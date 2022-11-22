Marina Shafir confirms she is under AEW contract, talks WWE NXT run

"The Problem" explained why a long-rumored WWE match never happened.

AEW

If there was any doubt as to Marina Shafir's status with AEW, that can now be dismissed.

During her appearance on Renee Paquette's podcast this week, Shafir was talking about her schedule and referenced "before I got signed with AEW" when answering a question:

"Before I got signed with AEW, I was doing indie shows here and there but then the schedule just got crazy because then I got signed and I was like, oh f**k, I’m spending no time with my family, you know?," she said.

It's unknown how many years she is under contract for and whether it precludes her from working elsewhere.

Shafir debuted nearly a year ago on an early-December AEW Dark taping in Orlando, Florida. She continued to work several Dark matches before making her Dynamite debut in mid-April. Since then, she has been a Dark and Dark: Elevation regular with a handful of appearances on Dynamite and Rampage.

Shafir was released in June 2021 by WWE after nearly four years in the company. She has also worked a few indie matches since being released.

Responding to a Paquette question about why there was never the long-discussed Four Horsewomen (herself, Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke and Shayna Baszler) vs. Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch match in WWE, Shafir gave her opinion.

"There are egos at play. I learned that there are too many f**king cooks in the kitchen sometimes in more ways than one." she said.

She felt like she never got a proper introduction in WWE NXT and was told that if they had ten of her, "this place would be so different." However, she said she wasn't doing anything and never understood what that meant.

She talked about wanting the "Triple H photo" that Paul Levesque takes with other signed talents and using that as a driving factor.