WLKY.com
Drivers hit the road for slightly busier Thanksgiving travel weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Roughly 49 million people across the country are expected to hit the roads for the busy holiday weekend, according to AAA. The number of people choosing to drive this year is up slightly over 2021 but still down 2.5% from 2019. On Wednesday, area interstates were...
WLKY.com
MAP: Where you can get live Christmas trees in the Louisville region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Can't see the map below?Click here. It's the age old Christmas question: do you get a real tree or a fake one?. For those looking for a live one, there are plenty of options in the Louisville region. Here is a list of some Christmas tree...
WLKY.com
Crews work to put out fire in Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire crews were at the scene of a fire in the Park Hill neighborhood. Metrosafe confirmed that the fire is happening in the 1400 block of South 13th Street, which is not far away from Central Park. They said the call came in just before 5...
WLKY.com
WATCH: Light Up Louisville 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's time to get in the Christmas spirit, which in Louisville means lighting up the city. Watch in the player above as Santa Claus and May Greg Fischer "Light Up Louisville" for the 2022 Christmas year.
WLKY.com
Louisville airport officials warning passengers of long TSA lines this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whether it's on the road or in the skies, millions of Americans will be headed to their Thanksgiving destination this week. According to AAA, nearly 50 million Americans will be hitting the road, while another 4.5 million will be flying. Alex Jones Jr. and his wife...
WLKY.com
Must-see holiday light attractions in Louisville, southern Indiana for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville and southern Indiana know how to get in the Christmas spirit. Whether that's stringing lights over a huge Christmas tree downtown or doing the same in an underground cave, there's no lack of spreading cheer. But if you're looking for things to get you in...
WLKY.com
Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
WLKY.com
1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
WLKY.com
Woman shot multiple times near St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering after police say she was shot several times on Thanksgiving Day. LMPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex around 9 a.m. along Steeplecrest Circle, just east of the Watterson. Police say the woman was conscious and...
WLKY.com
Black, LGBTQ+ owned tea business set to open storefront in Germantown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After three years of online success, international recognition, and many sleepless nights, Arielle Clark is standing inside the fruits of her labor at 976 Barrett Avenue. It will be the first storefront for her business, Sis Got Tea, that is Black and LGBTQ+ owned. “The reason...
WLKY.com
Weekend Weather Planner: Thanksgiving Weekend Edition
After a few showers overnight, the skies are beginning to clear out. We should enjoy some afternoon sunshine and above-average temperatures in the upper 50s. For those attending Light Up Louisville, you'll want to bring a coat with you for later as clear skies will make for a chilly night when Santa flips the switch.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 61-year-old killed in Thanksgiving crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash on Dixie Highway has been identified by the coroner. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to calls of a two-vehicle crash in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. They...
WLKY.com
Louisville patrons say Black Friday crowds smaller than usual
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of Americans made their way to the mall and to big box retailers for Black Friday. According to the National Retail Federation, it was the start of what would be the busiest holiday shopping weekend in five years. In Louisville, evidence of that could be...
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Nov. 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Male 24, Ballard 20 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just after 10 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. Officers found a man with...
WLKY.com
Juice Bowl returns to Shawnee Park with hundreds taking part to watch the games and fellowship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Juice Bowl is a long standing tradition in west Louisville, from watching football games to enjoying delicious food. "It's not cold and it's not raining," said Nicole Hayden, a west Louisville resident. And that's just another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving Day, according to...
WLKY.com
Man charged with stealing more than $7,500 from several Home Depot stores
A Louisville man is behind bars for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from Home Depot stores throughout the Metro area. According to court documents, 50-year-old Cory Wilson stole $7,527 worth of merchandise from three Home Depot locations between April and August of this year. The Louisville Metro...
WLKY.com
18-year-old identified in fatal Tyler Park neighborhood crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old man has been identified after a fatal crash in the Tyler Park neighborhood Tuesday night. LMPD said that around 11:30 p.m. their Fifth Division officers responded to a collision at Eastern Parkway and Barrett Avenue in the Tyler Park neighborhood. Police said that a...
WLKY.com
Police: Man caught raping sleeping woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is facing a rape charge after someone walked in on him assaulting a woman. The alleged rape happened at a home along Plantus Place Wednesday afternoon. Mycal Thompson, 36, allegedly walked into the victim's room while she was sleeping, according to an...
WLKY.com
Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was shot in the Parkland neighborhood late Wednesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 11:30 a.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street. That is off Broadway just east of the Shawnee Expressway overpass.
