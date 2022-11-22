Tips on staying safe at Thanksgiving Day Sun Bowl Parade in El Paso

As you enjoy this year's Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade, which starts at 10 a.m. Thursday along Montana Avenue and runs from Ochoa to Copia streets, organizers offer some safety tips.

Plan ahead and arrive early: Arriving early allows you to find a safe spot for your family to enjoy the parade before the crowd gets too busy. If possible, station yourselves in a spot that makes it easy to leave the parade without getting caught in heavy traffic.

Be aware of seating: Avoid sitting in front of the door of shops or restaurants. You might become a tripping hazard or get injured.

Do not leave children unattended. Stay aware of where children are for their safety.

Locate law enforcement: Find the spots where police are stationed and make sure the children know they can go to the police if they become lost.

Stay behind parade barricades on the parade routes: They are there for the safety of paradegoers.

Do not cross the street: Do not run across the roadway between floats unless directed by parade staff or law enforcement.

Do not throw anything along the parade route.

Do not spray water or other fluids at parade participants, floats or other paradegoers.

No fireworks: The use of fire pits, fireworks, flares or any kind of open burning is prohibited by city ordinance.

Don't place children on shoulders: The crowd might swell forward suddenly and unexpectedly, making it easy to get knocked over.

See something, say something: Report any suspicious behavior to the police.

Dial 911 for emergencies.