Read full article on original website
Related
These 13 San Antonio-area restaurants closed in 2022
It was the summer of closures in San Antonio.
9 holiday markets bringing Christmas cheer to San Antonio
Make sure to bring your list and check it twice.
The Tex-Mex Christmas Tradition of Tamales
Stocking up to make tamales for the holidays, Maria Moreno stopped by a San Antonio shop to buy corn husks on Nov. 18, 1943. Nowadays it’s not unusual to see tamales with ingredients like cream cheese or black beans, but traditional tamales are simply a layer of corn masa wrapped around a meat filling and steamed in a husk. Tamales have been a diet staple since ancient times. Archeologists believe Mesoamericans ate tamale-type dishes as long as 8,000 years ago—about the same era that people in Mexico began transforming native teosinte grass into the corn plant as we know it. Making tamales has always been laborious, which is why friends and family often come together in social gatherings called tamaladas to share the work. “No West Side housewife would be caught Christmas week without a batch of tamales,” Moreno told the San Antonio Light on that autumn day.
Here's when H-E-B, Walmart and Target will be open for Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — We've all been there: Your family is in the middle of cooking Thanksgiving dinner when you realize you've forgotten one or two key ingredients. Where to go at the 11th hour to make your apple pie or scalloped potatoes dreams a reality?. If you're sticking around...
Check out the restaurants at the San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO — With holidays here, traveling is near. And while you wait to board the plane, San Antonio International Airport has restaurants that you won’t find anywhere else in the city or state. So, we had to check them out on Neighborhood Eats. "Bringing people in from...
KSAT 12
$50 million indoor farm to be built in growing Brooks community
SAN ANTONIO – A multimillion-dollar indoor organic farm will soon sprout up in southeast San Antonio. Soli Organic Inc. is building a $50 million indoor farm and packing facility in the Brooks community near Interstate 37 and Loop 410. “Soli Organic has launched an initiative throughout the country where...
UTSA professor's debut book highlights Texas' diverse communities
"The Last Karankawas" published in August.
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 25, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in San Antonio – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled for you a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the San Antonio area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?
Are you one of those who leave their grocery shopping until the last minute? Or perhaps you've become a last-minute host to a Thanksgiving meal for family and friends. Well, luckily, there are a few grocery stores open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Flea market kitchen told to stop selling foods prepared at home, remove dead roaches
SAN ANTONIO – Health inspectors recently told a kitchen at a popular West Side flea market to stop making food at home and get rid of several dead roaches, while two Mexican restaurants had problems with repeat health violations. Mary’s Kitchen. Mary’s Kitchen, located in the Bandera Flea...
San Antonio dominates Yelp's list of best pan dulce spots in Texas
The Alamo City claimed 10 spots on the list.
tpr.org
Not All Edibles Are Created Equal, And Other San Antonio Stories
Edibles wreak havoc in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, drawn from the second half of the November storytelling event. The theme for this event was weeds: stories about being in the weeds, pulling up weeds, and smoking weed. Join us for our next live show on December 13th,...
KTSA
San Antonio home prices going down as inventory goes up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New home prices are dropping in San Antonio, and Texas home builders are offering more incentives to buyers. The nation’s top-ranked real estate agent and CEO of HomesUSA.com says the Days on Market metric is increasing and the housing market is now normalizing.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Restaurants in San Antonio Open on Thanksgiving 2022
From Country-Style Baked Smoked Ham to Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli, our Thanksgiving Family Style Menu has all the dishes you need for a special day. Max and Louie’s is proud to offer a Thanksgiving feast for 8-10 people. Where: 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216. No information...
San Antonio Current
The 25 coziest bars and restaurants in San Antonio
San Antonio may not get terribly cold during the winter, but when temperatures drop, it’s still natural to crave winter coziness. These San Antonio eateries and drinkeries offer a comfy and romantic ambiance, from nostalgic speakeasy vibes to just-like-home feels. Whether you’re looking for somewhere to sweep a date off their feet or a place to recharge with some alone-time, these spots will keep you warm both inside and out.
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q unveils new modern design at first Boerne restaurant
It took two years to get this first of it's kind Bill Miller Bar-B-Q.
18-wheeler crashes off highway, lands on lower level 13 feet below
SAN ANTONIO — A semi crashed off of I-10 at Culebra and fell onto the lower level 13 feet below, officials said. The crash happened Thursday morning when the truck hit a guardrail, then went over the railing before it landed. Two people were taken to the hospital in...
'I see them every night' | Texas lawmaker reflects on 'horror' of Uvalde investigation
SAN ANTONIO — "The horror that I’ve seen is just that. It’s a horror," said Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez. Sitting in his San Antonio law office, Sen. Gutierrez is a visibly different man than he was back in May. It's the result of his fight for transparency in the Robb Elementary shooting investigation, which has exposed him to unimaginable details.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0