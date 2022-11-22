ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud rejects buffer for THC/CBD sales

By Becca Most, St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago

ST. CLOUD ― After about an hour of discussion Monday night, the St. Cloud City Council unanimously rejected recommendations from the city's planning commission to impose buffer zones between THC and CBD retailers and areas like schools and parks.

In October the St. Cloud Planning Commission recommended the council approve zoning restrictions that would restrict retailers from selling THC or CBD products within a quarter mile of schools or other cannabinoid sellers, and 350 feet from places of worship and parks. The commission's original draft effectively eliminated all sales in most of St. Cloud by placing a quarter mile buffer from all schools, other sellers, places of worship and parks. Current sellers would have been grandfathered in at their current location.

Minnesota legalized the sale of certain hemp-derived cannabinoid products like THC gummies and drinks in July, taking many local officials by surprise. St. Joseph , Sartell , Cold Spring and St. Augusta have already imposed moratoriums on THC sales. Waite Park is considering a moratorium as well.

In September the St. Cloud City Council passed an ordinance to regulate the licensure of CBD/THC retailers , similar to licenses required for the sale of tobacco and alcohol. Sellers are required to be licensed annually and undergo compliance checks.

Council member Mike Conway said Monday creating buffer zones on legal products could put small businesses "in harm's way" if a landlord increases a leaser's rent knowing they cannot move to sell their products elsewhere due to the proposed quarter-mile buffer between retailers.

Conway said the buffers could also give some businesses an advantage over others depending on who files their paperwork first. The city doesn't impose the same restrictions on tobacco or alcohol sales and "this is an egregious overstep of what the city could do," he said.

Becca Most is a cities reporter with the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-241-8213 or bmost@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @becca_most .

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud rejects buffer for THC/CBD sales

