Final Four coming back to Ford Field in Detroit in 2027

March Madness is coming back to Michigan.

The NCAA announced several future sites for the Final Four, its signature event that culminates Division I men's basketball tournament with the national semifinals and finals.

In 2027, the Final Four will return to Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions .

Detroit hosted the 2009 Final Four, which happened to be one of Tom Izzo's eight trips to college basketball's main stage. The Michigan State basketball team , led by Draymond Green and Kalin Lucas, beat UConn in the Final Four but lost to North Carolina, led by Tyler Hansbrough, in the national title game.

In 2024, the NCAA tournament's Midwest Regional semifinal and finals — known as the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds — will be at Little Caesars Arena. That building also hosted the first- and second-round games in 2018.

A statement from the Detroit Sports Commission said the Final Four bid was a collaborative effort between them, Visit Detroit, MSU, the City of Detroit, Ford Field and the Lions.

The presentation to the NCAA, made on Oct. 31, included Detroit Sports Commission executive director Dave Beachnau, MSU associated athletic director Kevin Pauga, Quick Lane Bowl executive director Brad Michaels, City of Detroit COO Hakim Berry and General Motors vice president of corporate giving Terry Rhadigan. The presentation also featured video messages from Izzo, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico.

“Michigan State University is proud to serve as the Host Institution for the 2027 NCAA Men’s Final Four in Detroit,” MSU athletic director Alan Haller said in the statement. “The Final Four creates memories that last a lifetime, and we look forward to partnering with the Detroit Sports Commission, Visit Detroit, Ford Field and the City of Detroit to put on a tremendous event for fans, participating schools and student-athletes.”

Nowadays, the Final Four has been reserved for indoor NFL stadiums. This season's site is NRG Stadium in Houston, followed by State Farm Stadium in Phoenix in 2024, San Antonio's Alamodome in 2025 and Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium in 2026.

Also announced Tuesday, Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium will host in 2028, followed by Indianapolis again in 2029 and and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in 2030.

Detroit will also host the 2024 NFL draft, arguably the second-biggest event on the football calendar next to the Super Bowl, which Ford Field hosted in 2006. The city hosted the MLB All-Star Game in 2005, but the region has not hosted either the NBA or NHL All-Star Games since 1979 (Silverdome) and 1980 (Joe Louis Arena), respectively.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Final Four coming back to Ford Field in Detroit in 2027