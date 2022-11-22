Read full article on original website
Related
Serbia charged over locker room Kosovo flag at World Cup
FIFA has charged the Serbian soccer federation in a disciplinary case about a political banner
France v Denmark: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: It’s a big clash in Group D at Stadium 974. Join Barry Glendenning for all the latest
Porterville Recorder
Davis Cup: Italy beats US to reach semifinal with Canada
MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches.
Porterville Recorder
Australia 1, Tunisia 0
Tunisia00—0 First Half_1, Australia, Duke, 23rd minute. Goalies_Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne; Tunisia, Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen. Yellow Cards_Laidouni, Tunisia, 26th; Abdi, Tunisia, 64th; Sassi, Tunisia, 90th+3. Referee_Daniel Siebert. Assistant Referees_Rafael Foltyn, Jan Seidel, Bastian Dankert. 4th Official_Said Martinez. A_41,823.
Comments / 0