Australia's emotions run high after rare World Cup win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the...
Brazil with plenty of options to replace Neymar at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — With Neymar out for at least another match, Brazil coach Tite must now start thinking about a replacement — and this time he has plenty of options. Brazil is not as Neymar-dependent as it used to be, and Tite could go several different ways to replace the Paris Saint-Germain forward for Monday’s Group G match against Switzerland.
Soccer world reacts to Wojeiech Szczesny’s impressive PK double save
Wojeiech Szczęsny was the first half hero for Poland as the Juventus goalkeeper made a double save off a penalty in stoppage time of their match against Saudi Arabia at the FIFA World Cup. Just six minutes earlier, Piotr Zielinski put Poland in the lead but after Saudi Arabia won a penalty, it was a Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Wojeiech Szczesny’s impressive PK double save appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Germany’s World Cup survival on the line against Spain
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When the World Cup draw came out in April, one of the highlights of the group stage was Sunday’s Spain vs. Germany match at Al Bayt Stadium. Eight months later, the game between the two former world champions and pre-tournament favorites gained even more prominence thanks to Germany’s surprising loss to Japan in its opener in Qatar.
Energy-rich Qatar faces fast-rising climate risks at home
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — At a suburban park near Doha, the capital city of Qatar, cool air from vents in the ground blasted joggers on a November day that reached almost 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit). The small park with air-conditioned paths is an apt illustration of...
