot held a grand opening celebration for its first location in Columbus proper. The eatery is located at 1175 N. High St., in the Short North. It is located within BrewDog’s Short North taproom.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: Josh Dalton’s Veritas Takes the No. 2 Spot
Josh Dalton—the adventurous restaurateur who launched edgy Veritas Tavern in Delaware a decade ago, where he employed a young Avishar Barua (long before Barua became a Top Chef contestant and red-hot restaurateur himself)—is not one to rest on his laurels. Actually, Dalton—working with his brainy, talented team at...
614now.com
After nearly 20 years, this Dublin business is closing for good
A long-standing Dublin business is preparing to close its doors for good. Extravagifts, the versatile gift store that has served its community for more than 16 years, could be shuttered before the new year. The store is located at 24 N. High St. in Dublin. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. According...
columbusunderground.com
Short Order: Track Down a Classic with Phillip’s On Wheels
The Phillip’s Coney truck proudly proclaims that it’s been in business since 1912. That’s the truth, although not always on wheels. According to the internet, the first Phillip’s Coney Island was opened by Phillip Manus (that’s THE Philip) in Columbus back in 1912 on High Street, when hot dogs were a bit of a novelty. In the years since 1912, the business operation has been handed down through family generations. It’s also moved around, expanded and contracted to meet market demands. Phillip’s last physical location was at 450 W. Broad St., that’s a spot it held until its building was demolished for redevelopment.
614now.com
Barbecue, buffets and much more: Here’s which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving
Editor’s Note: Availability can change fast for these eateries, so make sure to call ahead before making plans. 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant: Open by reservation only, but spots are very limited. The Berwick: The long-standing east side eatery is offering a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m....
614now.com
How one family-owned bakery has quietly served as the Columbus cornerstone of breads, buns and more for half a century
It’s been over 50 years since the Auddino family first began baking bread out of a small 500-square-foot space on Cleveland Avenue. Two locations later, new generations of the family are managing a product that remains largely the same. “We follow a good recipe, and we don’t really try...
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: Plant-Based Comune is Our No. 1 Pick
To hear owner Joe Galati tell it, the pandemic nearly did in Comune. “Hundred percent,” he says. “We’re not out of it. … Ask anyone about a small business, it’s like, dude, there’s no money—it’s just debt.”. Even before the pandemic,...
614now.com
Massive new golf simulator lounge and restaurant opening in Grandview Yard next month
The very first Columbus X-Golf location will officially open its doors next month. According to X-Golf Columbus owner Michael Wezner, the concept will hold its grand opening on Dec. 16. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m., and public reservations will open at 2 p.m. X-Golf Columbus is...
spectrumnews1.com
Wild Turkeys spotted in Hilliard around Thanksgiving
HILLIARD, Ohio — Wild turkeys are wandering around central Ohio, and they don't seem to worry at all that Thanskgiving was this week. Wild turkeys, a.k.a the "Hilliard Turkey Gang" as locals have been calling it, have been spotted out and about around Thanksgiving time. The birds first wandered...
614now.com
Barstool Sportsbook is opening its first Columbus location; Find out where
When sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on January 1, Barstool will be ready with a brand-new retail sportsbook location. The sports media giant has partnered with Hollywood Casino Columbus to create the city’s first-ever Barstool Sportsbook, a sleek new spot where visitors can bet on a number of games or just take in a contest.
The 3 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Columbus, Ohio If You're LGBTQ+
Columbus, Ohio, is an up-and-coming city with an active LGBTQ+ community. Here are the best neighborhoods to live in Columbus if you're LGBTQ+.
WLWT 5
Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters
Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each. The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
614now.com
Find out which local eatery D.L. Hughley couldn’t get enough of while he was in Columbus
You may know comedian and actor D.L. Hughley as one of the “Original Kings of Comedy” members, as the recipient of the 72nd Peabody Award or as one of his numerous Hollywood film roles. Turns out he’s also a big fan of a local Columbus restaurant. The...
614now.com
The co-founder of one of the most iconic events in Columbus has died
Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the beloved Arnold Sports Festival, has died at 96 years old. His death was announced in a Tweet from Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I am devastated that I won’t sit with him again and hear his wisdom, or critique bodybuilders together, or just laugh and laugh. My thoughts are with Bob, Kathy, Jeff, and the whole Lorimer family, but I also know that Jim isn’t gone,” Schwarzenegger said through Twitter.
614now.com
This Columbus diner is the best in the entire state, according to Google reviews
There are a whole lot of diners in the state of Ohio, but only one can be the best. According to more than two and a half thousand Google reviewers, that one is Tommy’s Diner. At the time this story was published, Tommy’s boats a net 4.7 stars across 2,600 reviews on the ubiquitous platform.
Jim Lorimer, co-founder of The Arnold Sports Festival, dies at 96
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the Arnold Sports Festival, has died, according to Arnold Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger posted to Twitter on Thursday announcing Lorimer's death. He was 96. The two founded what is known as "The Arnold" in 1989, which is held every year in Columbus. Schwarzenegger...
Here’s Proof That You Can (But Shouldn’t) Stack Two Modular Homes
In honor of this weekend's Michigan v. Ohio State game, we thought we'd take a look at something that has been 'created' in Ohio that is sure to make you do a double-take. This home in Cardington, Ohio is proof that just because you can do something, doesn't necessarily mean you should do it. (The same rule applies to all-you-can-eat buffets.) Cardington is about 100 miles from the Michigan/Ohio state line.
WHIZ
Primrose Resident, Richard Troup, Writes A Story
ZANESVILLE, oh- A very talented resident is moving through the halls of the Primrose Retirement Community in Zanesville. Richard Troup is a former teacher who has called Primrose home for about a year. In that time he became inspired to write the book, “Max the Bunny with the Backwards Ear” in dedication to his grandchildren.
