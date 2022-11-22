ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oblong, IL

Unit 4 OKs tentative tax levy

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago

false

The Oblong Unit 4 school board Monday tentatively approved a tax levy of almost $2.45 million for the coming year.
The levy, the amount of tax revenue the district hopes to raise during the year, is based on an estimated Equalized Assessed Valuation of $70 million, according to Superintendent Michelle Meese.
Because the tentative amount is more than 5 percent higher than the total actually collected by Unit 4 this year, it will be subject to a Truth in Taxation hearing prior to the December meeting.
Also during their meeting Monday, board members accepted the resignation of one of their own.
Chad Pusey, the board vice president and former Oblong police chief, is leaving Oblong to take a job in Marshall. He resigned from the board effective immediately.
In personnel matters, board members hired Samantha Inboden as an elementary school teacher and Lukas Baird as high school science teacher for the 2023-24 school year.
They also hired Bill Lemmon as an assistant high school softball coach and approved Hayden Johnson as a volunteer assistant grade school boys basketball coach and Cody Allender as volunteer assistant high school wrestling coach.
The board approved the updated substitute list for teachers, aides, bus drivers, cooks and custodians.
In other business, the board approved Ameren Illinois lighting upgrade project as presented.
Members also approved the annual Risk Management Plan and tentatively approved several board policies.
The next regular board meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in the Oblong Elementary School Oblong Room. The public levy hearing will precede the meeting at 5:50 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Charleston business owner sentenced for tax fraud

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston business owner will spend six months in prison after he was convicted in federal court of tax fraud. Jay Edward Fisher, 53, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the crimes he was accused of. Evidence presented in court showed that Fisher, the sole owner of a Mattoon-based insurance agency, […]
CHARLESTON, IL
freedom929.com

SPECIAL MEETING LAST NIGHT

(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had a special meeting last night at the Courthouse in Olney. The Board : approved the final county claims before the fiscal year 2022 budget ends and the new budget begins on December 1st – $259,142 in non-county claims and $74,893 in county general claims : discussed the fiscal year 2023 budget and tax levy numbers, but took no action : set the swearing-in ceremony for new Board members and office holders for Tuesday, November 29th and set the Board’s reorganizational meeting for December 8th : the Richland County Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on December 8th.
OLNEY, IL
MyWabashValley.com

First responders work around the clock on holidays

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Not everyone has Thanksgiving off with their families; first responders work nonstop, regardless of the day. Deputy George McAdams with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said patrols are out on the roads due to the increased traffic volume that comes with the holiday. Accidents are more common this time of year, too.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

Wednesday Police Blotter

At 7:32 A.M. at the intersection of Mulberry and Franklin a vehicle driven by Richard P. Beatt, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica P. Mezo, 27, Marion. No injuries and no citations. November 14, 2022. At 7:24 A.M. at the intersection of Outer Belt West and Evergreen a...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WynLin

West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report

West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report - Week 11/13 - 11/19. Eleven total calls for service were made to local public safety agencies. Violent Fri 11/18 · 11:55 PM Suicide-threat - this is from the Vigo county calls for service log. information is subject to change. Nearest intersection is W. National and Church St - Exact location is not given for privacy.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer

TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
freedom929.com

RICHLAND COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(OLNEY) The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred this past Wednesday afternoon at around 1:20, along Illinois Route 130 in Richland County, about 3 to 4 miles north of Olney. The incomplete report indicates three people were transported to an area hospital with injuries. No other details are available. We hope to have more information on this traffic wreck early next week.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two sentenced to prison in Marion County Court

Two Centralia residents were sentenced to prison after entering negotiated pleas in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 29-year-old Dereck Woods of East 16th was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. The sentence will be served consecutive to a nine year prison term handed down in Clinton County Court for residential burglary. As part of the plea, all other charges pending against Woods were dismissed.
CENTRALIA, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Free Thanksgiving dinner includes smoked turkey

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – American Legion Post 2 in Brazil smoked 55 turkeys in preparation for its free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. “We have enough to serve at least 300 to 400 people and would like to see that many come out and join us,” said Lori Knight who is overseeing the cooking. There is […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

You can join in on some small-town Christmas spirit at this event

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - You can support local vendors this weekend at the Bridgeton Country Christmas. Organizers hope you'll soak up a little small-town Christmas spirit. Bridgeton's historical buildings will be filled with art, gifts, crafts, decorations, live music, and food. Bridgeton Country Christmas is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, then...
BRIDGETON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay City man charged with attempted murder

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
CLAY CITY, IN
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
1K+
Followers
996
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy