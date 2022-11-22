Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Unlawful passing, 21 days of rain, 14.4% jobless rate
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Patriot House 6 months away
The Patriot Public House, a new restaurant currently under construction on West Main Street in Hillsboro, could be open in as few as six months, according to the restaurant’s owner, Angel Mootz. Mootz and her husband, Jim, purchased lots encompassing 111-119 West Main St. in Hillsboro, including 115-119 from...
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
The Highland County Board of Elections will hold its election audit at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. The public is welcome. All preschool thru elementary age children, and their parents, are invited to the second annual “Breakfast at the Manger” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Bainbridge Church of Christ. The morning includes the re-enactment of the real Christmas story, creating your own pancakes with gummie worms, marshmallows, sweet tarts, etc., designing your own Christmas ornament, decorating homemade sugar cookies, and even petting some farm animals. This event is free and reservations are not required. The church is located at 3812 U.S. Route 50, Bainbridge. For additional information please contact the church office at 740-634-3925.
Times Gazette
New fairgrounds building may be up for next fair
The contract top construct a new livestock facility at the Highland County Fairgrounds was awarded to Perkins Carmack Construction at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Jeff Duncan said the bid would include all four aspects of the proposed project including supplying of the...
Times Gazette
Visitor wants Christ in school
There should be some way for students to celebrate Jesus Christ in the Hillsboro City Schools since “evil” traditions are promoted at the school, Paula Anteck Toenniges said at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting. Toenniges said she has not been involved in the Hillsboro schools for...
Times Gazette
Fertilizer Applicator Certification Training
OSU Extension Highland County will host a Fertilizer Applicator Certification Training on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5-8 p.m. at Southern State Community College (Room 106) located at 100 Hobart Drive in Hillsboro. Registration is required no later than Nov. 28, 2022. There is a $35 fee due with registration. Food...
Times Gazette
Tiny art show open to public
Seventy-plus Hillsboro community and student artists have come together for Shipphaus Mercantile’s first community art show in Hillsboro. “The Tiny, Tinier, Tiniest theme is inspired by keeping art size minimal and includes thoughts on tiny solutions to big problems, less is sometimes more, feeling tiny, and other big concepts displayed in a small work of no bigger than 5 inches by 7 inches,” she mercantile said in a news release.
wnewsj.com
Grand jury indicts alleged safe crackers
WILMINGTON —Two alleged safe crackers were recently indicted by a Clinton County grand jury. Roger Tucker, 34, of Wilmington, and Justin Blackburn, 30, of Midland, were both indicted on Nov. 4 for alleged theft (felony 5) and safecracking (felony 4). Tucker was indicted on two counts of alleged aggravated burglary while Blackburn was indicted on two counts of alleged complicity in aggravated burglary (felony 1).
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
Times Gazette
Board takes a ‘learning walk’
The Greenfield School Board meeting this week saw board members engage in a “learning walk” led by Rainsboro Principal Maggie Lyons through the halls and into the classrooms of Rainsboro Elementary. Board members were led into classrooms of different grades to see how the learning intentions and success...
Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. […]
Times Gazette
Greenfield Tour of Homes
It is time for the 16th annual Christmas Tour of Homes in Greenfield hosted by the Greenfield Historical Society after a two-year break. The tour will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, and will feature four homes, an art studio and the B&O Depot. The tour cost is $10. A chicken noodle dinner will precede the tour at the Grain and Hay Building from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of the meal is $10 and includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll and butter, drink and a choice of cakes.
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Drugs, Guns, and Cash in Two Busts in Waverly
Waverly – Waverly police had two good busts this week taking drugs off the streets. Accoridng to the Waverly police department, on the night of Thursday November 17th, 2022, at 1942 hours Officer Johnson and Auxiliary Officer Stiltner responded to the Ameristay hotel in reference to a call about two individuals in a white car using a needle to shoot up drugs.Sergeant Taylor who arrived on scene, and Officer Roosa, conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Located were a large amount of white crystal like substance inside a magnetic hidden compartment in the trunk next to a loaded high point pistol and several boxes of ammunition. Officers were also able to locate a large amount of marijuana and Xanax pills. There were also a digital set of scales located in the same container with the white crystal-like substance and packages of small clear plastic bags commonly used to package and distribute drugs.
Times Gazette
Conquering diabetes in Highland County
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. Shala Shupert, public health nurse at the Highland County Health Department, said that, “The number of Highland County residents living with diabetes is higher than both the national and state averages. Hemoglobin A1C and fingerstick blood glucose readings are great ways to detect diabetes and prediabetes or see how well controlled your diabetes is.”
Grand Jury returns 29 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 18 and returned 24 public indictments and five secret indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. PENELOPE LYNN CONRAD, 51. Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on Failure to Appear. STANLEY PENCE, 42. Lucasville, Ohio,...
myfox28columbus.com
Police: 4 stolen trailers found at southwest Ohio man's home
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) — Police in a southwest Ohio city arrested a man they believe is a serial thief. Police say they were on patrol at 1:00 a.m. Friday when they saw a car in the parking lot that matched the description from previous thefts at the building. Reports...
Man killed in head-on crash in Warren County
A man was killed in a head-on crash in Salem Township in Warren County on Friday. The driver of the other vehicle has non-life threatening injuries.
WSAZ
3 indicted in southeastern Ohio beating case
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were indicted in connection with an incident that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg. Cameron Dixon, 18, and Kaleb Dixon, 23, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Christian Brooks, 25, of New Boston, Ohio, all face four counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. That’s according to information from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office released Tuesday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers respond to two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe. The call came in shortly before 11:30 a.m. today in the 1900 block of Western Avenue. According to initial reports, at least one person was injured in the crash. Motorists are advised to...
WSYX ABC6
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
