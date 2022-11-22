Once upon a time, pop-up headlights were all the rage in the automotive design space. They were used by every manufacturer from Ferrari to Chevrolet and anything in-between. Their popularity as a design trend was not beloved by all, but the flexibility of a pop-up headlight makes it easy to see why manufacturers used them. By the early 2000s, however, we saw the end of the this headlight trend, and the reason it died out has a lot to do with regulations, even though no specific law banned the use of pop-ups.

16 HOURS AGO