BYU rallies from 23-down to top Dayton in OT of Battle 4 Atlantis finale

SALT LAKE CITY — BYU couldn't have started much worse in its Battle 4 Atlantis finale against Dayton. The second half, though, couldn't have been much better. Gideon George poured in 21 points and six rebounds, and Dallin Hall added a career-high 12 points, three rebounds and five assists as BYU rallied from down 23 points to force overtime Friday and take the Cougars' first win at Paradise Island 79-75 over Dayton in The Bahamas.
DAYTON, OH
ksl.com

Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico

TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Happy trails: Alpine, Highland looking to increase connectivity between cities

HIGHLAND — Highland and Alpine leaders are hoping to increase connectivity between each other's cities through trails, sidewalks and other transportation routes and are collecting public input to do so. "Highland and Alpine are really big and known for our amazing trail system," Highland City Councilwoman Kim Rodela said....
HIGHLAND, UT
ksl.com

Davis County sheriff warns against Black Friday scam

DAVIS COUNTY — The Davis County Sheriff's Office is warning against a Black Friday scam involving an individual contacting county residents and pretending to be a law enforcement officer. Davis County emergency dispatchers received a handful of calls from concerned residents Friday who said they were contacted by a...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Tooele residents give back with the 'Thanksgiving Project'

TOOELE — Dozens of families and friends in Tooele have made serving their neighbors part of their Thanksgiving tradition. It's called the Thanksgiving Project, which has grown from a straightforward offering into a countywide feast. "We're going to send out about 250 meals to people in need," said Chad...
TOOELE, UT
ksl.com

Man in critical condition after Kearns home invasion

KEARNS — The Unified Police Department says that one man is in critical condition after a home invasion overnight in Kearns. A man started wandering around a Kearns neighborhood last night before residents of a house at 5973 S Stone Flower Way said he entered without permission. Police say the man met violent resistance from the people inside.
KEARNS, UT
ksl.com

2 found dead in Clearfield home; 'person of interest' in custody, police say

CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old man is in custody after police found his grandfather and grandmother dead Wednesday afternoon at the Clearfield home they all shared. Officers responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Clearfield Police Department. The couple's 60-year-old daughter, who also lives in the house, called police after finding her 87-year-old father and 85-year-old mother dead in the garage.
CLEARFIELD, UT

