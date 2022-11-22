Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Unlawful passing, 21 days of rain, 14.4% jobless rate
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro FFA attends National FFA Convention
Fifty of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter members recently departed for the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Along the way they made many stops and toured some unique museums as well as a few other unique places. Wednesday morning, the first stop they made was at Churchill Downs, home of...
Times Gazette
WC named College of Distinction
Wilmington College recently received word of its inclusion again this year as one of the nation’s “Best Colleges,” as selected by Colleges of Distinction. WC also earned program-specific recognition in business, education and career development for the 2022-23 academic year. Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer for Colleges...
Times Gazette
Day sworn in as Hillsboro auditor
Pictured (l-r) being sworn in Wednesday is new Hillsboro Auditor Patty Day. Also pictured are her husband Herb Day (center) and Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha performing the ceremony.
Times Gazette
Fertilizer Applicator Certification Training
OSU Extension Highland County will host a Fertilizer Applicator Certification Training on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5-8 p.m. at Southern State Community College (Room 106) located at 100 Hobart Drive in Hillsboro. Registration is required no later than Nov. 28, 2022. There is a $35 fee due with registration. Food...
Times Gazette
Tiny art show open to public
Seventy-plus Hillsboro community and student artists have come together for Shipphaus Mercantile’s first community art show in Hillsboro. “The Tiny, Tinier, Tiniest theme is inspired by keeping art size minimal and includes thoughts on tiny solutions to big problems, less is sometimes more, feeling tiny, and other big concepts displayed in a small work of no bigger than 5 inches by 7 inches,” she mercantile said in a news release.
Fox 19
Lakota superintendent passes psychological exam after investigation
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Lakota Local Schools superintendent Matt Miller passed a psychological examination and was deemed fit to continue leading one of the largest school systems in Ohio after months of controversy, school board president Lynda O’Connor announced Monday evening. Miller was vindicated for a second time earlier this month after an investigator found claims against Miller to be false.
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
The Highland County Board of Elections will hold its election audit at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. The public is welcome. All preschool thru elementary age children, and their parents, are invited to the second annual “Breakfast at the Manger” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Bainbridge Church of Christ. The morning includes the re-enactment of the real Christmas story, creating your own pancakes with gummie worms, marshmallows, sweet tarts, etc., designing your own Christmas ornament, decorating homemade sugar cookies, and even petting some farm animals. This event is free and reservations are not required. The church is located at 3812 U.S. Route 50, Bainbridge. For additional information please contact the church office at 740-634-3925.
Times Gazette
Patriot House 6 months away
The Patriot Public House, a new restaurant currently under construction on West Main Street in Hillsboro, could be open in as few as six months, according to the restaurant’s owner, Angel Mootz. Mootz and her husband, Jim, purchased lots encompassing 111-119 West Main St. in Hillsboro, including 115-119 from...
Times Gazette
New fairgrounds building may be up for next fair
The contract top construct a new livestock facility at the Highland County Fairgrounds was awarded to Perkins Carmack Construction at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Jeff Duncan said the bid would include all four aspects of the proposed project including supplying of the...
Times Gazette
Greenfield Tour of Homes
It is time for the 16th annual Christmas Tour of Homes in Greenfield hosted by the Greenfield Historical Society after a two-year break. The tour will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, and will feature four homes, an art studio and the B&O Depot. The tour cost is $10. A chicken noodle dinner will precede the tour at the Grain and Hay Building from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of the meal is $10 and includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll and butter, drink and a choice of cakes.
Longtime Cincinnati health leader Dr. O'dell Owens dies, Vice Mayor says
Owens, who was born and raised in the West End, died Wednesday. He was 75 years old. His family has yet to release any statements.
columbusfreepress.com
Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio
Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
Lock 27 Brewing, Bill’s Donut Shop unveils new beer collaboration
The new collaboration, the Bill's Donut Shop Stout, is a pastry stout brewed with ingredients straight from the Bill's bakery.
Times Gazette
Conquering diabetes in Highland County
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. Shala Shupert, public health nurse at the Highland County Health Department, said that, “The number of Highland County residents living with diabetes is higher than both the national and state averages. Hemoglobin A1C and fingerstick blood glucose readings are great ways to detect diabetes and prediabetes or see how well controlled your diabetes is.”
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Joseph Reno, 60, of Dayton, was arrested for public indecency. Dalton Thompson, 21, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and operating with the number of the former owner. INCIDENT/ARREST. At approximately 6 p.m., the police department responded to the...
WSAZ
3 indicted in southeastern Ohio beating case
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were indicted in connection with an incident that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg. Cameron Dixon, 18, and Kaleb Dixon, 23, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Christian Brooks, 25, of New Boston, Ohio, all face four counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. That’s according to information from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office released Tuesday.
wnewsj.com
Grand jury indicts alleged safe crackers
WILMINGTON —Two alleged safe crackers were recently indicted by a Clinton County grand jury. Roger Tucker, 34, of Wilmington, and Justin Blackburn, 30, of Midland, were both indicted on Nov. 4 for alleged theft (felony 5) and safecracking (felony 4). Tucker was indicted on two counts of alleged aggravated burglary while Blackburn was indicted on two counts of alleged complicity in aggravated burglary (felony 1).
Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
