Portland, OR

kptv.com

Tree lighting ceremony kicks off holidays in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The countdown is finally over! Pioneer Courthouse Square now has a 75-feet high Douglas fir decked out with thousands of lights and topped with a star. Hundreds of people came to witness the lights turn on Friday night. “It was just like being a kid again...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

PDX Free Little Art Gallery has bite size art to brighten your day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The PDX Free Little Art Gallery makes it easy for artists of any background and skill level to share their art with community members. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the creator of the gallery to find out how it works and why he started it in the first place!
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

John Waters Will Celebrate His 77th Birthday in Portland

Portland holds a lot of love for John Waters. The cult classic film director tours through nearly every winter holiday season, like a scandalous Santa—sans presents, plus vices. However, this year's John Waters Christmas show on December 1 is already sold out, potentially disappointing those who missed him due to widespread cancelations in 2020, or who weren't going out yet in 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow

Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
PORTLAND, OR
Red Tricycle Portland

9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It

With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

‘An effort towards healing’: Hundreds gather at Portland Native American community garden for Un-Thanksgiving

The Native American Youth and Family Center community garden in Portland’s Cully neighborhood was bustling Thursday with volunteers who’d put traditional Thanksgiving plans aside to honor the Indigenous community. The Un-Thanksgiving event was established last year to offer an alternative to the colonist-centric holiday. “There’s a lot of...
PORTLAND, OR
everout.com

25 Festive Markets and Shopping Events for the 2022 Holiday Season in Portland

The supply chain is all sorts of messed up and it’s prime porch thief season, so skip the hassles of holiday shopping and support local businesses with these curated markets featuring the city’s finest vendors, makers, and artisans. From procrastinators to folks looking to support social causes with their dollars to shoppers looking for a luxe experience, there's a market this season that will fit your needs. Happy shopping, happy gifting, and happy holidays!
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Fred Meyer Black Friday sock sale kicks off holiday shopping season

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - The day after Thanksgiving means game on for holiday shopping as Black Friday brings in big crowds for major deals. Black Friday shopping is a tradition for many families and so is the return of the store’s famous sock sale. Black Friday is a big...
Ask Salem

Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Salem?

Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
SALEM, OR
cohaitungchi.com

Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland

Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
SEATTLE, WA
kptv.com

Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
streetroots.org

The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park

Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
PORTLAND, OR

