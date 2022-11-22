Unit 4 OKs tentative tax levy

false

The Oblong Unit 4 school board Monday tentatively approved a tax levy of almost $2.45 million for the coming year.

The levy, the amount of tax revenue the district hopes to raise during the year, is based on an estimated Equalized Assessed Valuation of $70 million, according to Superintendent Michelle Meese.

Because the tentative amount is more than 5 percent higher than the total actually collected by Unit 4 this year, it will be subject to a Truth in Taxation hearing prior to the December meeting.

Also during their meeting Monday, board members accepted the resignation of one of their own.

Chad Pusey, the board vice president and former Oblong police chief, is leaving Oblong to take a job in Marshall. He resigned from the board effective immediately.

In personnel matters, board members hired Samantha Inboden as an elementary school teacher and Lukas Baird as high school science teacher for the 2023-24 school year.

They also hired Bill Lemmon as an assistant high school softball coach and approved Hayden Johnson as a volunteer assistant grade school boys basketball coach and Cody Allender as volunteer assistant high school wrestling coach.

The board approved the updated substitute list for teachers, aides, bus drivers, cooks and custodians.

In other business, the board approved Ameren Illinois lighting upgrade project as presented.

Members also approved the annual Risk Management Plan and tentatively approved several board policies.

The next regular board meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in the Oblong Elementary School Oblong Room. The public levy hearing will precede the meeting at 5:50 p.m.