Salt Lake City, UT

Tommy CANDELARIA
3d ago

The Canidates are all Puppets ,I voted because I have that privilege and us Seniors are sick of the lack of accountability and Corruption. in this City, if you wanna know about it contact me, what I know is fact.

multihousingnews.com

Salt Lake City-Area Storage Trades

Garn Development sold the property, which came online in 2019. Storage General – Layton, an 86,105-square-foot facility in Layton, Utah, has changed hands. According to Yardi Matrix data, the property was previously owned by Garn Development. The asset was sold to a REIT. Vice President Jordan Farrer and Senior...
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Brigham City historic district nominated for fed recognition

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The city’s historic district is up for national recognition. “Have you heard the big news?” the Brigham City Museum of Art & History asked last night on its Facebook page. “The Brigham City Historic District is being considered...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kcpw.org

Real Estate Frenzy and Rural Utah

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2022)— This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s real estate frenzy and its impact on rural Utahns. Over the last year, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties experienced increases in housing prices. Salt Lake County,...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

American Red Cross of Utah seeks volunteers in central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — In wake of the fire in Richfield that displaced 35 families earlier this week, the American Red Cross of Utah is seeking additional volunteers from central Utah. “Disaster Action Team volunteers help communities prepare for and avert emergencies,” said Benjamin Donner, executive director of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence

Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
UTAH STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Truck Laws in Salt Lake City

HB146 would ban cities from enforcing additional rules for trucks and other vehicles. The bill specifically states that it would block cities from requiring truck drivers and other employees to undergo additional training beyond what is required by the state. In addition, it also says that cities may not require companies that rent or sell all-terrain vehicles to adhere to additional rules. Learn more about truck laws in salt lake city city in this article.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Happy trails: Alpine, Highland looking to increase connectivity between cities

HIGHLAND — Highland and Alpine leaders are hoping to increase connectivity between each other's cities through trails, sidewalks and other transportation routes and are collecting public input to do so. "Highland and Alpine are really big and known for our amazing trail system," Highland City Councilwoman Kim Rodela said....
HIGHLAND, UT
ksl.com

Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico

TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

New digital home remodeling service available in Utah

KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports

SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD investigates 2 accidents Wednesday morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — With low temperatures and a dusting of snow on the roadways, Salt Lake City Police reported they were already on the scene of two crashes before 8 a.m. Wednesday. “We are investigating two crashes — one involving one of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

