Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Elsmere rancher named Northeast's Agceptional Woman of the Year

NORFOLK, Neb. – An advocate for agriculture in Nebraska has been recognized for her contributions to the industry. Anita Keys, Elsmere, was named 2022 Ag-ceptional Woman of the Year during Northeast Community College’s Agceptional Women’s Conference recently on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. The announcement was made as part of a video tribute that was played during the opening session of the 14th annual conference. The video was sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America and produced by the Northeast Agriculture Department and District 25 Productions, LLC.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Americarts project at former sale barn facility potentially in jeopardy

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska entertainment center appears to be in jeopardy. Americarts announced Tuesday that it is no longer in a purchase agreement with the owners of the Livestock Sales Barn property. The Americarts founders said they were grateful to have had the opportunity to try to repurpose...
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE

A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

'It's heartbreaking': Norfolk Area Pride talks about Club Q

NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Saturday night, a gunman entered Club Q, an LGBTQ+ night bar in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, allegedly murdered five people and wounded 17 others before being apprehended. The tragedy has had a profound effect on the LGBTQ+ community across the world, including northeast Nebraska.
NORFOLK, NE
northeast.edu

Norfolk man leaves $40,000 to Northeast for nursing scholarships

NORFOLK, Neb. – A love for nursing and a desire to help young people prompted a Norfolk man to include a nursing scholarship at Northeast Community College in his estate planning. Maholn “Jack” Kohler passed away in Sept. 2021, at the age of 96. In his will, he left...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hoskins teen found, returned to Wayne County

HOSKINS, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. in Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they found Bare and returned her to Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said they were looking from a missing teen female from...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Rage Room' in Norfolk provides an opportunity to release stress

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A shop in Madison County has a unique attraction for customers to enjoy. Wisper Skate Shop, located in the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk, recently opened up a ‘Rage Room’. Owner Bryce Schmitz said it's a place where everyone can come and let off some...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Livestock Sales Barn Property no longer option for Americarts

Americarts is heading back to square one after they are no longer in agreement to purchase land in Norfolk. Representatives from Americarts had signed a purchase agreement back in July to purchase the Livestock Sales Barn Property on south 1st street. However, according to founder Stephanie Goodrich, that agreement has since fell through after purchase investors said they were uninterested a day before the purchase agreement deadline.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska teen found

HOSKINS, Neb. -- Stanton County Sheriff's Office said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was looking from a missing teen female from the Hoskins area. The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Deztinee Bare went missing Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., and that she was possibly...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winside HS students build shelters for feral cats this winter

WINSIDE, Neb. -- High school students in a northeast Nebraska town are helping out their local feral cats. Winside High School students created little homes for cats in their community so these furry felines have a place to go this winter. Emma Burris-Janssen is one of a few community members...
WINSIDE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Small businesses in downtown Norfolk also benefit from Black Friday

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Friday after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, marks one of the biggest shopping days of the year. It gives shoppers an opportunity to cash in on customer-friendly deals. Places like Target and Walmart are some of the busiest stores this time of the year and...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

SNOW CHALLENGE: What's your guess?

When does Norfolk first record one inch of snow?* Winner will receive:. One hour of your requests/playlist on "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning". Two autographed 106 KIX koozies. (DJ of your choice.) One completely professional hug from Abe Schoenherr. (Maximum length of 10 seconds.) *Abe has final say in every...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Temporary stop signs and no parking zone in Norfolk

NORFOLK Neb. -- With construction ongoing in Norfolk, some temporary changes are being made to the city's streets. On Monday, the City of Norfolk approved an ordinance and one resolution, which is intended to improve safety in areas of the city. Due to the construction taking place on the First St. Bridge, traffic has become condensed in areas of Norfolk.
NORFOLK, NE
wnax.com

Westside Park Pond Leak Located

Engineers have located the spot where the newly reconstructed pond in Yankton’s Westside Park is leaking. City Manager Amy Leon says there are a couple of spots that are losing water….. Leon says the design company is working to come up with a fix…. Leon says they...
YANKTON, SD
norfolkneradio.com

Disturbance call leads to arrest of Norfolk man

A Norfolk man was arrested early this morning after a call about a disturbance at an apartment complex. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 100 block of North 25th street after a male, later identified as 29-year-old Israel Salvador Turquiz, was reported pounding on someone’s door with a large knife.
NORFOLK, NE

