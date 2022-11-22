ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

BREAKING: LeBron James' Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

LeBron James has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns, but for the game, they will be without their best player LeBron James.

The four-time NBA Champion has been ruled out for the fifth straight game.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (adductor) ruled out Tuesday."

Surprisingly, the Lakers have done well without James, as they are 3-1 in the last four games (and in the middle of a three-game winning streak).

On the season, James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest in the ten games he's played.

At 37 (in his 20th season in the league), he is still one of the best players in the NBA.

This is his fifth season with the Lakers (he signed with the organization in 2018), and they won the NBA Championship in 2020.

However, they have missed the NBA Playoffs in two of the last four seasons and are coming off a season where they were 33-49.

To start this season, they have looked even worse than last year (even though they have played better in the previous three games).

One of the biggest reasons for the recent hot streak has been the excellent play of eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis.

He is coming off a game where he had 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block (in Sunday's win over the San Antonio Spurs).

The Lakers are 5-10 in their first 15 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Suns, they are 10-6 in their first 16 games, and tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the west.

