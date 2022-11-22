NORFOLK, Neb. – An advocate for agriculture in Nebraska has been recognized for her contributions to the industry. Anita Keys, Elsmere, was named 2022 Ag-ceptional Woman of the Year during Northeast Community College’s Agceptional Women’s Conference recently on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. The announcement was made as part of a video tribute that was played during the opening session of the 14th annual conference. The video was sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America and produced by the Northeast Agriculture Department and District 25 Productions, LLC.

