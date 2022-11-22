ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville adds Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Clinic

By Courtesy of Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville
 3 days ago
Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville announced the addition of Tennova Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine to their services. Located at 1819 Madison Street in Clarksville, Tennessee, the clinic is served by long-time resident and physician, Dr. William Beauchamp.

Joining Dr. Beauchamp at the clinic is Josh Thornhill, Certified Physician Assistant. Tennova Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of orthopaedic diseases and injuries. Services include joint replacement surgery, arthritis care, hand, foot and ankle surgery, pain management, sports medicine and more.

Dr. William Beauchamp has been a practicing Orthopaedic Surgeon since 1997. He has extensive experience in shoulder and upper arm surgery, knee and lower limb surgery, and hand and wrist surgery. Dr. Beauchamp began his medical career in the United States Army Medical CORPS, coming to the area in 2002. Dr. Beauchamp joined Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville in October 2022 as Lead Provider for Tennova Medical Group - Orthopeadics and Sports Medicine. A graduate of Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Beauchamp completed his residency and Internship at Michigan State and his post-residency program at University Medical Center, Las Vegas, Nevada with an emphasis in trauma. He holds a certification with the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Josh Thornhill is a board-certified Physician Assistant in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine. He received his medical degree from Grand Valley State University Physician Assistant School located in Allendale, Michigan. He completed his undergraduate degree with honors in Kinesiology at Michigan State University. Josh has been providing orthopaedic care to the Middle Tennessee area for nearly a decade. He specializes in sports medicine, ultrasound evaluation and injections, regenerative cell therapy, and total joint replacement aftercare. As a former professional football player in the NFL, Josh understands the needs of youth, high school and college athletes, as well as weekend warriors and professional competitors.

Visit www.tennovaclarksvilledocs.com/orthopaedics or call 931-919-2820 to request an appointment or to learn more about the services offered at Tennova Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine.

