ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
Amarie M.

Former Tesla employee reveals what it was like working for Elon Musk in viral TikTok video

Information in this story is sourced from online media and social media sources, which are cited within the story. Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for Elon Musk? If so, you're not alone, no doubt. According to Business Insider, a few people who previously worked with Elon Musk attest to his temperament and his brilliance when asked about their experience working for him.
SlashGear

What's The Worst Current Volkswagen Model? Here's What Car Fans Said – SlashGear Survey

There's no question the Volkswagen brand has a place in automotive history with the iconic Beetle and Golf compact cars. The German automaker has since made a U-turn after "Dieselgate," and is committing to phase out 60% of internal combustion vehicles in its European portfolio by 2030. Moreover, VW is making up for it with its new wave of electric cars — led by the ID.4 crossover and the much-awaited ID. Buzz electric minivan.
Investopedia

Tesla Investors Push for Buybacks After Musk's Sales

Elon Musk isn't the only Tesla (TSLA) shareholder feeling the pinch after the electric vehicle (EV) maker's shares lost almost half their value half this year. Tesla shares rose 5% Wednesday after losing more than half their value this year following upbeat notes from Wall Street analysts. Shareholders have pressed...
Futurism

Elon Musk's Wealth Has Plummeted by Over $100 Billion This Year

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has had a whirlwind of a year. While SpaceX has made significant progress in developing its Starship rocket capable of returning humans to the Moon, Tesla has had a rough time, with shares plummeting around 52 percent. That means Musk's net worth has been...
cheddar.com

Musk Takes a $100 Billion Tesla Hit

While Elon Musk has been taking a hit in the media for his takover of Twitter, but his Tesla stock has also been struggling.
SlashGear

Here's Why New Cars Don't Have Pop-Up Headlights

Once upon a time, pop-up headlights were all the rage in the automotive design space. They were used by every manufacturer from Ferrari to Chevrolet and anything in-between. Their popularity as a design trend was not beloved by all, but the flexibility of a pop-up headlight makes it easy to see why manufacturers used them. By the early 2000s, however, we saw the end of the this headlight trend, and the reason it died out has a lot to do with regulations, even though no specific law banned the use of pop-ups.
SlashGear

SlashGear

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy