ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theodysseyonline.com

Give Thanks At Thanksgiving

As much as I love birthdays, Christmas, Easter and Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving is my absolute favorite holiday. There's something so special about sitting down with family to enjoy a delicious meal without the added stress of finding the perfect gift for every single family member like Christmas. As an added bonus, Thanksgiving usually falls a little before finals week so it offers some time to recharge and then prepare for your last round of tests. In addition to being thankful for some time off from school, here are a few more things to remember to be thankful for.
The Associated Press

Southeastern Grocers to Distribute 7,000 Turkeys and Holiday Meal Essentials Ahead of Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is giving back to its communities ahead of Thanksgiving to help neighbors in need enjoy the holiday with their loved ones. The grocer is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005606/en/ Southeastern Grocers is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
momcollective.com

Christmas: Giving Kids the True Santa Experience

Now that my youngest knows the “truth” about Santa, I want to shift our mindset toward the holidays. The “truth” that they each learned is that Santa is real, but he doesn’t live in the North Pole. He is real, but he doesn’t have a team of elves. He is real, but he doesn’t deliver gifts from a sleigh as we sleep snug in our beds.
lootpress.com

Thanksgiving brings families together with love in their hearts

Thanksgiving is a time when we reflect on the things that are special in our lives, our family, our friends, our loved ones. It provides the comfort of knowing that we are never alone. Ever since I can remember, Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays, a time...
iheart.com

This Thanksgiving , Instead Of Eating A Turkey You Can Cuddle A Turkey

An animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn , with locations in California, Missouri, and Tennessee is offering you the opportunity to cuddle with a turkey this Thanksgiving. The Gentle Barn introduces their special event, called A Gentle Thanksgiving, "We are inviting you on Thanksgiving Day to cuddle our turkeys, feed them treats, join us for pie, and games, and celebrate life, love, and liberty with our majestic turkeys who should have been cherished throughout history for their intelligence, affection, and dynamic personalities."
CALIFORNIA, MO
dallasexpress.com

The Evolution of Thanksgiving Traditions

While Thanksgiving was made a national holiday in 1863, the traditions we practice today have developed over the years. In the 1800s, the holiday was mainly celebrated by attending church and partaking in a large meal. As time passed, the holiday expanded beyond merely the meal and mass. In 1924,...
The Independent

How to talk to your kids about money troubles in the run-up to Christmas

As the festive season approaches, the sad reality for many families is that the cost-of-living crisis means they just haven’t got any spare money to spend at Christmas.And it may mean children are going to be disappointed if their dream toy isn’t under the Christmas tree.So how can parents explain to their kids that money troubles will even affect Santa this year?“The cost-of-living crisis isn’t easy for anyone, especially at Christmas, but handled sensitively and age-appropriately, it can be an opportunity for children to begin to learn to budget,” reassures  mum-of-two Katie Warrior, a ‘mummy-saving expert’ from  ChannelMum.com. ...
The Independent

Thanksgiving 2021: Why does the US celebrate it?

Americans started preparing their Thanksgiving menus weeks ago, with the requisite turkeys and stuffing ingredients likely already purchased for the holiday, which is celebrated today. Apart from the food, arguably the main component of the day, the holiday is a beloved time of year when Americans come together to celebrate what they are thankful for – either with family or friends.In America, Thanksgiving is a cultural holiday that symbolises peace, thankfulness, and the beginning of the holiday season.What is Thanksgiving and where did it come from?Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States celebrated in November.The annual feast is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Denver

Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season

Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.  
macaronikid.com

Give "Experience Gifts" for the Holidays

We know that toys, tech gadgets, and other "stuff" top your children's wish list this year. We also know that many of those items once received will likely be quickly forgotten and pushed aside. Think back to your own childhood. You may remember a toy or two but most of...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Axios

A moment of gratitude

Thanksgiving is a time for us to stop and appreciate what's good. We know there's a lot of tough news in the world, which is why we think it's important to take some time to celebrate what we're grateful for. So as you're preparing your turkey, or traveling or just out for your regular morning walk, here's a special Axios Today episode and a little moment of gratitude for all of you this Thanksgiving.

Comments / 0

Community Policy