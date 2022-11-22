Read full article on original website
PED expert accuses Conor McGregor of photoshopping muscles: ‘That’s how juicy this guy looks’
Conor McGregor made some waves this week when he announced his intention to return to the USADA drug testing pool in February so he could book a fight soon after. According to Mac, he wouldn’t even have to go through a standard six month testing period to resume his career. Just two tests and he’ll be ready to go.
Kayla Harrison: ‘Larissa Pacheco beats Cris Cyborg right now,’ asks ‘who has Cyborg beat?’
Kayla Harrison versus Cris “Cyborg” Justino is one of those fights that just makes too much sense. Unfortunately, it seems nowhere close to happening any time soon. The two-time Professional Fighters League (PFL) Lightweight champion, Harrison, is set to try and capture a third straight $1 million dollar title this weekend (Fri., Nov. 25, 2022) at the 2022 PFL Championship in a trilogy bout against Larissa Pacheco. In her flawless 15-fight run thus far, Harrison’s biggest criticism has been her level of competition. Cyborg received flack during her career for similar reasons up until reaching Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in May 2016.
Hand injury stopped Alex Pereira from grappling leading up to UFC 281
Alex Pereira won the UFC middleweight title at UFC 281, knocking out Israel Adesanya in the fifth round to become the new champion at 185 pounds. It wasn’t easy: Pereira had to dig deep to score a come-from-behind finish, because he wasn’t going to win on the scorecards. He also had to fight through a severe hand injury which he kept secret until now.
Midnight Mania! Conor McGregor sets return timeline, slams Joe Rogan and Khabib in bizarre rant
Conor McGregor knows how to stay in headlines, one way or another. Earlier today, news broke that Artem Lobov was suing McGregor for an ownership stake in Proper 12 Irish Whiskey. The following Twitter rant — a McGregor staple over the last few years — isn’t quite as explosive a topic, but it did reveal one bit of critical information: a potential return timeline. Sort of?
Sean O’Malley thinks Paddy Pimblett’s binge eating is a ‘mental disorder’
Paddy Pimblett continues to eat criticism from other UFC fighters over his habit of ballooning up in weight between bouts. “The Baddy” is set to fight Jared Gordon on December 10th at UFC 282. To make the lightweight limit of 156 pounds, Pimblett claimed in a recent YouTube video that he had to lose 50 pounds. It’s all because he has a habit of binge eating following wins. 10,000 calorie days are not unusual for this man.
Bellator rankings updated following ‘Nemkov vs Anderson 2’ event in Chicago
The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator 288, which went down last week (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. In the main event of the evening, Vadim Nemkov defeated Corey Anderson to win the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix and the $1 million payday that goes with it.
Kayla Harrison vs Larissa Pacheco staredown video from PFL Championship press conference
Undefeated lightweight sensation Kayla Harrison came face-to-face with longtime Brazilian nemesis Larissa Pacheco at the conclusion of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) press conference on Thurs. in New York City, just one day in front of their headlining clash on PFL pay-per-view (PPV) this Fri. night (Nov. 25) at Hulu Theater from Madison Square Garden.
Video: Jacked Francis Ngannou returns to kicking, annihilates pads with surgically-repaired knee
Francis Ngannou is back ... well, sorta. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion is several months removed from the knee surgery that repaired damage suffered ahead of his Ciryl Gane title defense at UFC 270 to kick off the New Year. While a timeline for his Octagon return has yet to be finalized, the promotion is hoping to get “The Predator” booked for a headlining pay-per-view (PPV) card against Jon Jones in March.
A.J. McKee explains why he’s still undefeated ‘and it ain’t no Sean O’Malley undefeated’
A.J. McKee gets to be a part of some history on New Year’s Eve 2022. The former Bellator Featherweight champion heads to Saitama, Japan for RIZIN 40 on Dec. 31, 2022, alongside four other roster members to take on their opposing RIZIN competitors. For McKee (19-1), he finds himself matched with surging Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) wizard and reigning RIZIN Lightweight champion, Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza.
PFL World Championship highlights: Olivier Aubin-Mercier melts Stevie Ray with one-punch KO
Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Stevie Ray squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. Aubin-Mercier remained undefeated in the PFL cage, scoring a brutal knockout in the closing seconds of the second round. UFC fans may remember...
Video: Crazed fight promoter invents MMA basketball combining bare feet and shattered glass
How do you quickly and easily neutralize an opponent with bare feet?. As Mr. Hans Gruber once said: Shoot ... the glass!. That was a lesson each of the six players learned in a recent game of Batyr Ball, which translates to “Brave Ball,” featuring all the leftovers fighters who didn’t make the cut for Shipping Container MMA.
Chaos! Injured Jiri Prochazka vacates 205-pound title, Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev now headlines UFC 282
The final Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of 2022 has taken the biggest hit imaginable. Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole confirmed today (Weds., Nov. 23, 2022) that UFC Light Heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka, has been injured out of his upcoming title fight rematch with Glover Teixeira at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022. Additionally, Prochazka has vacated the title because of the accident. Teixeira reportedly turned down a replacement fight, leading to Jan Blachowicz versus Magomed Ankalaev getting promoted to UFC 282’s new main event.
Even Joe Rogan is scratching his head over UFC Slap Fighting league — ‘Not my cup of tea’
Joe Rogan is not a fan of slap fighting. That said, the UFC color commentator will still watch Dana White’s Power Slap League to support his longtime friend and MMA boss. But don’t expect any expert analysis from the part-time comedian due mostly in part to the sport’s lack of technique.
Ren Hiramoto aims to become ‘absolute fear’ in Japan, follow Jiri Prochazka to UFC champion status
Ren Hiramoto is gaining his first bit of momentum in mixed martial arts (MMA). The kickboxing ring housed the young striking sensation before he decided it was time to follow a new path. Hiramoto, 24, dazzled in K-1 as a Featherweight star before debuting in MMA on Dec. 31, 2020.
PFL World Championship weigh-in results: Aspen Ladd makes weight!
The PFL’s big World Championship event goes down this Friday on pay-per-view with six divisional titles being determined on the main card. Along with some fancy belts, champions also earn $1 million dollars for fighting their way through the annual tournament. And as always, the fighters stepped on the scale the day before the event to make weight.
PFL World Championship highlights: Brendan Loughnane picks apart Bubba Jenkins, scores fourth-round stoppage
Brendan Loughnane and Bubba Jenkins squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. Following a competitive start, Loughnane took over the latter half of the fight and stopped his foe in the fourth. Neither man wasted...
Midnight Mania highlights! Larissa Pacheco upsets Kayla Harrison in back-and-forth war
Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. Following a back-and-forth contest, Pacheco earned her revenge. The fight began like most Kayla Harrison fights, as the Judoka was able to score...
UFC 285 odds: Jon Jones betting underdog against Francis Ngannou, but healthy favorite to wallop Curtis Blaydes
UFC matchmakers are trying to get former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones booked against reigning heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou atop the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event in March. But if “The Predator” is still dealing with knee issues — or can’t make the numbers work for his Octagon return — then Jones will likely pair off with No. 3-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.
Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill set to headline March UFC Fight Night
Anthony Smith is ready to halt another rising contender. MMA Fighting confirmed an initial report from MMA Island today (Weds., Nov. 23, 2022) that top Ultimate Fighting Championship Light Heavyweight contenders, Smith (36-17) and Jamahal Hill (11-1, 1 no contest), will collide on March 11, 2023. The bout will headline the Fight Night event, but no location or venue has been determined just yet.
Video: Israel Adesanya tackles turkey drumstick of death on ‘Hot Ones’
“The Last Stylebender” is already familiar with the chicken wings and hot sauce eating YouTube show. Two years ago he did a special Truth or Dab edition of Hot Ones alongside heavyweight boxing champ Anthony Joshua. Now Izzy is back for a proper sitdown with host Sean Evans, and they go deep on the heat and Adesanya’s headspace after losing his title at UFC 281.
