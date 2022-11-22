ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington man faces attempted murder, animal cruelty charges following weekend house fire

By John Orona, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrFXX_0jK5nERn00

A Wilmington man is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder, after he set a house ablaze and assaulted a woman, according to a Wilmington Police Department news release.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, Wilmington police responded to an unknown incident at a home on the 1200 block of South Eighth Street shortly before 3 a.m. in the the morning.

On arrival they found the home was engulfed in flames, the release states. In addition police found a woman who had been assaulted by a man, who was still inside the burning home. Two officers entered the house fire and pulled the suspect, 40-year-old Matthew Baker II, out of the house.

Another officer searched for remaining residents on his hands and knees beneath the smoke, according to the release. That officer found a dog and carried the animal out to safety while other police worked to extinguish the fire until the Wilmington Fire Department arrived.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Baker is being charged with attempted murder, second-degree arson, animal cruelty, and interfering with emergency communications.

He is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center with bail set at $1,000,000.

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington man faces attempted murder, animal cruelty charges following weekend house fire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
publicradioeast.org

Woman shot by deputy during traffic stop on Thanksgiving has died

A woman who was shot by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has died. Officials say the shooting happened just before noon on Willow Street, off Highway 172 in Hubert. According to authorities, the woman was armed and the incident took place during a traffic stop. The State Bureau...
HUBERT, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged after shooting in Little River, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a shooting in Little River earlier this month, according to Horry County police. Zuri Jaheem Stephens, 20, of Longs, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. Police were called […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wcti12.com

One person killed in Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting

According to Onslow County Colonel Chris Thomas, the officer-involved shooting happened on November 24th on NC Highway 172 at Oak Street. Col. Thomas said the incident began as a traffic stop just before noon. The suspect was a white female, who Col. Thomas said was armed. He said the suspect...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County police investigate murder near Loris

A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina police officer allegedly harassed people, pulled down his pants, spat at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Tabor City police officer was arrested Saturday night at the Florence Motor Speedway after he allegedly harassed several people while they were entering the racetrack and later pulled down his pants and fought with people at a campsite outside the track, according to a police report obtained by […]
TABOR CITY, NC
WECT

Whiteville man accused of making bomb threat

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man has been accused of making a false bomb threat last month. Jamie Lynn Barnes, 40, was arrested Nov. 17 and booked under a $5,000 bond. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Oct. 26 to a residence on F....
WHITEVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Nov. 23, 2022 on Railroad Street. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
WALLACE, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for woman as fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a fraud suspect from Western Mart on Western Blvd. Police said it happened Nov. 14, 2022. She is described as a black female, roughly 5'9" tall, 140 pounds. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants at the...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Shots Fired at Hunters

Three hunters told the sheriff’s office they were fired on by a man in Cerro Gordo Sunday. Ryan Seth Floyd, Ronnie Dale Floyd, and Ethan Kittrell were hunting on property near Gowans Van Road, the sheriff’s office said. A male subject opened fire on the men around 10:50...
CERRO GORDO, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
WILMINGTON, NC
Star News

Star News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy