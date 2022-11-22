ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Shop Small: 5 gifts for someone who needs a little self-care — even if that’s you (KC Gift Guide)

By Nikki Overfelt Chifalu
Startland News
Startland News
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: This feature is the second in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started.

C hristmas Eve was always a childhood favorite for Matt Bramlette. The Bear Soap Company and Mid Coast Modern co-owner fondly remembers getting to open one present that magical night.

“I would rattle around boxes trying to guess what was inside and hope it was something I wanted,” he recalled. “If it made no noise, it was probably clothes and I’d skip that one.”

One Christmas, he recalled, he received the ultimate gift on his wish list: a two-foot tall action figure of the Xenomorph alien, from the movie “Alien.”

“It’s jaw shot out too!” Bramlette added.

Although Mid Coast Modern in Westport doesn’t carry any Alien action figures, the retail shop features a variety of gifts from local KC makers, including his Bear Soap line.

Bear Soap — which recently won the Best Maker KC award in the Pitch’s Best of KC edition —  makes a variety of self-care products, including soap bars, bath bombs, bath soaks, shower steamers, beard oil, liquid body soap, shave butter, and cologne.

Click here to read more about Bear Soap’s toilet bombs, a favorite KC-made stocking stuffer.

In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a luxurious bubble bath or extra long hot shower is the perfect remedy, Bramlette said.

“December is such a busy month with shopping, planning, winding down the business year, and school semester etc.,” he explained. “And a lot of people get a short vacation between Christmas and New Year. It’s the perfect time for some ‘me time/self care.’ Just enjoy the moment with nowhere to be.”

5 gifts for someone who needs a little self-care (even if that’s you)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A04ak_0jK5mtIr00

Bear Soap Company Bath Bombs — $6/2 for $10 — and Liquid Body Wash — $14

Bear Soap has several new bath bombs — perfect stocking stuffers or just to tuck away for yourself — in time for the holiday season. Variations include rose petal, glitter, and toy surprise. The glitter is eco-friendly and biodegradable and the toy surprise has a capsule inside that melts to allow a small sponge toy to expand. In response to customer demand, the company now makes liquid body wash. It comes in orange/mint and morning wood scents. Either of these are the perfect gift for yourself or anyone in need of a little self care.

Available at Mid Coast Modern and Made in KC stores. Click here to shop Bear Soap online.

RELATED: Why Soap Bar closed its storefront to keep inventory flowing to Made in KC, refreshed retail spot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlpK4_0jK5mtIr00

Effing Candle Co. Festive AF and Warm Hugs Candles — $34 jar/$15 travel-size tin

During the often overwhelming holiday season, we could all use warm hugs — notes of sweet tobacco, vanilla, and amber — and a pick-me-up to get us feeling festive AF — notes of orange rind, clove, and ginger. All the candles are hand-poured and made with a wooden wick in Effing Candle’s Midtown studio at 3703 Main St. Other festive holiday scents from the company known for its Josh Hawley Sucks candle include Drunken Elves, Fir F*ucks Sake, and Gingerbread.

Available at Midtown location. Click here to shop Effing Candle online.

RELATED: City zoning change melts barriers for artisanal makers building businesses in KCMO

Kansas City Puzzle Company Holiday Puzzle by Joshua Cotter — $30

Nothing like cozying up by the fire with a good puzzle to relieve a little stress. It’s even better if there’s snow falling outside. This puzzle for Kansas City Puzzle Company celebrates KC in all its holiday glory with elves putting up the Plaza lights and the Liberty Memorial wrapped in garland. The great thing about puzzles is you can enjoy them by yourself for a little “me time” or with your favorite people.

Available at Made in KC stores. Click here to shop Kansas City Puzzle Company online.

RELATED: Their KC company didn’t sell a single puzzle during the pandemic; today the best-sellers need restocked ASAP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FSCS_0jK5mtIr00

Hustle & Ground Self Care Box — $55

Hustle & Ground is a Kansas City company that makes themed individual and subscription boxes focused on at-rest and on-the-go lifestyles. The products are either made and designed by the Hustle & Ground team or by other KC makers. The self care box includes a DIY watercolor kit, a goat milk lotion foot stick, a shower steamer, a lavender linen spray, flavored sugar or salt, bath dust, and a bag of caramels. Perfect pampering for the holidays.

Click here to shop Hustle & Ground online.

RELATED: Give yourself permission to pause the hustle; injury prompts serial entrepreneur to get grounded

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEWiQ_0jK5mtIr00

Kurt’s Energy and Endurance Bars $3.49 single/$27.92 all flavors pack

We all need an energy and nutrition boost during these holidays and these KC-made oat bars will come in handy and are a lot better for you than another candy cane. They come in flavors like chocolate java buzzz, chocolate pumpkin spice, and chocolate cranberry explosion to fuel your marathon holiday shopping trips and can be found at several stores around the KC area.

Click here to shop Kurt’s Bars online and to find a list of local locations.

This story is possible thanks to support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation , a private, nonpartisan foundation that works together with communities in education and entrepreneurship to create uncommon solutions and empower people to shape their futures and be successful.

For more information, visit www.kauffman.org and connect at www.twitter.com/kauffmanfdn and www.facebook.com/kauffmanfdn

The post Shop Small: 5 gifts for someone who needs a little self-care — even if that’s you (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Startland News

Shop Small: 5 gifts made locally that don’t scream ‘Kansas City’ (KC Gift Guide)

Editor’s note: This feature is the fifth in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. It’s only fitting that Whitney Manney’s favorite Christmas gift memory comes packed with references to her future fashion The post Shop Small: 5 gifts made locally that don’t scream ‘Kansas City’ (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Shop Small: 5 gifts for the KC sports fans on your ‘nice’ list (KC Gift Guide)

Editor’s note: This feature is the fourth in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. Adam Worrel’s favorite Christmas gift as a child actually foreshadowed his life to come. One year, the Hewn The post Shop Small: 5 gifts for the KC sports fans on your ‘nice’ list (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

How investments in Black businesses can help close KC’s racial wealth gap

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by The Kansas City Beacon, a member of the KC Media Collective, which also includes Startland News, KCUR 89.3, American Public Square, Kansas City PBS/Flatland, and Missouri Business Alert. Click here to read the original story. When Denisha Jones launched her business, Sweet Peaches Cobblers, in August 2020, it was just The post How investments in Black businesses can help close KC’s racial wealth gap appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Bored by your holiday spread? You butter believe these artisanal flavors will make taste buds give thanks

Imagine a world with only vanilla ice cream or plain yogurt, Chris Buono challenged. “Of course, it’s inconceivable now because we have hundreds of different flavors of each of those,” said Buono, founder and CEO of Overland Park-based Buon-Riche Foods. “But I feel like that’s kind of where we are with butter and I just The post Bored by your holiday spread? You butter believe these artisanal flavors will make taste buds give thanks appeared first on Startland News.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Startland News

Initiative backed by Shopify funding expected to boost 500 Black-owned businesses in KC

Editor’s note: KC BizCare is a financial supporter of Startland News. This story was produced independently by Startland News. KC BizCare announced a series of inclusive entrepreneurship initiatives Thursday, including a partnership with Operation HOPE that will provide 500 Black-owned businesses in Kansas City with resources to grow their businesses.   That partnership is part The post Initiative backed by Shopify funding expected to boost 500 Black-owned businesses in KC appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Saile closes $1.35M round; set to double team in 2023 as mass production of ‘robots for salespeople’ under way

A Kansas City startup building an army of “Sailebots” — an artificial intelligence solution to a classic industry problem — impressed its new lead investor with its customized approach that avoids a “one size fits all” strategy.  “I’ve been in sales and marketing automation for 20 years,” said Lisa Calhoun, founder and managing partner at The post Saile closes $1.35M round; set to double team in 2023 as mass production of ‘robots for salespeople’ under way  appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

VIDEO: How KC-built Engenious Design is scaling with stealth to atmospheric heights

Editor’s note: Engenious Design is a financial supporter of Startland News. This video feature was produced through a paid partnership. From life-saving medical devices to unexpected innovations taking orbit, Engenious Design — a white label manufacturing and design firm headquartered in Prairie Village — might be Kansas City’s best-kept success story, teased Chris Justice, principal The post VIDEO: How KC-built Engenious Design is scaling with stealth to atmospheric heights appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

City zoning change melts barriers for artisanal makers building businesses in KCMO

Editor’s note: KC BizCare is a financial supporter of Startland News. This story was produced through a paid partnership. Birdie Hansen started making candles as a hobby during the pandemic, and the business quickly grew to a level beyond what she and her husband David’s home in Midtown could accommodate. Scaling operations for Effing Candle The post City zoning change melts barriers for artisanal makers building businesses in KCMO appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Panel: Teachers can’t just ‘fail fast’ with students, but plugging entrepreneurship into classrooms builds agility in both

As someone with a hand in both education and entrepreneurship, Tiffany Dixon recognizes that a gap between the two is limiting potential in Kansas City schools. “There is an ecosystem that teachers don’t realize exists around their classroom,” she explained during a “Youth: Our Future Entrepreneurs” panel discussion for Global Entrepreneurship Week – Kansas City. The post Panel: Teachers can’t just ‘fail fast’ with students, but plugging entrepreneurship into classrooms builds agility in both appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Endeavor could bring its global capital network to KC startups; leaders weigh its local need

Leaders from the Heartland division of Endeavor on Monday gave local entrepreneurs a first look at capital, resources, and programming that could come to Kansas City as the global nonprofit considers expansion into the region. During the preview event, organized as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, representatives from Endeavor’s regional office in Northwest Arkansas discussed The post Endeavor could bring its global capital network to KC startups; leaders weigh its local need appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Co-founder of nonprofit that boosts Black businesses among two winners of $100K Pinnacle Prizes

Brandon Calloway reflects the best of Kansas City’s young leaders, said Maurice Watson, announcing the G.I.F.T. co-founder as one of two winners of the 2022 Pinnacle Prize — an award that comes with a no-strings-attached $100,000. “Brandon grew up in the urban core and is motivated to make social and economic conditions better than those The post Co-founder of nonprofit that boosts Black businesses among two winners of $100K Pinnacle Prizes appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

InvestMidwest says in-person capital conferences are back; returning to Kansas City in 2024

A long-running investment conference that previously showcased Kansas City startups to crowds of regional and national funders is expected to resume its in-person events this spring in St. Louis. The InvestMidwest event series — which rotates between Missouri’s two major startup hubs — is set to return to Kansas City in 2024. Exact dates for The post InvestMidwest says in-person capital conferences are back; returning to Kansas City in 2024 appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Bank of America awards $200K to Pawsperity, a social venture startup supporting struggling parents

Two Kansas City nonprofits are expected to receive hefty, multi-year grants from one of the nation’s banking giants — focusing on direct funding and leadership development — including a social enterprise that uses dog grooming to improve parents’ quality of life. Bank of America on Tuesday announced Pawsperity, formerly The Grooming Project, as one of two “Neighborhood The post Bank of America awards $200K to Pawsperity, a social venture startup supporting struggling parents appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Bank partners with Porter House to give out more than hugs; Meet four latest KC grant recipients

Cameron Martin understands the importance of scaling deep into the community that inspired his journey and first fed the business he built with his wife, Tameisha, he said. The co-owners of Love is Key — a waffle-centric brunch restaurant and catering concept in the former Soulcentricitea space on Troost Avenue — were awarded a $15,000 The post Bank partners with Porter House to give out more than hugs; Meet four latest KC grant recipients appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Why employers should hire veterans: KC entrepreneurs say combat prepared them for startup life

Effectively communicating the skills and experiences gained from military service can be a major challenge for veterans, said Zachary Oshinbanjo. Too often that disconnect contributes to unemployment or mental health struggles when a service member returns to civilian life. “Many veterans may have gone straight from high school into the military and now are looking The post Why employers should hire veterans: KC entrepreneurs say combat prepared them for startup life appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

How did KC land Meta, Panasonic megaprojects? Infrastructure, energy and enthusiasm, companies say

Kansas City is one of America’s most exciting and dynamic cities, said Matt Sexton, making it the ideal choice to build out a nearly 1 million-square-foot data center for Meta, the tech behemoth behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.. “There are a lot of sites around the country that might have one or two qualities that The post How did KC land Meta, Panasonic megaprojects? Infrastructure, energy and enthusiasm, companies say appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Jason Sudeikis’ rockstar karaoke fantasy returns: Here’s why Thundergong! matters to homegrown ‘Ted Lasso’ star

Kansas City is the “secret sauce” in the recipes for Thundergong! and Big Slick, said Jason Sudeikis, who helps host the two high-profile events. The Overland Park native and “Ted Lasso” star was in Kansas City Friday to promote the annual Thundergong! fundraiser for Steps of Faith Foundation — returning Saturday at the Uptown Theater. The post Jason Sudeikis’ rockstar karaoke fantasy returns: Here’s why Thundergong! matters to homegrown ‘Ted Lasso’ star appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Meet three tech startup founders pitching in KC’s women-led ‘Dolphin Tank’ event

A pitch event is set to return to Kansas City with a trio of female founders spotlighted for a panel of “dolphins.” “Springboard’s Dolphin Tank brings the power of our collective community to women entrepreneurs innovating in enterprise tech,” said Natalie Buford-Young, CEO of Springboard Enterprises. “Our Dolphin Tank events showcase exciting women-led companies and The post Meet three tech startup founders pitching in KC’s women-led ‘Dolphin Tank’ event appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

New $2.2M funding round powers WorkTorch career platform expansion into KCK, KCMO

Less than a year after sisters Deborah Gladney and Angela Muhwezi-Hall became the first Black women in Kansas to raise $1 million in seed funding for their startup, their rebranded Wichita company announced another $2.2 million investment for its rapidly scaling service industry career platform. The new influx of funding — led by Wichita-based Tenzing Capital The post New $2.2M funding round powers WorkTorch career platform expansion into KCK, KCMO appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

New edition of a classic story: Made in KC founders lead ownership group buying Rainy Day Books; How they plan to expand its legacy with next chapter

When the owners of Kansas City-bound Rainy Day Books announced they were selling their popular bookstore in May, they looked for two qualities in its new owners: a commitment to uphold the customer experience and determination to grow the business, said Geoffrey Jennings. “It has been a six-month process to find people who could understand The post New edition of a classic story: Made in KC founders lead ownership group buying Rainy Day Books; How they plan to expand its legacy with next chapter appeared first on Startland News.
FAIRWAY, KS
Startland News

Startland News

Kansas City, MO
763
Followers
588
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Startland News is a non-profit newsroom elevating Kansas City’s innovation community of entrepreneurs, startups, creatives, makers and risk-takers through objective storytelling.

 https://www.startlandnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy