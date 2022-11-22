Read full article on original website
Related
A Twitter executive has won a court injunction stopping Elon Musk from firing her, report says
Twitter's global public policy VP, Sinead McSweeney, said she didn't resign or respond to Elon Musk's ultimatum email, the Irish Times reported.
Elon Musk says he would make his own smart phone if app stores ban Twitter
Elon Musk said he would make his own smartphone if Google and Apple were to ban Twitter from their app stores. Musk said in a tweet responding to conservative podcaster Liz Wheeler that he hopes the situation does not come to that, but he will make that decision if necessary.
Kanye West announces 2024 presidential bid
WASHINGTON (TND) — Rapper Kanye West announced on social media Thursday that he is running for the office of President of the United States in 2024. He launched his campaign – his second for the White House, following a truncated attempt in 2020 marked by a late announcement, resulting in West being on the ballot in only 12 states and receiving around 66,365 votes total – with a series of posts on Twitter Thursday evening, showcasing praise for Ye – he legally changed his name to “Ye” in 2021 – by media personalities and criticism by activists.
Business Insider
How influencers use Amazon to earn money, from affiliate links to livestreaming
The e-commerce giant offers a variety of different tools and programs for influencers to earn money on the platform.
Observer
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: November 25-December 1
Whether your idea of holiday fun this Thanksgiving break is indulging in an old favorite romcom, celebrating World Cup season with an investigative look at the FIFA organization, or diving into a fascinating new fantasy world, you’ve got plenty of options across streaming platforms. Happy Turkey Day, and happy streaming!
Comments / 0