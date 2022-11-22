ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Township, PA

Falls Township proposes earned income tax as it prepares $73.2 million budget for 2023

By Peg Quann, Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago

Falls Township wants to recoup some of the roughly $3.5 million that its residents are paying to other municipalities in the form of an earned income tax as officials are considering enacting an EIT of their own.

The tax would help the township fund the $73,240,677 budget the township is proposing for next year, which includes an increase in the fire protection fund tax, the first tax increase in the township in 30 years.

The supervisors voted 3-2 Monday night to advertise a proposed EIT. It would raise approximately $7 million for the township and allow Falls to keep the money from EIT taxes that residents are paying to the municipalities where they work, with the exception of Philadelphia.

Under state law, a municipality and its school district can split a 1% earned income tax charged to residents. If the school district doesn't charge the tax, the municipality keeps the 1%. But if it also doesn't charge an earned income tax, residents who work in another municipality in Pennsylvania that charges the tax must pay it there, with the exception of Philadelphia that gets to keep the wage tax it charges.

As planned, the Falls EIT would not impact senior citizens, those who are not working or employees who earn less than $8,000 a year.

Falls is among the few remaining municipalities in Bucks County that haven't enacted an EIT. The Pennsbury School District also doesn't charge the tax.

Falls' 2023 preliminary budget projects $5.25 million in revenue generated form the EIT, reducing its reliance on landfill host community fees to $10.3 million. "Considering the EIT is a means from Falls to wean off the more than $1 million per month financial windfall that has been the landfill," said Falls spokeswoman Theresa Katalinas.

"This township has relied on a landfill as long as I've lived here and much longer than that," said Supervisor Chairman Jeff Dence. "There is an end in sight for the landfill."

Supervisor Vice Chairman Jeff Boraski said it was a tough decision to consider an EIT but didn't want the township to lose the $3.5 million its residents are paying to the municipalities where they work.

Supervisor John Palmer also voted for the tax proposal but said he might not support its enactment. "I know a ton of people that don't pay any right now," he said. "We might have to go back to the budget and make some hard decisions."

Voting against the EIT proposal were Supervisors Erin Mullen and Brian Galloway.

The township is considering raising the fire tax from 7.22 mills to 8.97 mills, with the owner of the average home paying a total of $90 annually for fire service. The fire fund supports the Falls Township, Fairless Hills and Levittown fire companies.

The proposed 2023 budget includes $28 million for the design and construction of an expanded and renovated municipal campus and $4.6 million for the continuation of the township road improvement program.

The owner of the average house assessed at $30,000 would pay $269.10 in property taxes in 2023, Katalinas said

Both the EIT and the proposed budget will be considered for adoption at the supervisors' Dec. 19 meeting.

