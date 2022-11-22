Read full article on original website
Ex-Tesla and SpaceX managers say Elon Musk's commitment to his companies is often inspirational but can also turn toxic
Elon Musk's decision to lay off thousands of people at Twitter was "typical Elon," according to a former Tesla manager who spoke to the NYT.
Former Tesla employee reveals what it was like working for Elon Musk in viral TikTok video
Information in this story is sourced from online media and social media sources, which are cited within the story. Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for Elon Musk? If so, you're not alone, no doubt. According to Business Insider, a few people who previously worked with Elon Musk attest to his temperament and his brilliance when asked about their experience working for him.
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
2 EV Brands Dominate the Top 7 With Over 400 Miles of Range, and Only 1 Tesla Makes the List
EVs are becoming a popular option as manufacturers begin making more of them. These 2 EV brands dominate the top 7 with over 400 miles of range. And only one is a Tesla. The post 2 EV Brands Dominate the Top 7 With Over 400 Miles of Range, and Only 1 Tesla Makes the List appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What's The Worst Current Volkswagen Model? Here's What Car Fans Said – SlashGear Survey
There's no question the Volkswagen brand has a place in automotive history with the iconic Beetle and Golf compact cars. The German automaker has since made a U-turn after "Dieselgate," and is committing to phase out 60% of internal combustion vehicles in its European portfolio by 2030. Moreover, VW is making up for it with its new wave of electric cars — led by the ID.4 crossover and the much-awaited ID. Buzz electric minivan.
After Years Of Pleading With Elon Musk Tesla Owners Are Finally Getting Apple Music In Their Vehicles
For years Tesla owners have been asking Elon Musk to bring Apple Music to the company's vehicles. And today their pleas have been answered as Model S with developer software on display at the Peterson Automotive Museum has been spotted with Apple Music installed. Tesla has chosen to fight against...
Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta now available to all in N. America, Musk says
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) Full Self-Driving Beta software is now available to everyone in North America, Elon Musk said early on Thursday, as the automaker awaits regulatory approval for its cars to be driven without human oversight.
Tesla Investors Push for Buybacks After Musk's Sales
Elon Musk isn't the only Tesla (TSLA) shareholder feeling the pinch after the electric vehicle (EV) maker's shares lost almost half their value half this year. Tesla shares rose 5% Wednesday after losing more than half their value this year following upbeat notes from Wall Street analysts. Shareholders have pressed...
Elon Musk's Wealth Has Plummeted by Over $100 Billion This Year
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has had a whirlwind of a year. While SpaceX has made significant progress in developing its Starship rocket capable of returning humans to the Moon, Tesla has had a rough time, with shares plummeting around 52 percent. That means Musk's net worth has been...
Elon Musk’s warning to leaders wanting to be like him: ‘Be careful what you wish for. The amount I torture myself is next-level’
Elon Musk said he's working constantly and warns other leaders not to follow his lifestyle. Billionaire Elon Musk has become responsible for yet another company with his acquisition of Twitter. And while some see his track record as a goal, Musk himself doesn’t think it’s a lifestyle others should aim for.
Here's What Happened To The 1968 Dodge Charger From 'Bullitt'
Lt. Frank Bullitt, played by Steve McQueen, drove a1968 Ford Mustang through the steep streets of San Francisco as he chased a Dodge Charger.
Musk Takes a $100 Billion Tesla Hit
While Elon Musk has been taking a hit in the media for his takover of Twitter, but his Tesla stock has also been struggling.
The Story Behind The Most Expensive Lamborghini Ever Sold
This rare Lamborghini is in the top tier of expensive vehicles, and its value has apparently continued to climb. Here's why it's such a sought-after car.
2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance Review: Electric Excellence
The 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance from Lucid Motors will make you question driving or owning a non-electric luxury car ever again.
Here's Why New Cars Don't Have Pop-Up Headlights
Once upon a time, pop-up headlights were all the rage in the automotive design space. They were used by every manufacturer from Ferrari to Chevrolet and anything in-between. Their popularity as a design trend was not beloved by all, but the flexibility of a pop-up headlight makes it easy to see why manufacturers used them. By the early 2000s, however, we saw the end of the this headlight trend, and the reason it died out has a lot to do with regulations, even though no specific law banned the use of pop-ups.
