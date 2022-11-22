Rocky’s Liquors on Beltline robbed Monday night, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say they are investigating a reported armed robbery at Rocky’s Liquors Monday night.

Officers were called to the store on the 4200 block of the W. Beltline Highway Frontage Road at about 8:52 p.m. Monday, where a clerk told them a masked man pointed a gun at her before stealing money from the register.

A K-9 unit was called to help try to track the suspect, but as of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made.

Police did not have any other information about the incident. Officers are currently reviewing digital evidence from the scene as they work to try to identify the suspect.

Anyone who may have seen something in the area at that time should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com .

