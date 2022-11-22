ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Kanye West announces 2024 presidential bid

WASHINGTON (TND) — Rapper Kanye West announced on social media Thursday that he is running for the office of President of the United States in 2024. He launched his campaign – his second for the White House, following a truncated attempt in 2020 marked by a late announcement, resulting in West being on the ballot in only 12 states and receiving around 66,365 votes total – with a series of posts on Twitter Thursday evening, showcasing praise for Ye – he legally changed his name to “Ye” in 2021 – by media personalities and criticism by activists.
FLORIDA STATE
Observer

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: November 25-December 1

Whether your idea of holiday fun this Thanksgiving break is indulging in an old favorite romcom, celebrating World Cup season with an investigative look at the FIFA organization, or diving into a fascinating new fantasy world, you’ve got plenty of options across streaming platforms. Happy Turkey Day, and happy streaming!

Comments / 0

Community Policy