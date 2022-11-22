ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Rocky’s Liquors on Beltline robbed Monday night, police say

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LvZrn_0jK5q1sQ00

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say they are investigating a reported armed robbery at Rocky’s Liquors Monday night.

Officers were called to the store on the 4200 block of the W. Beltline Highway Frontage Road at about 8:52 p.m. Monday, where a clerk told them a masked man pointed a gun at her before stealing money from the register.

A K-9 unit was called to help try to track the suspect, but as of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made.

Police did not have any other information about the incident. Officers are currently reviewing digital evidence from the scene as they work to try to identify the suspect.

Anyone who may have seen something in the area at that time should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Madison police find bloody rag after reported gunfire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Droplets of blood and a bloody rag were found along Williamson St. late Tuesday night after multiple people reported hearing a gunshot, the Madison Police Department reported. According to its statement, witnesses told investigators they heard a shot come from the 1300 block of Williamson St....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Shots fired and robbery reports down significantly over last year, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department’s report for the 3rd quarter of 2022 finds three of the city’s biggest crime concerns — gunshots fired, robberies, and stolen cars — are all down compared to the same period last year. The report, which was submitted this week, includes preliminary data from July 1 through September 30. In that timeframe, MPD...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died Tuesday afternoon following a daytime shooting on a Madison street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed the victim’s death during a news conference at the scene and said his investigators are working to determine the identity of the suspect. During the...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, several people reported hearing shots fired in the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive around 1:15 p.m. following an altercation between two people MPD officials believe knew each other. Barnes...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…. It began around 9...
ROCKFORD, IL
wortfm.org

The Ethics of Reporting the Crimes Police are Accused of Committing

Earlier this month, three different Madison Police Officers were arrested across the state in just two weeks. Channel 3’s lead investigative reporter Naomi Kowles went about her job of reporting on the incidents, only to run into roadblocks trying to find even the most basic information on the arrests.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County

An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Fraud investigators warn of ‘deposit fraud’ increase for young adults

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People 30 and younger are increasingly susceptible to deposit fraud. Experts say college students are particularly vulnerable. According to a recent study shared by UW Credit Union, more than 50% of deposit fraud cases target individuals under the age of 25. UW Credit Union cited a recent study that said people under 20 years old face the highest number of online fraud attempts with 48% impacting college students.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Rockford felons arrested after stolen AK-47, drugs found

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday following a narcotics investigation. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that they have been receiving complaints from the community regarding subjects dealing narcotics in the Rockford area, according to the department. An investigation identified the suspects as 43-year-old Charles Lewis and 28-year-old Deamarcus Lewis. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man who died after crashing during police chase

MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Thursday who died following a police chase in Maple Bluff on Sunday. Brandon D. Gulley, 28, of Madison died Monday at a local hospital. The cause and manner of his death were not released. RELATED: Person dies after crashing during police chase in Maple Bluff; DCI investigating...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy