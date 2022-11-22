Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Reopened after Police ActivityBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
St. Johns River glows bright during Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Thousands of people filled the Southbank to see the boats and fireworks light up the St. Johns River. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all...
thejaxsonmag.com
Neighborhoods: Venetia
Colonel Raymond C. Turck (left) and a 1940 aerial of a half completed Venetia (right). Courtesy of University of Florida George A Smathers Libraries Digital Collections. Located just north of NAS Jacksonville, the neighborhood of Venetia was developed by Colonel Raymond Custer Turck during the 1920s. Born in 1874 in Ithaca, Michigan, Turck was the son Captain William S. Turck, a union army veteran and banking firm founder who spent his winters in Florida. Relocating to Jacksonville in 1905, he served as the Chief Surgeon of St. Luke’s Hospital between 1910 and 1916. Rising to the rank of Colonel during World War I, he was awarded Silver Star, Purple Heart and University Palms medals. Appointed State Health Officer in 1921, Turck hired West Palm Beach architect Marion Sims Wyeth to design a new Mediterranean Revival riverfront mansion in 1924 in Ortega.
San Marco Art Festival returns to Balis Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Making a post pandemic return to the area, the 24th San Marco Art Festival will welcome approximately 25 local and regional fine artists to Balis Park in San Marco Square. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. San Marco is a historical center for upscale, trendy...
First Coast News
List: Holiday events across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Are you already in the holiday spirit?. First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself. From stunning light displays, to themed events and photo-ops with Santa, we think...
‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road. Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening. Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas...
southfloridareporter.com
Fishing in Fernandina Beach: The Complete Guide
Known as the “Isle of 8 Flags” after the eight nations that have flown their flags on Amelia Island throughout history, Fernandina Beach is a place with a rich backstory. It’s also famous for its pristine coastline, crystal clear waters, and beautiful ocean scenery. However, almost all of that pales in comparison when compared to the kind of excitement you’ll find when fishing in Fernandina Beach.
Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants input from Clay County residents
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville Transportation Authority created a survey to help Clay County residents have a better public transportation system. For resident who would like to put their input can go on this survey. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location
JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
Bring the family to Street Fair and Tree Lighting Ceremony!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Street Fair and tree lighting ceremony is happening this Saturday, November 26, at 10:00 a.m. at 8264 Lone Star Road. Admission is free so bring the family to Street Fair and Tree Lighting Ceremony! There will be Giveaways, Crafts, Food, Music, Games and even a surprise guest!
Jacksonville Daily Record
Lofts at San Marco East in review
Lofts at San Marco East, The Vestcor Companies apartments designed at Philips Highway and St. Augustine Road, are in review for construction. The city is reviewing permits for Summit Contracting Group Inc. to build the 172-unit apartment building at a project cost of $25 million. Vestcor intends to start construction...
Hurricane Florida Man joins GMJ team to mark end of Hurricane Season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Hurricane Matthew hit the coast of Jacksonville. While most people were inside and hunkered down during the storm, Lane Pittman, also known as the original Hurricane Florida Man, decided to shoot a quick video of him waving his American flag with rock music playing. That video went on to get over 130,000 likes on Facebook and is one of the most recognizable memes on the internet.
News4Jax.com
Man dead after crashing into a light pole, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is dead after hitting a pole while traveling on US 17 Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says the 50-year-old driver was heading south on US 17 when he swerved to the right. He went off the roadway and...
nomadlawyer.org
St Augustine Beach :Take all Your Worries to this beach and Wave Them GoodBye
Located on the east coast of Florida, St Augustine Beach is known for its wide, Atlantic Ocean-facing beaches. While the city is small, there are a number of places to visit. From the Ocean Pier, which offers fishing, to the Nature Trail at Ocean Hammock Park, there’s something for everyone.
FHP: Man dies in crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 50-year-old man is dead following a crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash happened around 12:44 p.m. at US Highway 17 (Roosevelt Blvd) and Birmingham Ave. FHP says that the man driving...
Regency Square Mall given warning citation for safety, health hazards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Regency Square Mall has been given a warning citation from the City of Jacksonville’s Municipal Code Compliance Division. The citation was given to the property owner last week, citing various commercial violations in the common areas, including a roof leak, interior ceiling damage, exposed wiring and flooring.
Jacksonville church continues 42-year-long tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers were ready to hand out meals to more than 200 people at the Greater El-Beth-El Divine Holiness Church, continuing a 42-year-long tradition. The church also does a lot of work to help neighbors beyond this tradition. Bishop Lorenzo Hall who leads the...
cohaitungchi.com
Atlantic Beach, FL: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Located in Northeast Florida, Atlantic Beach is home to miles of relaxing and beautiful beaches that run down to Jacksonville Beach. Facing east towards the Atlantic Ocean, travelers can wake at the crack of dawn and enjoy gorgeous sunrises with the rest of the day to explore the many local attractions.
First Coast News
Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
