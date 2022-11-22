Carmel marching band to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. How to watch.

On the heels of a Grand National Championship win, the Carmel High School Marching Band is slated to perform in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Following more than a year of practicing and fundraising, the Greyhounds will be the only Indiana band and one of only five high school bands performing in the parade.

The band's more than 300 members were originally selected for the 2021 parade, but the pandemic delayed their performance and trip. This parade performance comes only a few weeks after Carmel High School won their sixth Bands of America Grand National Championship title.

"Everything stems from the students ability to work hard towards lofty goals and their willingness to spend the necessary time to be great at their craft," Chris Kreke, the marching band's director, wrote in an email.

The band last appeared in the 2011 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in addition to many other national performances.

The young musicians filed into eight charter buses on Tuesday and will arrive in the Big Apple early Wednesday morning to see performances of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular and the Lion King in addition to touring prominent museums.

"We’ve been planning the trip for over two years now so we’re very excited that it’s finally here," Kreke wrote.

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

This year's 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. in all time zones on NBC, the parade's official broadcaster.

Carmel High School will likely appear in the second half of the broadcast because they are positioned near the end of the parade, Kreke wrote.

The musical selection that will air on NBC is titled “Winter Wonderland” arranged by Richard Saucedo, a former director of bands.

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, and the NBC app also will air the parade hosted by Today Show staples Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

In case you miss the parade in the morning, NBC will rerun its broadcast at 2 p.m.

