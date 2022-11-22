Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Crime keeping Albuquerque business owner away from the Thanksgiving Day table
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Stepping into All In Autographs is like walking into a museum. “You know, what's really cool about it is, you know, we look at just remembering the greats, right? And creating legacies through those memories,” said Shane Westhoelter, who owns the business. A museum filled...
City looking to tear down four trouble spots around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is another push from the city to get rid of boarded-up houses that are magnets for trouble. The city has hundreds of them, but getting them torn down is a difficult task. The city council has added four more problem properties to its list. Neighbors who live around them say it’s […]
KOAT 7
Small Business Saturday: A local, one-stop vintage shop for all your holiday gifting needs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Latisha Carlson and Sara Trammel have been friends for two decades and both own their own businesses. They recently teamed up, opening 1964 Haus inside Latisha's store, No Longer Wander. Now, it's a plants, vintage and goods shop, all in one. “Everything that you see has...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico skiers get a snow-filled welcome
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snowy conditions across the state are offering a big welcome for skiers who are hitting the slopes today. Ski Santa Fe opened on November 24 for the first time of the season. They are reporting a 20-inch base after the recent snow storms. Taos Ski...
KOAT 7
Two people dead - homicide investigation underway in North Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that two people are dead, in what is being described as "homicide scene," in Albuquerque's North Valley. A spokesperson with BCSO says deputies received a call just after 1 pm, regarding an incident on the 800 block...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque family spends months planning holiday light show
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nestled in one Albuquerque neighborhood is a home decked out in the holiday spirit. More than 15,000 lights, a mile of extension cords and more than three props blanket the house. "We love to spread the joy of Christmas, because ultimately that's what it's all about,"...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
BCSO: Detectives investigate homicide, two dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene of a homicide near the 800 block of Ranchitos Rd. according to a tweet from BCSO. Officials say two adults are confirmed dead. BCSO says no suspects are believed to be outstanding. No other information is available at this time.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says one person is dead after a domestic disturbance call escalated into a police shooting near Gibson and Messina in southwest Albuquerque. APD says a woman called police around 3:30 p.m. Friday saying her husband and adult son were having a dispute. APD Chief Harold Medina says that they […]
santafe.com
Discover Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte | Heating It Up
Santa Fe has gained a lovely new retail and bar experience with the opening of Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte, a block off the Santa Fe Plaza. Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm is among the most special spots in New Mexico. The entrance allée of cottonwoods, the backdrop of the Sandias, the gardens surrounding the John Gaw Meem main building — it’s simply magic. Add in peacocks strutting their stuff, the towering vintage silos, and the outstanding Campo restaurant for even more charm. The farm’s lavender fields are legendary, in the summer season, but the whole property stands as a sterling example of historic preservation coupled with an imaginative enterprise. Its Farm Shop has been — for more than a decade — one of my go-to stops for food and well-selected merchandise for the home and table.
KOAT 7
Driver fatally shot, vehicle crashes into house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's homicide unit is investigating a shooting death in Southeast Albuquerque. APD officers responded to a call around 11 a.m. regarding a vehicle that crashed into a home near San Pedro Boulevard and Copper Avenue Northeast. Those on-scene officers found a male dead...
Albuquerque woman accused of stealing plants appeals pretrial detention
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother accused of stealing plants from Albertsons all over Albuquerque with her daughter in tow might be home for Thanksgiving after an appeal. Police say Lovelea Degeer can be seen on video stealing plants from outside the grocery stores. In all, they say she stole $8,000 worth of plants over a […]
2022 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of stores that will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day in New Mexico. Albuquerque Most City of Albuquerque offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. The […]
KOAT 7
Second fire in two weeks hits empty building near UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the second time in the last two weeks, a fire was reported last night at a former dormitory on the 1800 block of Mesa Vista Road NW, near UNM. Several Albuquerque Fire Department trucks responded to the scene, and no flames were visible. More information will be reported once it's available.
Do you recognize this face? Albuquerque Police use facial reconstruction to help 1996 cold case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over two decades ago, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) found the remains of a young female. Now, the department is asking for your help recognizing the unknown face. “There is a family out there who is missing this woman,” said Deputy Commander with the APD Criminal Investigation Division, Kyle Hartsock. The body […]
Albuquerque woman possibly used sons as drug mules
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother is accused of using her kids as drug mules to transport fentanyl. It was discovered after her ex-husband was found dead from an overdose inside a bathroom stall at Dallas Love Airport in May. Federal officials say he picked up his kids, ages eight and 10, at the airport […]
KRQE News 13
Railroad Garden offers a trip to mini Christmas village
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens, crews work to turn the gardens into a magical winter wonderland. Each area of the garden is carefully thought out in preparation for the River of Lights. While the crew gets to work on lighting up the trees and setting the sculptures there is a group of volunteers that focus on the popular Railroad Garden.
New Mexico FBI offers $5,000 reward in Laguna Pueblo homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering up to $5,000 for info about the death of a man from Laguna Pueblo. The 42-year-old victim, Victor G. Jones, was found in the driveway of a home in New Laguna, New Mexico. The victim was found on August 12, 2021. The FBI says […]
Man who stole thousands in merchandise takes plea deal
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Robert Emlay, the man who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from an Albuquerque store, accepted a plea deal Wednesday. As part of the deal, Emlay was sentenced to 18 months behind bars, with credit for time served. In April 2021, Emlay broke into Kaufman’s West, near Eubank and Indian School. He […]
Teens identified in series of Albuquerque gas station robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police believe four teens are responsible for a series of armed robberies around the metro. The main target has been gas stations in the northeast heights. Police say surveillance video shows one teen, identified as 18-year-old Lancelot Ulibarri, robbing the stations at gunpoint, while the others distract the clerk or help […]
