Black Friday to set off another record year, but more shoppers are spending fewer dollars in inflation year
DALLAS — Most major retailers in North Texas opted to stay closed on Thanksgiving. It resulted large swaths of empty parking lots. Some retailers, like Best Buy, had barricades staged out front in anticipation of early Black Friday shoppers. Best Buy is scheduled to open its doors at 5 a.m.
'It's so rewarding': Gov. Abbott, first family volunteer with Meals on Wheels in annual tradition
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the first family joined Meals on Wheels of Central Texas to hand out meals on Thanksgiving. The governor, along with First Lady Cecilia Abbott and their daughter Audrey delivered meals as part of their annual tradition with MOWCTX. The organization held a special Thanksgiving Day delivery instead of its regular deliveries and delivered to 500 homes of their most needy clients.
Herschel Walker, running for US Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3M Texas residence
(The Texas Tribune) Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law. According to...
Twin infants rescued from Russia and united with Texas parents
HOUSTON — Two babies born in September and sent to a Russian state-run orphanage are on their way to Texas with their new parents thanks to a dramatic rescue, according to Project DYNAMO. The Texas couple conceived the twins via a surrogate who lived in eastern Ukraine. The woman...
More widespread rain in the forecast: Latest updates and forecast
DALLAS — An unsettled weather pattern is here in North Texas through the first part of the holiday weekend. While severe weather is not expected, locally heavy rain is possible and some small hail could happen with any stronger storms. Here's what we're expecting:. Friday. Friday looks to be...
