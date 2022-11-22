Colonel Raymond C. Turck (left) and a 1940 aerial of a half completed Venetia (right). Courtesy of University of Florida George A Smathers Libraries Digital Collections. Located just north of NAS Jacksonville, the neighborhood of Venetia was developed by Colonel Raymond Custer Turck during the 1920s. Born in 1874 in Ithaca, Michigan, Turck was the son Captain William S. Turck, a union army veteran and banking firm founder who spent his winters in Florida. Relocating to Jacksonville in 1905, he served as the Chief Surgeon of St. Luke’s Hospital between 1910 and 1916. Rising to the rank of Colonel during World War I, he was awarded Silver Star, Purple Heart and University Palms medals. Appointed State Health Officer in 1921, Turck hired West Palm Beach architect Marion Sims Wyeth to design a new Mediterranean Revival riverfront mansion in 1924 in Ortega.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO