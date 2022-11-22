Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Elsmere rancher named Northeast's Agceptional Woman of the Year
NORFOLK, Neb. – An advocate for agriculture in Nebraska has been recognized for her contributions to the industry. Anita Keys, Elsmere, was named 2022 Ag-ceptional Woman of the Year during Northeast Community College’s Agceptional Women’s Conference recently on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. The announcement was made as part of a video tribute that was played during the opening session of the 14th annual conference. The video was sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America and produced by the Northeast Agriculture Department and District 25 Productions, LLC.
News Channel Nebraska
Americarts project at former sale barn facility potentially in jeopardy
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska entertainment center appears to be in jeopardy. Americarts announced Tuesday that it is no longer in a purchase agreement with the owners of the Livestock Sales Barn property. The Americarts founders said they were grateful to have had the opportunity to try to repurpose...
kscj.com
KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE
A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
Death of waterfowl at Lewis & Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska prompts advisory
A die-off of at least a couple hundred waterfowl around Lewis & Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska has prompted state wildlife officials to issue a warning.
WOWT
Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
News Channel Nebraska
'It's heartbreaking': Norfolk Area Pride talks about Club Q
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Saturday night, a gunman entered Club Q, an LGBTQ+ night bar in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, allegedly murdered five people and wounded 17 others before being apprehended. The tragedy has had a profound effect on the LGBTQ+ community across the world, including northeast Nebraska.
northeast.edu
Norfolk man leaves $40,000 to Northeast for nursing scholarships
NORFOLK, Neb. – A love for nursing and a desire to help young people prompted a Norfolk man to include a nursing scholarship at Northeast Community College in his estate planning. Maholn “Jack” Kohler passed away in Sept. 2021, at the age of 96. In his will, he left...
News Channel Nebraska
Hoskins teen found, returned to Wayne County
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. in Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they found Bare and returned her to Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said they were looking from a missing teen female from...
News Channel Nebraska
'Rage Room' in Norfolk provides an opportunity to release stress
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A shop in Madison County has a unique attraction for customers to enjoy. Wisper Skate Shop, located in the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk, recently opened up a ‘Rage Room’. Owner Bryce Schmitz said it's a place where everyone can come and let off some...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters association elects Chadron volunteer to serve as second vice president
NORFOLK - A veteran volunteer fire fighter in the panhandle was recognized by his peers at the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association (NSVFA) Annual Conference in Norfolk on Oct. 23. Scott Schremmer, member of the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, was elected as 2nd Vice President of the NSVFA. He was...
norfolkneradio.com
Livestock Sales Barn Property no longer option for Americarts
Americarts is heading back to square one after they are no longer in agreement to purchase land in Norfolk. Representatives from Americarts had signed a purchase agreement back in July to purchase the Livestock Sales Barn Property on south 1st street. However, according to founder Stephanie Goodrich, that agreement has since fell through after purchase investors said they were uninterested a day before the purchase agreement deadline.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska teen found
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Stanton County Sheriff's Office said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was looking from a missing teen female from the Hoskins area. The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Deztinee Bare went missing Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., and that she was possibly...
Norfolk man flees from police on bicycle, officials say
A man who refused to stop and ride away from police on a bike was arrested on Wednesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Offer made for new superintendent for South Sioux City school district
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. -- The South Sioux City Community School District has extended an offer to Dr. Rony Ortega to serve as the new superintendent. The School District said this offer is pending contractual agreement and final background checks. The decision came after public interviews with all four of...
News Channel Nebraska
Winside HS students build shelters for feral cats this winter
WINSIDE, Neb. -- High school students in a northeast Nebraska town are helping out their local feral cats. Winside High School students created little homes for cats in their community so these furry felines have a place to go this winter. Emma Burris-Janssen is one of a few community members...
News Channel Nebraska
Small businesses in downtown Norfolk also benefit from Black Friday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Friday after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, marks one of the biggest shopping days of the year. It gives shoppers an opportunity to cash in on customer-friendly deals. Places like Target and Walmart are some of the busiest stores this time of the year and...
norfolkneradio.com
SNOW CHALLENGE: What's your guess?
When does Norfolk first record one inch of snow?* Winner will receive:. One hour of your requests/playlist on "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning". Two autographed 106 KIX koozies. (DJ of your choice.) One completely professional hug from Abe Schoenherr. (Maximum length of 10 seconds.) *Abe has final say in every...
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary stop signs and no parking zone in Norfolk
NORFOLK Neb. -- With construction ongoing in Norfolk, some temporary changes are being made to the city's streets. On Monday, the City of Norfolk approved an ordinance and one resolution, which is intended to improve safety in areas of the city. Due to the construction taking place on the First St. Bridge, traffic has become condensed in areas of Norfolk.
wnax.com
Westside Park Pond Leak Located
Engineers have located the spot where the newly reconstructed pond in Yankton’s Westside Park is leaking. City Manager Amy Leon says there are a couple of spots that are losing water….. Leon says the design company is working to come up with a fix…. Leon says they...
norfolkneradio.com
Disturbance call leads to arrest of Norfolk man
A Norfolk man was arrested early this morning after a call about a disturbance at an apartment complex. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 100 block of North 25th street after a male, later identified as 29-year-old Israel Salvador Turquiz, was reported pounding on someone’s door with a large knife.
