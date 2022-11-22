ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Watch: Guillermo Ochoa Saves Robert Lewandowski Penalty, Mexico v Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xqQI_0jK5lbco00

Guillermo Ochoa has done it again, you can watch his penalty save for Mexico v Poland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 here.

Guillermo Ochoa has always had an incredible reputation for being on form in big tournament’s for Mexico. He’s once again done it in the FIFA World Cup and has saved Robert Lewandowski’s penalty.

Poland and Mexico have been back and forth so far in the game but this could be a huge moment for Mexico. Ochoa making a name for himself against one of the world’s best strikers.

Watch Ochoa’s save in the clip below;

The second match of the Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2022 sees Mexico lock horns with Poland in their opening game of the tournament.

Poland, who have failed to progress past the group stages of the biggest tournament in international football in the last two decades, will be looking to bring about a change in that as a win against the North American side will bolster their chances of booking a knockout berth in the Qatar world cup.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Mexico, on the other hand, will be aiming to progress deeper into the competition this time around, having qualified to the round of 16 in the last three editions of the World Cup.

[ Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Football fans at the Qatar World Cup are being told to take off Arabic robes and headdress when they enter bars selling booze after complaints from locals that it's an insult to Islam

Football fans in Qatar wearing traditional Arabic robes and headdress are being asked to remove them when entering bars serving alcohol over fears that it offends locals and insults Islam. Security staff at a number of Doha's bars have told fans that they cannot enter wearing traditional Islamic clothing to...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney tells England that USA 'will have a go' in Qatar and could take Gareth Southgate's men by surprise in the World Cup tie - as DC United's coach insists the MLS standard is 'significantly higher than the Championship'

English soccer legend and D.C United coach Wayne Rooney believes the United States have a chance to shock England after seeing how both teams played in the World Cup's opening games. 'In the first half against Wales, USA were excellent. They moved the ball quickly, they were aggressive and had...
The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

Voices: The Japanese are putting the rest of us to shame at the World Cup

Japanese football fans have been caught on camera cleaning up Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium after their side’s momentous 2-1 performance against Germany at the World Cup – and the fact that the rest of the world is surprised (even shocked) is very telling. Videos on social media showed Japanese fans filling rubbish bags with litter from around their seats after the full-time whistle. The Japan players were also praised for leaving their changing room “spotless” after the match. I wasn’t surprised; but I will admit to having some small bias. I lived in Tokyo for two years, some 20...
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy