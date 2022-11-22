WASHINGTON (TND) — Rapper Kanye West announced on social media Thursday that he is running for the office of President of the United States in 2024. He launched his campaign – his second for the White House, following a truncated attempt in 2020 marked by a late announcement, resulting in West being on the ballot in only 12 states and receiving around 66,365 votes total – with a series of posts on Twitter Thursday evening, showcasing praise for Ye – he legally changed his name to “Ye” in 2021 – by media personalities and criticism by activists.

