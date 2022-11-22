ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Crews work to put out fire in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire crews were at the scene of a fire in the Park Hill neighborhood. Metrosafe confirmed that the fire is happening in the 1400 block of South 13th Street, which is not far away from Central Park. They said the call came in just before 5...
WATCH: Light Up Louisville 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's time to get in the Christmas spirit, which in Louisville means lighting up the city. Watch in the player above as Santa Claus and May Greg Fischer "Light Up Louisville" for the 2022 Christmas year.
Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
Woman shot multiple times near St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering after police say she was shot several times on Thanksgiving Day. LMPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex around 9 a.m. along Steeplecrest Circle, just east of the Watterson. Police say the woman was conscious and...
Weekend Weather Planner: Thanksgiving Weekend Edition

After a few showers overnight, the skies are beginning to clear out. We should enjoy some afternoon sunshine and above-average temperatures in the upper 50s. For those attending Light Up Louisville, you'll want to bring a coat with you for later as clear skies will make for a chilly night when Santa flips the switch.
Louisville patrons say Black Friday crowds smaller than usual

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of Americans made their way to the mall and to big box retailers for Black Friday. According to the National Retail Federation, it was the start of what would be the busiest holiday shopping weekend in five years. In Louisville, evidence of that could be...
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just after 10 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. Officers found a man with...
Man charged with stealing more than $7,500 from several Home Depot stores

A Louisville man is behind bars for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from Home Depot stores throughout the Metro area. According to court documents, 50-year-old Cory Wilson stole $7,527 worth of merchandise from three Home Depot locations between April and August of this year. The Louisville Metro...
18-year-old identified in fatal Tyler Park neighborhood crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old man has been identified after a fatal crash in the Tyler Park neighborhood Tuesday night. LMPD said that around 11:30 p.m. their Fifth Division officers responded to a collision at Eastern Parkway and Barrett Avenue in the Tyler Park neighborhood. Police said that a...
Police: Man caught raping sleeping woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is facing a rape charge after someone walked in on him assaulting a woman. The alleged rape happened at a home along Plantus Place Wednesday afternoon. Mycal Thompson, 36, allegedly walked into the victim's room while she was sleeping, according to an...
