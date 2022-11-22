Read full article on original website
BYU rallies from 23-down to top Dayton in OT of Battle 4 Atlantis finale
SALT LAKE CITY — BYU couldn't have started much worse in its Battle 4 Atlantis finale against Dayton. The second half, though, couldn't have been much better. Gideon George poured in 21 points and six rebounds, and Dallin Hall added a career-high 12 points, three rebounds and five assists as BYU rallied from down 23 points to force overtime Friday and take the Cougars' first win at Paradise Island 79-75 over Dayton in The Bahamas.
Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico
TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
Judge recommends man serve 'every day' of 15-year sentence for killing Utah father of 4
SALT LAKE CITY — Nicole Stokoe came prepared as she entered a Salt Lake courtroom Tuesday, finally able to speak to the man who recently pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her husband David nearly four years ago. At the sentencing hearing for Manuel Velasquez, she told the man...
Happy trails: Alpine, Highland looking to increase connectivity between cities
HIGHLAND — Highland and Alpine leaders are hoping to increase connectivity between each other's cities through trails, sidewalks and other transportation routes and are collecting public input to do so. "Highland and Alpine are really big and known for our amazing trail system," Highland City Councilwoman Kim Rodela said....
Man charged with pulling razor blade on woman during Salt Lake flight
SALT LAKE CITY — A Syracuse man is facing federal charges accusing him of threatening a woman with a straightedge razor during an airplane flight. Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court with carrying a weapon on an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon on an aircraft.
Davis County sheriff warns against Black Friday scam
DAVIS COUNTY — The Davis County Sheriff's Office is warning against a Black Friday scam involving an individual contacting county residents and pretending to be a law enforcement officer. Davis County emergency dispatchers received a handful of calls from concerned residents Friday who said they were contacted by a...
Tooele residents give back with the 'Thanksgiving Project'
TOOELE — Dozens of families and friends in Tooele have made serving their neighbors part of their Thanksgiving tradition. It's called the Thanksgiving Project, which has grown from a straightforward offering into a countywide feast. "We're going to send out about 250 meals to people in need," said Chad...
Sandy man still struggling with injuries after brutal attack by 4 teens
SANDY — Mykl Neufeld says he heard the commotion coming from nearby Dewey Bluth Park, so he went to see what was going on. "I heard a bunch of yelling and screaming, basically a whole bunch of kids in the back here by Dewey Park," Neufeld said. When he...
Utahn suspected of killing elderly grandparents has history of assault, drug charges
CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
Man in critical condition after Kearns home invasion
KEARNS — The Unified Police Department says that one man is in critical condition after a home invasion overnight in Kearns. A man started wandering around a Kearns neighborhood last night before residents of a house at 5973 S Stone Flower Way said he entered without permission. Police say the man met violent resistance from the people inside.
2 found dead in Clearfield home; 'person of interest' in custody, police say
CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old man is in custody after police found his grandfather and grandmother dead Wednesday afternoon at the Clearfield home they all shared. Officers responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Clearfield Police Department. The couple's 60-year-old daughter, who also lives in the house, called police after finding her 87-year-old father and 85-year-old mother dead in the garage.
