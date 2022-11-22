Read full article on original website
Marie Warmth
1d ago
It's so nice to hear how well somebody is doing, with their money and mansions. It makes people that are sinking into despair over money issues (and there are thousands upon thousands) in Iowa, realize how lucky we are that Shawn is doing great. l.o.l.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
11 Normal Iowa Things That Out-of-Staters Think Are Weird [GALLERY]
Customs, traditions, and obsessions can vary greatly across the country. When people from outside Iowa think about the Hawkeye State, they might think it's nothing but corn, or in the case of the real geniuses, potatoes...that's another "I" state. I was reading recently an article from Laura at our "sister...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Des Moines, Iowa
Set right in the heart of the state of Iowa, Des Moines is easily one of the most underrated cities in the US. But take some time to explore this revitalized Midwestern gem, and you’ll find a thriving arts community, a buzzing nightlife scene, and a whole slew of nationally recognized restaurants!
I Bet You DIDN’T Know This ’80s Icon Was From Iowa [PICS/VIDEOS]
You learn something new every day! The stories of all the celebrities from Iowa have been done to death by now. There's Ashton Kutcher (Cedar Rapids) President Herbert Hoover (West Branch) Shawn Johnson-East (Des Moines) Lolo Jones (Des Moines) Kurt Warner (Burlington) John Wayne (Winterset) Andy Williams (Wall Lake) Johnny...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Steak with roasted vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Sebastian Coman Photography on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised.
KCCI.com
Black Friday takes on new identity
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Black Friday tradition of rushing out to retailers to scoop up holiday deals has evolved in recent years, with the hours now assuming a more typical schedule and the pace less frantic. In the 2000s, many malls started opening at midnight on the...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Iowa?
The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of Iowa?
kiwaradio.com
Bobcat Population Doing Well In Iowa
Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. Evelsizer...
kwit.org
Newscast 11.24.22: COVID hospitalizations up in Iowa; Agland prices remain high
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa was back on the rise, and new reported cases also increased, according to data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There were 172 people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 as...
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
Gov. Reynolds Pardons Stars And Stipes In Nontraditional Way
The annual kickoff to the Thanksgiving holiday happened Tuesday morning… except it looked a little like we went back into COVID times. The annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning event was scheduled to take place outside the governor’s mansion. However, this year that was canceled. Highly pathogenic avian influenza has...
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
montanaoutdoor.com
Humongous buck of lifetime
Montana has some pretty darn incredible critters coming out of the state, and the same goes for other states across the country!. Check out Iowa hunter Paige Skinner’s buck of a lifetime, posted by The Sportsmen Party, that she tagged in Iowa! Wowza.
KCCI.com
Iowa owned candy shop celebrates global success of cotton candy sales
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — For decades, Chocolate Storybook in West Des Moines has been a one-stop shop to satisfy your sweet tooth. Now decked out with holiday sweets, you can find just about anything — from peppermint bark to assorted candies. But in one corner of the...
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science
Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
KCCI.com
Dozens of free pies delivered in Des Moines on Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eat Free Pie was started during the pandemic when Kaylee Williams decided to deliver pies to her neighbors around Beaverdale. Now, it's expanded to the entire city as more than 90 pies were donated this year and delivered across Des Moines. Volunteers signed up to...
KCCI.com
Thousands run Des Moines Turkey Trot
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 5,000 people started off their Thanksgiving morning with a run around Des Moines, as the 8th annual Turkey Trot continued to grow in popularity. Runners had the option of going five miles or five kilometers. Both routes started along Court Avenue, looped around the statehouse and finished at Cowles Commons.
KTEN.com
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1