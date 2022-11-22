Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Person dies after medical emergency at Bozeman footrace
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers of Bozeman's Huffing for Stuffing footrace confirmed in a Facebook statement one person died after a medical emergency at the race Thursday. "Please join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to the family and friends that lost a loved one yesterday. We are reminded that life is fragile and that we must cherish each day," organizers wrote.
UPDATE: Missing Endangered Person alert canceled for mother and newborn
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued in Madison County for 36-year-old Laura Mae Sprinkle and her newborn baby.
BREAKING: Missing And Endangered Person Alert For Montana
MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ALERT (MEPA) AT 9:51 AM ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022:. A missing and endangered person alert has been issued for Laura Sprinkle. Laura is a white 36-year-old woman who gave birth to an infant on either November 17th or 18th in a hotel in Madison County. Neither...
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions on Highway 287 south of Cameron
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office says driving conditions are severe on Highway 287 south of Cameron. The Montana Department of Transportation posted the stretch from mile marker 18 to 31 on its website Friday evening. MDT says there is blowing snow on the roadway 9 miles...
Two Butte men dead after Tuesday night shooting
Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to a reported shooting at 925 W. Woolman Street on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in uptown Butte at approximately 9:20 pm.
NBCMontana
Thanksgiving is another day for first responders, emergency services
Bozeman, Mont — When it comes to the battle against fires, first responders know there are no days off and Thanksgiving is no exception. “You really appreciate those that you work with and just kind of enjoy it, and then obviously take care of the people that need us if they call for 911 services,” Bozeman Fire battalion chief Graver Johnson said.
NBCMontana
Skier carried in avalanche slide north of Bozeman
Bozeman, Mont — A warning from forecasters in southwest Montana -- avalanches are on the rise due to a combination of weather factors. “We have some instabilities, and so right now, as you're getting out, it's a good idea to treat it as though it is midwinter,” Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center director Doug Chabot said.
NBCMontana
Belgrade woman sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $800,000
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade woman was sentenced to 16 months in prison after admitting to stealing more than $800,000 from her employer. Renae Swanson, 59, pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud while working as an accountant and controller. Swanson now faces 16 months in jail and is...
NBCMontana
Butte sees increase in flu, COVID-19 cases
BUTTE, Mont. — It’s the season of giving, but this time of year you might get an unwanted gift of the viral variety, as flu season is in full swing in Montana. Health workers in Butte are sounding the alarm about a rapid increase in influenza A and B and COVID-19 cases.
Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people
CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
NBCMontana
A big turnout for 16th annual Thanksgiving foot race in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It was a chilly morning in Bozeman for the 16th annual Huffing For Stuffing Thanksgiving race. But that didn’t stop participants from running and having fun on Nov. 24. More than 3,200 runners took part in the race. “It’s cold out, it’s Thanksgiving Day, and...
NBCMontana
Montana businesses ready for Small Business Saturday
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Bozeman, hundreds of businesses are gearing up for Small Business Saturday. According to the Downtown Bozeman website, more than 250 businesses are taking part in the shopping event. The city is offering free parking in the downtown parking garage and four other parking lots. The...
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
NBCMontana
Butte café solicits Toys for Tots donations on Thanksgiving
BUTTE, Mont. — The holiday cheer was spread in Uptown Butte on Thanksgiving morning, where one restaurant kept their doors open to give back to the community. At the I Don’t Know Café on the corner of Main and Park Streets, a real-life Toys for Tots bear and Santa Claus encouraged people to donate gifts to children in need.
NBCMontana
Volunteers feed hundreds at free Thanksgiving dinner in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — The annual free thanksgiving dinner at the Rescue Mission in Butte is a source of pride for so many in the Mining City. It’s a way to give back to those in need. “This dinner means so much to us,” said Misty Johnston, Director of...
mooseradio.com
Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice
Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
NBCMontana
State snowplow drivers clear roads for holiday travel
Bozeman, Mont — When the snow falls, the plows come out in full force. It's a big job in the Treasure State -- state snowplow drivers cover 25,000 lane miles of road. “They want the roads to be as safe as possible. They work nights, weekends, holidays to make sure the traveling public can get to where they go and get to where they go safely,” MDT maintenance operations manager Douglas McBroom said.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
UPDATE: Bozeman police identify man in ongoing investigation
Bozeman Police Department is looking to identify a man regarding an ongoing investigation. If you recognize this person, you can contact Detective Quinn Ellingson.
Historic 1896 Montana Landmark Up For Sale And It’s Affordable
This is one of the best listings I have seen in a long time! You can own a piece of Montana history that has been around since 1896 and is set in historic uptown Butte. For ONLY $350,000 the stunning Covellite Theatre could be yours! This could be the perfect wedding venue, in all its original and natural beauty.
